openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dsa

deep-scope-analyser

by Vincent Chan
1.7.0 (see all)

A webpack plugin for deep scope analysis

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.4K

GitHub Stars

614

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Webpack Deep Scope Analysis Plugin

This project is not maintained.

TLDR: This plugin will break your code, please use webpack5 instead.

This plugin can not work perfectly with webpack4. It will break your code in some cases. Webpack5 covers all the features implemented by this plugin, using wepback5 is a wise choice.

The reason according to sokra:

With DependencyReference returning null you prevent the module to be part of the chunk, but the Dependency doesn't know about that and always generates code to reference the module and try to load it at runtime. But there is no way to tell the Dependency that.

npm version

A webpack plugin for deep scope analysis. It's a project of GSoC 2018 webpack organization.

It's a plugin to improve tree-shaking. It can make webpack eliminate the unused imports related to the unused exports. It solves the issue 6254 for webpack.

Student: @Vincent Mentor: @Tobias

Demo: https://vincentdchan.github.io/webpack-deep-scope-demo/

Install

Install the plugin:

$ yarn add webpack-deep-scope-plugin

Require

  • Node.js 8 +
  • webpack 4.14.0 +

Usage

Enable the plugin in webpack.config.js:

const WebpackDeepScopeAnalysisPlugin = require('webpack-deep-scope-plugin').default;

module.exports = {
  ...,
  plugins: [
    ...,
    new WebpackDeepScopeAnalysisPlugin(),
  ],
}

Notice: the plugin only works for import and export syntax module. If your code are transpiled to module.export and require syntax, the analyzer can't work correctly.

The plugin will analyze the scope and determine if the variables should be imported automatically.

Articles

Medium

中文版

Pure Annotation

As you know, it's difficult for ECMAScript to analyze the side effects. Hence, PURE annotation is introduced, which is from Uglify:

A function call is marked as "pure" if a comment annotation /*@__PURE__*/ or /*#__PURE__*/ immediately precedes the call. For example: /*@__PURE__*/foo();

Changelog

v1.7.0

  • Fix: #10

v1.6.1

  • Upgrade tslint for security issue
  • Fix: #12 : Add README to npm

v1.6.0

  • rename package webpack-deep-scope-analysis to deep-scope-analyser, which is published as a new npm package. It's aimed to be a standalone analyser.

v1.5.4

  • Fix #7: import * from 'xxx' syntax

v1.5.3

v1.5.2

  • Improve performance and code quality

v1.5.0

  • Introduce VirtualScope to simulate module variable

v1.4.0

  • Fix #4
  • Publish

Contributing

Use lerna to build and test:

$ lerna run build
$ lerna run tslint
$ lerna run test

About Escope

Now the src/ includes a Typescript version of escope, because the plugin needs some internal changes of the escope manager. So I didn't import the escope directly.

When the plugin is nearly finished, I will make some PRs to the original escope repo.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial