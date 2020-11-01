Set and get values on objects via dot-notation strings.
var deep = require('deep-get-set');
var obj = {
foo: {
bar: 'baz',
'bar.baz': 'qux'
}
};
// Get
console.log(deep(obj, 'foo.bar'));
// => "baz"
// Get with array
console.log(deep(obj, ['foo', 'bar.baz']));
// => "qux"
// Set
deep(obj, 'foo.bar', 'hello');
console.log(obj.foo.bar);
// => "hello"
// Set with array
deep(obj, ['foo', 'bar.baz'], 'goodbye');
console.log(obj.foo['bar.baz']);
// => "goodbye"
Where
path is a dot-notation string
foo.bar or an array of strings.
value is passed it will be set on the path.
deep.p = true if you want non-existent paths to be initialized.
undefined as the
value.
With npm do:
npm install deep-get-set
There's a dozen modules like this on npm. This is a fork from @juliangruber's deep-access module, with a big portion of code directly copied from here: https://github.com/substack/js-traverse/blob/master/index.js#L11-L18.
Similar modules:
MIT