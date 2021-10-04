Chai plugin to match objects and arrays deep equality with arrays (including nested ones) being in any order.
It works in similar way as
deep.equal but it doesn't checks the arrays order (at any level of nested objects and arrays). The array elements can be any JS entity (boolean, null, number, string, object, array...).
npm i --save deep-equal-in-any-order
or
yarn add deep-equal-in-any-order
const deepEqualInAnyOrder = require('deep-equal-in-any-order');
const chai = require('chai');
chai.use(deepEqualInAnyOrder);
const { expect } = chai;
expect([1, 2]).to.deep.equalInAnyOrder([2, 1]);
expect([1, 2]).to.not.deep.equalInAnyOrder([2, 1, 3]);
expect({ foo: [1, 2], bar: [4, 89, 22] }).to.deep.equalInAnyOrder({ foo: [2, 1], bar: [4, 22, 89] });
expect({ foo: ['foo-1', 'foo-2', [1, 2], null ] }).to.deep.equalInAnyOrder({ foo: [null, [1, 2], 'foo-1', 'foo-2'] });
expect({ foo: [1, 2], bar: { baz: ['a', 'b', { lorem: [5, 6] }] } }).to.deep.equalInAnyOrder({ foo: [2, 1], bar: { baz: ['b', 'a', { lorem: [6, 5] }] } });