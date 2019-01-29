Install | Usage | API | TypeScript | License
Deep Map recurses through an object and transforms its primitive values
– including nested values – according to some function. Essentially,
it's a deep version of
Array.prototype.map() that
works on all objects rather than just on Arrays. Circular references are
supported.
To transform the keys of an object rather than its values, use Deep Map Keys.
Install Deep Map via npm.
npm install --save deep-map
Let's say we have an object like this:
const info = {
name: '<%- name %>',
email: '<%- email %>',
keywords: ['<%- keyword1 %>', '<%- keyword2 %>'],
hobbies: {
primary: '<%- hobby1 %>',
secondary: '<%- hobby2 %>'
}
};
And we want to fill it with this data:
const data = {
name: 'Samuel Johnson',
email: 'sam.johnson@dictionary.com',
keyword1: 'dictionary',
keyword2: 'lexicography',
hobby1: 'writing',
hobby2: 'torying',
};
We can use Deep Map like this:
const deepMap = require('deep-map');
const template = require('lodash/template');
let result = deepMap(info, value => template(value)(data));
And the result looks like this:
{
name: 'Samuel Johnson',
email: 'sam.johnson@dictionary.com',
keywords: ['dictionary', 'lexicography'],
hobbies: {
primary: 'writing',
secondary: 'torying'
}
}
deepMap(object, mapFn, [options])
|Param
|Type
|Description
|object
|
any
|
The object whose values are to be transformed. Typically, this will be
a complex object containing other nested objects. This object may be an
Array, and may contain nested arrays whose values will
be deeply transformed in the same way. The object may contain circular
references.
|mapFn
|
function
|
The function used to transform each primitive value. The function is
called with two arguments:
|[options]
|
object
|
An optional options object. The following options are accepted:
Returns a new object with the same keys as
object. If
options.inPlace is set
to
true, the original object is returned, mutated.
TypeScript declarations are included in the package. Just import the module, and things will just work.
By default, the compiler will assume that the return value will have the same shape as the input object. In most use cases, this is likely to be true. But in some cases – like the one below – the assumption breaks down.
function isPositive(n: number): boolean {
return n >= 0;
}
// COMPILER ERROR: number not assignable to boolean :(
let bool: boolean = deepMap({n: 2}, isPositive).n;
Pass a type argument to describe the shape of the return value, and everything will be happy.
let bool: boolean = deepMap<{n: boolean}>({n: 2}, isPositive).n; // :)
Copyright © 2016–2019 Akim McMath. Licensed under the MIT License.