Node's
assert.deepEqual() algorithm as a standalone module.
This module is around 46 times faster than wrapping
assert.deepEqual() in a
try/catch.
var equal = require('deep-equal');
console.dir([
equal(
{ a : [ 2, 3 ], b : [ 4 ] },
{ a : [ 2, 3 ], b : [ 4 ] }
),
equal(
{ x : 5, y : [6] },
{ x : 5, y : 6 }
)
]);
var deepEqual = require('deep-equal')
Compare objects
a and
b, returning whether they are equal according to a
recursive equality algorithm.
If
opts.strict is
true, use strict equality (
===) to compare leaf nodes.
The default is to use coercive equality (
==) because that's how
assert.deepEqual() works by default.
With npm do:
npm install deep-equal
With npm do:
npm test
A very simple, and performant deep equality checker - I've just added it directly to my utility helper file, and use it everywhere I need to check for deep equality. It's really simple, and I've noticed no major performance issues, even when checking relatively large objects.