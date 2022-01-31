❄️
Deep diff two JavaScript Objects
A small library that can deep diff two JavaScript Objects, including nested structures of arrays and objects.
yarn add deep-object-diff
npm i --save deep-object-diff
diff(originalObj, updatedObj)
returns the difference of the original and updated objects
addedDiff(original, updatedObj)
returns only the values added to the updated object
deletedDiff(original, updatedObj)
returns only the values deleted in the updated object
updatedDiff(original, updatedObj)
returns only the values that have been changed in the updated object
detailedDiff(original, updatedObj)
returns an object with the added, deleted and updated differences
import { diff, addedDiff, deletedDiff, updatedDiff, detailedDiff } from 'deep-object-diff';
diff:
const lhs = {
foo: {
bar: {
a: ['a', 'b'],
b: 2,
c: ['x', 'y'],
e: 100 // deleted
}
},
buzz: 'world'
};
const rhs = {
foo: {
bar: {
a: ['a'], // index 1 ('b') deleted
b: 2, // unchanged
c: ['x', 'y', 'z'], // 'z' added
d: 'Hello, world!' // added
}
},
buzz: 'fizz' // updated
};
console.log(diff(lhs, rhs)); // =>
/*
{
foo: {
bar: {
a: {
'1': undefined
},
c: {
'2': 'z'
},
d: 'Hello, world!',
e: undefined
}
},
buzz: 'fizz'
}
*/
addedDiff:
const lhs = {
foo: {
bar: {
a: ['a', 'b'],
b: 2,
c: ['x', 'y'],
e: 100 // deleted
}
},
buzz: 'world'
};
const rhs = {
foo: {
bar: {
a: ['a'], // index 1 ('b') deleted
b: 2, // unchanged
c: ['x', 'y', 'z'], // 'z' added
d: 'Hello, world!' // added
}
},
buzz: 'fizz' // updated
};
console.log(addedDiff(lhs, rhs));
/*
{
foo: {
bar: {
c: {
'2': 'z'
},
d: 'Hello, world!'
}
}
}
*/
deletedDiff:
const lhs = {
foo: {
bar: {
a: ['a', 'b'],
b: 2,
c: ['x', 'y'],
e: 100 // deleted
}
},
buzz: 'world'
};
const rhs = {
foo: {
bar: {
a: ['a'], // index 1 ('b') deleted
b: 2, // unchanged
c: ['x', 'y', 'z'], // 'z' added
d: 'Hello, world!' // added
}
},
buzz: 'fizz' // updated
};
console.log(deletedDiff(lhs, rhs));
/*
{
foo: {
bar: {
a: {
'1': undefined
},
e: undefined
}
}
}
*/
updatedDiff:
const lhs = {
foo: {
bar: {
a: ['a', 'b'],
b: 2,
c: ['x', 'y'],
e: 100 // deleted
}
},
buzz: 'world'
};
const rhs = {
foo: {
bar: {
a: ['a'], // index 1 ('b') deleted
b: 2, // unchanged
c: ['x', 'y', 'z'], // 'z' added
d: 'Hello, world!' // added
}
},
buzz: 'fizz' // updated
};
console.log(updatedDiff(lhs, rhs));
/*
{
buzz: 'fizz'
}
*/
detailedDiff:
const lhs = {
foo: {
bar: {
a: ['a', 'b'],
b: 2,
c: ['x', 'y'],
e: 100 // deleted
}
},
buzz: 'world'
};
const rhs = {
foo: {
bar: {
a: ['a'], // index 1 ('b') deleted
b: 2, // unchanged
c: ['x', 'y', 'z'], // 'z' added
d: 'Hello, world!' // added
}
},
buzz: 'fizz' // updated
};
console.log(detailedDiff(lhs, rhs));
/*
{
added: {
foo: {
bar: {
c: {
'2': 'z'
},
d: 'Hello, world!'
}
}
},
deleted: {
foo: {
bar: {
a: {
'1': undefined
},
e: undefined
}
}
},
updated: {
buzz: 'fizz'
}
}
*/
MIT