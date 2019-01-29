openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dmk

deep-map-keys

by Akim McMath
2.0.1 (see all)

Transforms nested keys of complex objects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.1K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Deep Map Keys

Version License Build Coverage

Install | Usage | API | TypeScript | License

Deep Map Keys recurses through an object and transforms its keys – and the keys of any nested objects – according to some function. Circular references are supported.

To transform the values of an object rather than its keys, use Deep Map.

Install

Install Deep Map Keys via npm.

npm install --save deep-map-keys

Usage

Suppose we want to change the keys of an object from snake case to camel case. We can do something like this:

const deepMapKeys = require('deep-map-keys');

let comment = {
  comment_id: 42,
  user_id: 1024,
  user_name: 'Mufasa',
  content: 'You deliberately disobeyed me.',
  viewed_by: [
    { user_id: 3820, user_name: 'Rafiki' },
    { user_id: 8391, user_name: 'Zazu' }
  ]
};

function snakeToCamel(key) {
  return key.replace(/_(\w)/g, (match, char) => char.toUpperCase());
}

let result = deepMapKeys(comment, snakeToCamel);

And the result will look like this:

{
  commentId: 42,
  userId: 1024,
  userName: 'Mufasa',
  content: 'You deliberately disobeyed me.',
  viewedBy: [
    { userId: 3820, userName: 'Rafiki' },
    { userId: 8391, userName: 'Zazu' }
  ]
}

API

deepMapKeys(object, mapFn, [options])

Parameters

Param Type Description
object any The object whose keys are to be transformed. Typically, this will be a complex object containing other nested objects. This object may be an Array, in which case the keys of any objects it contains will be transformed. The object may contain circular references.
mapFn function The function used to transform each key. The function is called with two arguments:
  • key <string> The key being transformed
  • value <any> The value of the node whose key is being transformed
The return value determines the new name of the key, and must therefore be a string.
[options] object An optional options object. The following option is accepted:
  • thisArg <any=undefined> Sets the value of this within mapFn()

Returns

Returns a new object.

TypeScript

TypeScript declarations are included in the package. Just import the module, and things will just work.

The shape of the returned object cannot be inferred from the inputs; however it can be defined by passing a single type argument.

interface Result {
  userName: string;
}

let result = deepMapKeys<Result>({user_name: 'Pumbaa'}, snakeToCamel);

let name = result.userName; // Everything is OK :)

License

Copyright © 2016–2019 Akim McMath. Licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial