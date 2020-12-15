Recursively iterates over arrays and objects. The iteration is made using a deep-first algorithm.
$ npm install deep-for-each
This library is written in modern JavaScript and is published in both CommonJS and ES module transpiled variants. If you target older browsers please make sure to transpile accordingly.
import deepForEach from 'deep-for-each';
deepForEach({
prop1: 'foo',
prop2: ['foo', 'bar'],
prop3: ['foo', 'foo'],
prop4: {
prop5: 'foo',
prop6: 'bar',
},
}, (value, key, subject, path) => {
// `value` is the current property value
// `key` is the current property name
// `subject` is either an array or an object
// `path` is the iteration path, e.g.: 'prop2[0]' and 'prop4.prop5'
console.log(`${path}:`, value);
});
Running the example above will print:
prop1: foo
prop2: [ 'foo', 'bar' ]
prop2[0]: foo
prop2[1]: bar
prop3: [ 'foo', 'foo' ]
prop3[0]: foo
prop3[1]: foo
prop4: { prop5: 'foo', prop6: 'bar' }
prop4.prop5: foo
prop4.prop6: bar
$ npm test
$ npm test -- --watch # during development
Released under the MIT License.