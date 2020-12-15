openbase logo
deep-for-each

by moxystudio
3.0.0 (see all)

Recursively iterates over collections arrays and objects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

116K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

deep-for-each

deep-for-each

Recursively iterates over arrays and objects. The iteration is made using a deep-first algorithm.

Installation

$ npm install deep-for-each

This library is written in modern JavaScript and is published in both CommonJS and ES module transpiled variants. If you target older browsers please make sure to transpile accordingly.

Usage

import deepForEach from 'deep-for-each';

deepForEach({
    prop1: 'foo',
    prop2: ['foo', 'bar'],
    prop3: ['foo', 'foo'],
    prop4: {
        prop5: 'foo',
        prop6: 'bar',
    },
}, (value, key, subject, path) => {
    // `value` is the current property value
    // `key` is the current property name
    // `subject` is either an array or an object
    // `path` is the iteration path, e.g.: 'prop2[0]' and 'prop4.prop5'

    console.log(`${path}:`, value);
});

Running the example above will print:

prop1: foo
prop2: [ 'foo', 'bar' ]
prop2[0]: foo
prop2[1]: bar
prop3: [ 'foo', 'foo' ]
prop3[0]: foo
prop3[1]: foo
prop4: { prop5: 'foo', prop6: 'bar' }
prop4.prop5: foo
prop4.prop6: bar

Tests

$ npm test
$ npm test -- --watch # during development

License

Released under the MIT License.

