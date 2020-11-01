Set and get values on objects via dot-notation strings.

Example

var deep = require ( 'deep-get-set' ); var obj = { foo : { bar : 'baz' , 'bar.baz' : 'qux' } }; console .log(deep(obj, 'foo.bar' )); console .log(deep(obj, [ 'foo' , 'bar.baz' ])); deep(obj, 'foo.bar' , 'hello' ); console .log(obj.foo.bar); deep(obj, [ 'foo' , 'bar.baz' ], 'goodbye' ); console .log(obj.foo[ 'bar.baz' ]);

API

Where path is a dot-notation string foo.bar or an array of strings.

If value is passed it will be set on the path.

is passed it will be set on the path. Set deep.p = true if you want non-existent paths to be initialized.

if you want non-existent paths to be initialized. If you want to unset (or delete), pass undefined as the value .

Installation

With npm do:

npm install deep-get-set

Note

There's a dozen modules like this on npm. This is a fork from @juliangruber's deep-access module, with a big portion of code directly copied from here: https://github.com/substack/js-traverse/blob/master/index.js#L11-L18.

Similar modules:

https://github.com/deoxxa/dotty (this one I like because it uses recursion)

https://github.com/Ntran013/dot-access (pretty much the same as this)

https://github.com/substack/js-traverse (much more complex and useful)

License

MIT