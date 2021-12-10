Node's assert.deepEqual() algorithm as a standalone module.

This module is around 5 times faster than wrapping assert.deepEqual() in a try/catch .

example

var equal = require ( 'deep-equal' ); console .dir([ equal( { a : [ 2 , 3 ], b : [ 4 ] }, { a : [ 2 , 3 ], b : [ 4 ] } ), equal( { x : 5 , y : [ 6 ] }, { x : 5 , y : 6 } ) ]);

methods

var deepEqual = require ( 'deep-equal' )

Compare objects a and b , returning whether they are equal according to a recursive equality algorithm.

If opts.strict is true , use strict equality ( === ) to compare leaf nodes. The default is to use coercive equality ( == ) because that's how assert.deepEqual() works by default.

install

With npm do:

npm install deep-equal

test

With npm do:

npm test

license

MIT. Derived largely from node's assert module.