DEEP Framework

DEEP Framework is a Full-Stack JavaScript Framework for building cloud-native web applications.

This framework is a core component of a larger ecosystem, called Digital Enterprise End-to-end Platform.

Using DEEP Framework, developers get out-of-the-box:

streamlined "production-like" development environment

enterprise-level platform using microservices architecture

virtually infinite scalability with zero devops (aka serverless computing)

abstracted use of web services from cloud providers (e.g. AWS, GCP, etc.)

Amazon Web Services is the only supported cloud provider at the moment. Help needed to add support for Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and others.

Documentation is available as Developer Guide and API Guide.

Learn hands-on how to build and deploy cloud-native web applications from this blog post and this tutorial video.

Getting Started

Step 1. Pre-requisites

npm install deepify -g

If you want to use deepify on Windows, please follow the steps from Windows Configuration before running npm install deepify -g and make sure all npm and deepify commands are executed inside Git Bash.

Step 2. Install Microservice(s) Locally

deepify install github://MitocGroup/deep-microservices-helloworld ~/deep-microservices-helloworld

Path parameter in all deepify commands is optional and if not specified, assumes current working directory. Therefore you can skip ~/deep-microservices-helloworld by executing mkdir ~/deep-microservices-helloworld && cd ~/deep-microservices-helloworld before deepify install .

Step 3. Run Microservice(s) in Development

deepify server ~/deep-microservices-helloworld -o

When this step is finished, you can open in your browser the link http://localhost:8000 and enjoy the deep-microservices-helloworld running locally.

Step 4. Deploy Microservice(s) to Production

deepify deploy ~/deep-microservices-helloworld

Amazon CloudFront distribution takes up to 20 minutes to provision, therefore don’t worry if it returns an HTTP error in the first couple of minutes.

Step 5. Remove Microservice(s) from Production

deepify undeploy ~/deep-microservices-helloworld

Amazon CloudFront distribution takes up to 20 minutes to unprovision. That's why deepify command checks every 30 seconds if it's disabled and when successful, removes it from your account.

Developer Resources

Having questions related to deep-framework?

Ask questions: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/deep-framework

Chat with us: https://mitocgroup.slack.com/messages/general

Send an email: feedback@mitocgroup.com

Interested in contributing to deep-framework?

Looking for web applications that use (or are similar to) deep-framework?

This repository is being sponsored by:

This code can be used under MPL v2.0 license: