deep-iterator iterates recursively through objects, arrays, sets, maps, generic iterables, or any mix of them.

Features

several search algorithms: bfs, dfs pre/post order

circular references detection

can iterate either all the nodes or just the leaves

can skip iteration of specified objects

Installation

npm install deep-iterator

Usage

import deepIterator from 'deep-iterator' ; const obj = { a : 1 , b : [ 2 , 3 ]}; for ( let {value} of deepIterator(obj)) { console .log(value); } const deepArray = [[ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ]]; const it = deepIterator(deepArray, { onlyLeaves : true }); for ( let {parent, key} of it) { parent[key]++; }

The node object

For each iteration, deep-iterator yields a node object containing the following members :

value : the value of the node

: the value of the node parent : the parent of the node

: the parent of the node key : the key of the node in its parent

: the key of the node in its parent path : an array containing all the keys from the root down to the node

: an array containing all the keys from the root down to the node parentNode : the parent node object

: the parent node object isCircular() : true if the node is a circular reference

: true if the node is a circular reference isLeaf() : true if the node is a leaf

: true if the node is a leaf type : a string representing the type of the node. Possible values are: Null , Undefined , Boolean , String , Symbol , Date , RegExp , Function , GeneratorFunction , Promise , Array , Set , Map , UserDefinedIterable : an iterable that is not an array, map, set or string, NonIterableObject : an object that doesn't implement the iterator protocol

: a string representing the type of the node. Possible values are:

Additionally, the node object contains helpers methods to determine its type, in the form of "isType()".

Examples : isMap() , isNonIterableObject() , ...

Remarks on the node object :

parent[key] lets you update the current node

key is undefined if the node is the root or the iterated collection is a user defined iterable

path and type are lazy evaluated : not using them will improve performance, i. e. :

for ( let {value, parent, key} of it) => path is not evaluated for ( let {value, parent, key, path} of it) => path is evaluated

Options

Default options are :

const iterator = deepIterator(obj, { search : 'dfsPreOrder' , onlyLeaves : false , circularReference : 'leaf' , iterateOverObject : true , skipIteration : node => false });

search

accepted values: 'dfsPreOrder'(default), 'dfsPostOrder', 'bfs'

Specifies the iteration algorithm:

dfsPreOrder: Depth First Search, parent before child

dfsPostOrder: Depth First Search, child before parent

bfs: Breadth First Search

onlyLeaves

accepted values: false (default) or true

Iterates all the nodes or only leaves

circularReference

accepted values: 'leaf', 'throw', 'noCheck'

Handles the circular references detection :

leaf: circular references are treated as leaves (no further iteration)

throw: circular references throw an error

noCheck: circular detection is off (this improves performances)

iterateOverObject

accepted values: true(default) or false

Enables iteration over non-iterable objects or not.

skipIteration

accepted values: callback: node => boolean

Specifies whether a recursive iteration is performed on the node or not.

if the callback returns true : the node is not iterated itself and is considered as a leaf

if the callback returns false : the node is deeply iterated

Note: skipIteration is not called on leaves.

Example : Skip iteration of all arrays :