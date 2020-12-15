Recursively iterates over arrays and objects. The iteration is made using a deep-first algorithm.

Installation

$ npm install deep-for-each

This library is written in modern JavaScript and is published in both CommonJS and ES module transpiled variants. If you target older browsers please make sure to transpile accordingly.

Usage

import deepForEach from 'deep-for-each' ; deepForEach({ prop1 : 'foo' , prop2 : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], prop3 : [ 'foo' , 'foo' ], prop4 : { prop5 : 'foo' , prop6 : 'bar' , }, }, (value, key, subject, path) => { console .log( ` ${path} :` , value); });

Running the example above will print:

prop1 : foo prop2 : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] prop2[ 0 ]: foo prop2[ 1 ]: bar prop3 : [ 'foo' , 'foo' ] prop3[ 0 ]: foo prop3[ 1 ]: foo prop4 : { prop5 : 'foo' , prop6 : 'bar' } prop4 .prop5 : foo prop4 .prop6 : bar

Tests

$ npm test $ npm test -- --watch

License

Released under the MIT License.