deep copy data
$ npm install deepcopy
const deepcopy = require('deepcopy');
import * as deepcopy from 'deepcopy';
<script src="deepcopy.min.js"></script>
basic usage:
const src = {
desserts: [
{ name: 'cake' },
{ name: 'ice cream' },
{ name: 'pudding' }
]
};
const dist = deepcopy(src);
src.desserts = null;
console.log(src); // { desserts: null }
console.log(dist); // { desserts: [ { name: 'cake' }, { name: 'ice cream' }, { name: 'pudding' } ] }
customize deepcopy:
function MyClass(id) {
this._id = id;
}
const src = {
myClasses: [
new MyClass(1),
new MyClass(2),
new MyClass(3)
]
};
const dest = deepcopy(base, {
customizer(value) {
if (target.constructor === MyClass) {
return new MyClass(target._id);
}
}
});
src.myClasses = null;
console.log(src); // { myClasses: null }
console.log(dest); // { myClasses: [ MyClass { _id: 1 }, MyClass { _id: 2 }, MyClass { _id: 3 } ] }
value
*
options
Object|Function
Object - pass options
Function - use as customize function
return
* - copied value
|type
|operation
|ArrayBuffer
|deep copy
|Boolean
|deep copy
|Buffer
|deep copy
|node.js only
|DataView
|deep copy
|Date
|deep copy
|Number
|deep copy
|RegExp
|deep copy
|String
|deep copy
|Float32Array
|deep copy
|Float64Array
|deep copy
|Int16Array
|deep copy
|Int32Array
|deep copy
|Int8Array
|deep copy
|Uint16Array
|deep copy
|Uint32Array
|deep copy
|Uint8Array
|deep copy
|Uint8ClampedArray
|deep copy
|boolean
|deep copy
|null
|deep copy
|number
|deep copy
|string
|deep copy
|symbol
|deep copy
|undefined
|deep copy
|Arguments
|deep copy
|recursively, copy as Array
|Array
|deep copy
|recursively
|Map
|deep copy
|recursively
|Object
|deep copy
|recursively
|Set
|deep copy
|recursively
|Array Iterator
|shallow copy
|Map Iterator
|shallow copy
|Promise
|shallow copy
|Set Iterator
|shallow copy
|String Iterator
|shallow copy
|function
|shallow copy
|global
|shallow copy
|window, global, self, etc.
|WeakMap
|shallow copy
|WeakSet
|shallow copy
The MIT license.
When working with referenced structures such as arrays or objects, it is a common issue to perform copies of them (more as the number of layers increase), with this library you can easily copy a complete variable without worrying about its depth. Works perfectly.