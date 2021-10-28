deep-state-observer for high performance apps

Deep state observer is an state management library which will trigger an update only when specified object node was changed. You don't need to reevaluate or re-render whole app/component when only one portion of the state was modified.

Used in the right hands can significantly increase performance!

Deep state observer is framework agnostic with node and browser support, so you can use it in most of your projects.

Install

npm i deep-state-observer

Examples

here and here

Usage

Svelte example

import { onDestroy } from 'svelte' ; import State from 'deep-state-observer' ; const state = new State({ some : 'value' , someOther : { nested : 'value' } }, { delimiter : '.' , notRecursive : ';' , param : ':' , log : console .log } ); let subscribers = []; let nestedValue; subscribers.push( state.subscribe( 'someOther.nested' , (value, eventInfo) => { nestedValue = value; }) ); let some; subscribers.push( state.subscribeAll([ 'some' , 'someOther' ], (value, eventInfo) => { if (eventInfo.path.resolved === 'some' ) { some = value; } else if (eventInfo.path.resolved === 'someOther' ) { nestedValue = value.nested; } }) ); state.update( 'someOther.nested' , (currentValue) => { return 'new value' ; }); subscribers.push( state.subscribe( 'some' , (value, eventInfo) => { state.update( 'someOther.nested' , (oldValue) => { return 'nested changed too' ; }); }) ); subscribers.push( state.subscribe( 'some' , (value, eventInfo) => { state.update( 'someOther.nested' , 'nested changed too' ); ); onDestroy( () => { subscribers.forEach( ( unsubscribe ) => unsubscribe()); });

Wildcards

import { onDestroy } from "svelte" ; import State from "deep-state-observer" ; const state = new State({ some : { thing : { test : 0 } }, someOther : { nested : { node : "ok" } }, }); let subscribers = []; subscribers.push( state.subscribe( "someOther.*.n*e" , (value, eventInfo) => { }) ); state.update( "some.*.test" , "test" ); onDestroy( () => { subscribers.forEach( ( unsubscribe ) => unsubscribe()); });

Named wildcards (parameters)

import { onDestroy } from "svelte" ; import State from "deep-state-observer" ; const state = new State({ items : [{ val : 1 }, { val : 2 }, { val : 3 }], byId : { 1 : { val : 1 }, 2 : { val : 2 }, 3 : { val : 3 }, }, }); let subscribers = []; subscribers.push( state.subscribe( "items.:index.val" , (value, eventInfo) => { }) ); subscribers.push( state.subscribe( "byId.:id.val" , (value, eventInfo) => { }) ); onDestroy( () => { subscribers.forEach( ( unsubscribe ) => unsubscribe()); });

Wildcard bulk operations (better performance)

import { onDestroy } from "svelte" ; import State from "deep-state-observer" ; const state = new State({ byId : { 1 : { val : 1 }, 2 : { val : 2 }, 3 : { val : 3 }, }, }); let subscribers = []; subscribers.push( state.subscribe( "byId.:id.val" , (bulk, eventInfo) => { }, { bulk : true } ) ); subscribers.push( state.subscribe( "byId.*.val" , (bulk, eventInfo) => { }, { bulk : true } ) ); onDestroy( () => { subscribers.forEach( ( unsubscribe ) => unsubscribe()); });

Wildcard bulk without bulk values (even better performance)

import { onDestroy } from "svelte" ; import State from "deep-state-observer" ; const state = new State({ byId : { 1 : { val : 1 }, 2 : { val : 2 }, 3 : { val : 3 }, }, }); let subscribers = []; subscribers.push( state.subscribe( "byId.:id.val" , (bulk, eventInfo) => { }, { bulk : true , bulkValue : false } ) ); subscribers.push( state.subscribe( "byId.*.val" , (bulk, eventInfo) => { }, { bulk : true , bulkValue : false } ) ); onDestroy( () => { subscribers.forEach( ( unsubscribe ) => unsubscribe()); });

Observe only chosen node changes (not recursive, not nested, for immutable data)

import { onDestroy } from "svelte" ; import State from "deep-state-observer" ; const state = new State({ some : "value" , someOther : { nested : { node : "ok" } }, }); let subscribers = []; subscribers.push( state.subscribe( "someOther;" , (value, eventInfo) => { }) ); subscribers.push( state.subscribe( "someOther.nested;" , (value, eventInfo) => { }) ); state.update( "someOther.nested.node" , "modified" ); onDestroy( () => { subscribers.forEach( ( unsubscribe ) => unsubscribe()); });

const state = new State({ one : { two : { three : { four : 4 } } }, }); state.subscribe( "one.two" , (val, eventInfo) => { }); state.subscribe( "one.two.three.four" , (val, eventInfo) => { }); state.update( "one.two" , { three : { four : 44 } }, { only : [ "*.four" ] });

mute / unmute changes

It will work with wildcards as update values, as muted paths or both.

