recursively
Object.freeze() objects.
this fork works in strict mode, so when freezing a function you don't get the error:
> (function(){ "use strict"; deepFreeze(function(){}); })();
TypeError: 'caller', 'callee', and 'arguments' properties may not be accessed on strict mode functions or the arguments objects for calls to them
var deepFreeze = require('deep-freeze-strict');
deepFreeze(Buffer);
Buffer.x = 5;
console.log(Buffer.x === undefined);
Buffer.prototype.z = 3;
console.log(Buffer.prototype.z === undefined);
$ node example/deep.js
true
true
var deepFreeze = require('deep-freeze-strict')
Call
Object.freeze(obj) recursively on all unfrozen properties of
obj that
are functions or objects.
public domain
Based in part on the code snippet from the MDN wiki page on Object.freeze(), which is released to the public domain.