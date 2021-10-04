openbase logo
dei

deep-equal-in-any-order

by Piotr
1.1.15 (see all)

A chai plugin to match objects and arrays deep equality with arrays (including nested ones) being in any order.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

deep-equal-in-any-order

MIT License Build Status

NPM status

Chai plugin to match objects and arrays deep equality with arrays (including nested ones) being in any order.

It works in similar way as deep.equal but it doesn't checks the arrays order (at any level of nested objects and arrays). The array elements can be any JS entity (boolean, null, number, string, object, array...).

install

npm i --save deep-equal-in-any-order

or

yarn add deep-equal-in-any-order

usage

const deepEqualInAnyOrder = require('deep-equal-in-any-order');
const chai = require('chai');

chai.use(deepEqualInAnyOrder);

const { expect } = chai;

expect([1, 2]).to.deep.equalInAnyOrder([2, 1]);
expect([1, 2]).to.not.deep.equalInAnyOrder([2, 1, 3]);
expect({ foo: [1, 2], bar: [4, 89, 22] }).to.deep.equalInAnyOrder({ foo: [2, 1], bar: [4, 22, 89] });
expect({ foo: ['foo-1', 'foo-2', [1, 2], null ] }).to.deep.equalInAnyOrder({ foo: [null, [1, 2], 'foo-1', 'foo-2'] });
expect({ foo: [1, 2], bar: { baz: ['a', 'b', { lorem: [5, 6] }] } }).to.deep.equalInAnyOrder({ foo: [2, 1], bar: { baz: ['b', 'a', { lorem: [6, 5] }] } });

