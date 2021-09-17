openbase logo
dse

deep-strict-equal

by Sindre Sorhus
0.3.0 (see all)

Test for deep equality - Node.js `assert.deepStrictEqual()` algorithm as a standalone module

Deprecated!
Just use `util.isDeepStrictEqual()`. It has been available since Node.js 10.

Readme

This package is deprecated as it's too much effort to keep it in sync with the Node.js implementation.

deep-strict-equal

Test for deep equality - Node.js assert.deepStrictEqual() algorithm as a standalone module

Issues and improvements should be done in Node.js first.

Install

$ npm install --save deep-strict-equal

Usage

const deepStrictEqual = require('deep-strict-equal');

deepStrictEqual({foo: {bar: [1, 2]}}, {foo: {bar: [1, 2]}});
//=> true

deepStrictEqual({foo: {bar: [1, 2]}}, {foo: {bar: [1, 4]}});
//=> false

deepStrictEqual({foo: {bar: 1}}, {foo: {bar: 1}});
//=> true

deepStrictEqual({foo: {bar: 1}}, {foo: {bar: '1'}});
//=> false

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

