deep-equal-with-regex

by inspect-js
1.3.0 (see all)

node's assert.deepEqual algorithm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

666

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

deep-equal

Node's assert.deepEqual() algorithm as a standalone module.

This module is around 5 times faster than wrapping assert.deepEqual() in a try/catch.

browser support

build status

example

var equal = require('deep-equal');
console.dir([
    equal(
        { a : [ 2, 3 ], b : [ 4 ] },
        { a : [ 2, 3 ], b : [ 4 ] }
    ),
    equal(
        { x : 5, y : [6] },
        { x : 5, y : 6 }
    )
]);

methods

var deepEqual = require('deep-equal')

deepEqual(a, b, opts)

Compare objects a and b, returning whether they are equal according to a recursive equality algorithm.

If opts.strict is true, use strict equality (===) to compare leaf nodes. The default is to use coercive equality (==) because that's how assert.deepEqual() works by default.

install

With npm do:

npm install deep-equal

test

With npm do:

npm test

license

MIT. Derived largely from node's assert module.

