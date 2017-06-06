Simple module to sort objects recursively by its keys.
$ npm install deep-sort-object
NPM
$ bower install deep-sort-object
bower
The browser file is named
index.umd.js which supports CommonJS, AMD and globals (
deepForEach).
If you want to run this module on old browsers, you must include es5-shim.
The example bellow is based on nodejs.
nodejs.
var sortobject = require('deep-sort-object');
sortobject({
'z': 'foo',
'b': 'bar',
'a': [
{
'z': 'foo',
'b': 'bar'
}
]
});
/*
{
'a': [
{
'b': 'bar',
'z': 'foo'
}
],
'b': 'bar',
'z': 'foo'
});
*/
$ npm test
Released under the MIT License.