dfs

deep-freeze-strict

by James Friend
1.1.1 (see all)

recursively Object.freeze() on objects and functions

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

deep-freeze-strict

recursively Object.freeze() objects.

this fork works in strict mode, so when freezing a function you don't get the error:

> (function(){ "use strict"; deepFreeze(function(){}); })();

TypeError: 'caller', 'callee', and 'arguments' properties may not be accessed on strict mode functions or the arguments objects for calls to them

example

var deepFreeze = require('deep-freeze-strict');

deepFreeze(Buffer);
Buffer.x = 5;
console.log(Buffer.x === undefined);

Buffer.prototype.z = 3;
console.log(Buffer.prototype.z === undefined);

$ node example/deep.js
true
true

methods

var deepFreeze = require('deep-freeze-strict')

deepFreeze(obj)

Call Object.freeze(obj) recursively on all unfrozen properties of obj that are functions or objects.

license

public domain

Based in part on the code snippet from the MDN wiki page on Object.freeze(), which is released to the public domain.

