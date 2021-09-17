This package is deprecated as it's too much effort to keep it in sync with the Node.js implementation.
Test for deep equality - Node.js
assert.deepStrictEqual()algorithm as a standalone module
Issues and improvements should be done in Node.js first.
$ npm install --save deep-strict-equal
const deepStrictEqual = require('deep-strict-equal');
deepStrictEqual({foo: {bar: [1, 2]}}, {foo: {bar: [1, 2]}});
//=> true
deepStrictEqual({foo: {bar: [1, 2]}}, {foo: {bar: [1, 4]}});
//=> false
deepStrictEqual({foo: {bar: 1}}, {foo: {bar: 1}});
//=> true
deepStrictEqual({foo: {bar: 1}}, {foo: {bar: '1'}});
//=> false
MIT © Sindre Sorhus