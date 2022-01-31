openbase logo
dod

deep-object-diff

by Matt Phillips
1.1.0 (see all)

Deep diffs two objects, including nested structures of arrays and objects, and returns the difference. ❄️

Readme

deep-object-diff

❄️

Deep diff two JavaScript Objects

A small library that can deep diff two JavaScript Objects, including nested structures of arrays and objects.

Installation

yarn add deep-object-diff

npm i --save deep-object-diff

Functions available:

Importing

import { diff, addedDiff, deletedDiff, updatedDiff, detailedDiff } from 'deep-object-diff';

Usage:

diff:

const lhs = {
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: ['a', 'b'],
      b: 2,
      c: ['x', 'y'],
      e: 100 // deleted
    }
  },
  buzz: 'world'
};

const rhs = {
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: ['a'], // index 1 ('b')  deleted
      b: 2, // unchanged
      c: ['x', 'y', 'z'], // 'z' added
      d: 'Hello, world!' // added
    }
  },
  buzz: 'fizz' // updated
};

console.log(diff(lhs, rhs)); // =>
/*
{
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: {
        '1': undefined
      },
      c: {
        '2': 'z'
      },
      d: 'Hello, world!',
      e: undefined
    }
  },
  buzz: 'fizz'
}
*/

addedDiff:

const lhs = {
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: ['a', 'b'],
      b: 2,
      c: ['x', 'y'],
      e: 100 // deleted
    }
  },
  buzz: 'world'
};

const rhs = {
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: ['a'], // index 1 ('b')  deleted
      b: 2, // unchanged
      c: ['x', 'y', 'z'], // 'z' added
      d: 'Hello, world!' // added
    }
  },
  buzz: 'fizz' // updated
};

console.log(addedDiff(lhs, rhs));

/*
{
  foo: {
    bar: {
      c: {
        '2': 'z'
      },
      d: 'Hello, world!'
    }
  }
}
*/

deletedDiff:

const lhs = {
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: ['a', 'b'],
      b: 2,
      c: ['x', 'y'],
      e: 100 // deleted
    }
  },
  buzz: 'world'
};

const rhs = {
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: ['a'], // index 1 ('b')  deleted
      b: 2, // unchanged
      c: ['x', 'y', 'z'], // 'z' added
      d: 'Hello, world!' // added
    }
  },
  buzz: 'fizz' // updated
};

console.log(deletedDiff(lhs, rhs));

/*
{
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: {
        '1': undefined
      },
      e: undefined
    }
  }
}
*/

updatedDiff:

const lhs = {
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: ['a', 'b'],
      b: 2,
      c: ['x', 'y'],
      e: 100 // deleted
    }
  },
  buzz: 'world'
};

const rhs = {
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: ['a'], // index 1 ('b')  deleted
      b: 2, // unchanged
      c: ['x', 'y', 'z'], // 'z' added
      d: 'Hello, world!' // added
    }
  },
  buzz: 'fizz' // updated
};

console.log(updatedDiff(lhs, rhs));

/*
{
  buzz: 'fizz'
}
*/

detailedDiff:

const lhs = {
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: ['a', 'b'],
      b: 2,
      c: ['x', 'y'],
      e: 100 // deleted
    }
  },
  buzz: 'world'
};

const rhs = {
  foo: {
    bar: {
      a: ['a'], // index 1 ('b')  deleted
      b: 2, // unchanged
      c: ['x', 'y', 'z'], // 'z' added
      d: 'Hello, world!' // added
    }
  },
  buzz: 'fizz' // updated
};

console.log(detailedDiff(lhs, rhs));

/*
{
  added: {
    foo: {
      bar: {
        c: {
          '2': 'z'
        },
        d: 'Hello, world!'
      }
    }
  },
  deleted: {
    foo: {
      bar: {
        a: {
          '1': undefined
        },
        e: undefined
      }
    }
  },
  updated: {
    buzz: 'fizz'
  }
}
*/

License

MIT

