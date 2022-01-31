deep-object-diff ❄️ Deep diff two JavaScript Objects

A small library that can deep diff two JavaScript Objects, including nested structures of arrays and objects.

Installation

yarn add deep-object-diff

npm i --save deep-object-diff

Functions available:

diff(originalObj, updatedObj) returns the difference of the original and updated objects

addedDiff(original, updatedObj) returns only the values added to the updated object

deletedDiff(original, updatedObj) returns only the values deleted in the updated object

updatedDiff(original, updatedObj) returns only the values that have been changed in the updated object

detailedDiff(original, updatedObj) returns an object with the added, deleted and updated differences

Importing

import { diff, addedDiff, deletedDiff, updatedDiff, detailedDiff } from 'deep-object-diff' ;

diff :

const lhs = { foo : { bar : { a : [ 'a' , 'b' ], b : 2 , c : [ 'x' , 'y' ], e : 100 } }, buzz : 'world' }; const rhs = { foo : { bar : { a : [ 'a' ], b : 2 , c : [ 'x' , 'y' , 'z' ], d : 'Hello, world!' } }, buzz : 'fizz' }; console .log(diff(lhs, rhs));

addedDiff :

const lhs = { foo : { bar : { a : [ 'a' , 'b' ], b : 2 , c : [ 'x' , 'y' ], e : 100 } }, buzz : 'world' }; const rhs = { foo : { bar : { a : [ 'a' ], b : 2 , c : [ 'x' , 'y' , 'z' ], d : 'Hello, world!' } }, buzz : 'fizz' }; console .log(addedDiff(lhs, rhs));

deletedDiff :

const lhs = { foo : { bar : { a : [ 'a' , 'b' ], b : 2 , c : [ 'x' , 'y' ], e : 100 } }, buzz : 'world' }; const rhs = { foo : { bar : { a : [ 'a' ], b : 2 , c : [ 'x' , 'y' , 'z' ], d : 'Hello, world!' } }, buzz : 'fizz' }; console .log(deletedDiff(lhs, rhs));

const lhs = { foo : { bar : { a : [ 'a' , 'b' ], b : 2 , c : [ 'x' , 'y' ], e : 100 } }, buzz : 'world' }; const rhs = { foo : { bar : { a : [ 'a' ], b : 2 , c : [ 'x' , 'y' , 'z' ], d : 'Hello, world!' } }, buzz : 'fizz' }; console .log(updatedDiff(lhs, rhs));

detailedDiff :

const lhs = { foo : { bar : { a : [ 'a' , 'b' ], b : 2 , c : [ 'x' , 'y' ], e : 100 } }, buzz : 'world' }; const rhs = { foo : { bar : { a : [ 'a' ], b : 2 , c : [ 'x' , 'y' , 'z' ], d : 'Hello, world!' } }, buzz : 'fizz' }; console .log(detailedDiff(lhs, rhs));

License

MIT