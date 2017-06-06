Simple module to sort objects recursively by its keys.

Installation

$ npm install deep-sort-object - NPM

$ bower install deep-sort-object - bower

The browser file is named index.umd.js which supports CommonJS, AMD and globals ( deepForEach ). If you want to run this module on old browsers, you must include es5-shim.

Usage

The example bellow is based on nodejs .

var sortobject = require ( 'deep-sort-object' ); sortobject({ 'z' : 'foo' , 'b' : 'bar' , 'a' : [ { 'z' : 'foo' , 'b' : 'bar' } ] });

Tests

$ npm test

License

Released under the MIT License.