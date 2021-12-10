openbase logo
deep-equal

by inspect-js
2.0.5 (see all)

node's assert.deepEqual algorithm

Downloads/wk

14.6M

GitHub Stars

666

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
wallacer

Top Feedback

1Performant

Readme

deep-equal

Node's assert.deepEqual() algorithm as a standalone module.

This module is around 46 times faster than wrapping assert.deepEqual() in a try/catch.

build status

example

var equal = require('deep-equal');
console.dir([
    equal(
        { a : [ 2, 3 ], b : [ 4 ] },
        { a : [ 2, 3 ], b : [ 4 ] }
    ),
    equal(
        { x : 5, y : [6] },
        { x : 5, y : 6 }
    )
]);

methods

var deepEqual = require('deep-equal')

deepEqual(a, b, opts)

Compare objects a and b, returning whether they are equal according to a recursive equality algorithm.

If opts.strict is true, use strict equality (===) to compare leaf nodes. The default is to use coercive equality (==) because that's how assert.deepEqual() works by default.

install

With npm do:

npm install deep-equal

test

With npm do:

npm test

100
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago
Performant

A very simple, and performant deep equality checker - I've just added it directly to my utility helper file, and use it everywhere I need to check for deep equality. It's really simple, and I've noticed no major performance issues, even when checking relatively large objects.

