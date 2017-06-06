openbase logo
deep-sort-object

by IndigoUnited
1.0.2 (see all)

Simple module to sort objects recursively by its keys

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59.2K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

deep-sort-object

NPM version Downloads Build Status Dependency status Dev Dependency status Greenkeeper badge

Simple module to sort objects recursively by its keys.

Installation

$ npm install deep-sort-object - NPM
$ bower install deep-sort-object - bower

The browser file is named index.umd.js which supports CommonJS, AMD and globals (deepForEach). If you want to run this module on old browsers, you must include es5-shim.

Usage

The example bellow is based on nodejs.

var sortobject = require('deep-sort-object');

sortobject({
    'z': 'foo',
    'b': 'bar',
    'a': [
        {
            'z': 'foo',
            'b': 'bar'
        }
    ]
});

/*
{
    'a': [
        {
            'b': 'bar',
            'z': 'foo'
        }
    ],
    'b': 'bar',
    'z': 'foo'
});
*/

Tests

$ npm test

License

Released under the MIT License.