const state = new State({ x : { z : "z" , i : { o : "o" } }, y : "y" }); const values = []; state.subscribe( "x.i.o" , (val) => { values.push(val); }); state.mute( "x.*.o" ); state.update( "x.i.o" , "oo" ); state.unmute( "x.*.o" ); state.update( "x.i.o" , "ooo" ); state.mute( "x" ); state.update( "x.i.o" , "oooo" ); state.unmute( "x" ); state.mute( "x;" ); state.update( "x.i.o" , "oooo" );

You can also mute specific listeners (functions)

const state = new State({ x : { z : "z" , i : { o : "o" } }, y : "y" }); const values = []; function listener1 ( ) { values.push( "1" ); } function listener2 ( ) { values.push( "2" ); } state.subscribe( "x.i.o" , listener1); state.subscribe( "x.i.o" , listener2); state.mute(listener2); values.length = 0 ; state.update( "x.i.o" , "oo" ); state.unmute(listener2); values.length = 0 ; state.update( "x.i.o" , "oo" );

ignore

You can watch for object changes but also at the same time ignore specified nodes. Ignore option will work with wildcards.

const state = new State({ one : { two : { three : { four : { five : 0 } } } } }); const values = []; state.subscribe( "one.two.three" , (val) => { values.push(val); }, { ignore : [ "one.two.three.four" ] } ); state.update( "one.two.three.four.five" , 1 ); state.update( "one.two.three.*.five" , 1 ); state.update( "one.two.three.four" , 1 ); state.update( "one.two.*.four" , 2 ); state.update( "one.two.three" , 1 );

multi

You can collect updates and execute them at once later - useful when used with groups.

const state = new State({ x : { y : { z : { a : { b : "b" } } } }, c : { d : { e : "e" } }, }); const values = []; state.subscribe( "x.y.z.a.b" , (val, eventInfo) => { values.push(val); }); state.subscribeAll( [ "x.y.*.a.b" , "c.d.e" ], (val, eventInfo) => { values.push( "all" ); }, { group : true } ); const multi = state.multi( true ); multi.update( "x.y.z.a.b" , "bb" ); multi.update( "c.d.e" , "ee" ); multi.done();

group - very useful if you want to join couple of changes into one

With subscribeAll you can group listeners to fire only once if one of the path is changed. Grouped listeners always are bulk listeners.

const state = new State({ "n-1" : { "n-1-1" : { id : "1-1" , val : "v1-1" , }, "n-1-2" : { id : "1-2" , val : "v1-2" , }, }, }); const results = []; function fn ( bulk, eventInfo ) { results.push(eventInfo.path); } state.subscribeAll([ "n-1.n-1-1.id" , "n-1.n-1-2.val" ], fn, { group : true , }); state.subscribeAll([ "n-1" ], fn); state.update( "n-1.*.id" , "new id" ); state.update( "n-1.*.id" , "new id 2" );

collect

You can start collecting changes and execute it as multi later - performance optimization for groups. It is just global multi.

const state = new State({ x : { y : { z : { a : { b : "b" } } } }, c : { d : { e : "e" } }, }); const values = []; state.subscribe( "x.y.z.a.b" , (val, eventInfo) => { values.push(val); }); state.subscribeAll( [ "x.y.*.a.b" , "c.d.e" ], (val, eventInfo) => { values.push( "all" ); }, { group : true } ); state.collect(); state.update( "x.y.z.a.b" , "bb" ); state.update( "c.d.e" , "ee" ); state.executeCollected();

Trace

You can easily track traces

state.startTrace(name: string, additionalData: any = null): string start tracing

state.stopTrace(id:string): Trace get current trace

state.saveTrace(id:string):Trace save trace on the stack

state.getSavedTraces(): Trace[] get all traces from the stack

const state = new State({ p1 : "p1v" , p2 : "p2v" , x1 : "x1v" , x2 : "x2v" , }); state.subscribe( "p1" , (val, eventInfo) => { const trackId = state.startTrace( "p1" , eventInfo); state.update( "p2" , "p2v-" ); state.saveTrace(trackId); }); state.subscribe( "p2" , (val, eventInfo) => { const trackId = state.startTrace( "p2" , eventInfo); state.update( "x2" , "x2v-" ); state.saveTrace(trackId); }); const result = state.getSavedTraces(); console .log(result);

Debug

state.subscribe( "something" , () => {}, { debug : true , source : "your.component.name.or.something" , }); state.update( "something" , "someValue" , { debug : true , source : "your.component.name.or.something" , });

Vue example