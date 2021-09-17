This package is deprecated as it's too much effort to keep it in sync with the Node.js implementation.

Test for deep equality - Node.js assert.deepStrictEqual() algorithm as a standalone module

Issues and improvements should be done in Node.js first.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const deepStrictEqual = require ( 'deep-strict-equal' ); deepStrictEqual({ foo : { bar : [ 1 , 2 ]}}, { foo : { bar : [ 1 , 2 ]}}); deepStrictEqual({ foo : { bar : [ 1 , 2 ]}}, { foo : { bar : [ 1 , 4 ]}}); deepStrictEqual({ foo : { bar : 1 }}, { foo : { bar : 1 }}); deepStrictEqual({ foo : { bar : 1 }}, { foo : { bar : '1' }});

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus