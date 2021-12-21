openbase logo
deep-email-validator

by David Alberto Adler
0.1.18 (see all)

Validates regex, typos, disposable, dns and smtp

3.9K

GitHub Stars

581

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Email Validator

Validates email addresses based on regex, common typos, disposable email blacklists, DNS records and SMTP server response.

  • Validates email looks like an email i.e. contains an "@" and a "." to the right of it.
  • Validates common typos e.g. example@gmaill.com using mailcheck.
  • Validates email was not generated by disposable email service using disposable-email-domains.
  • Validates MX records are present on DNS.
  • Validates SMTP server is running.
  • Validates mailbox exists on SMTP server.
  • Native typescript support.

Getting Started

Comaptible with nodejs only. Not browser ready.

Install like so

npm i deep-email-validator --save

or with yarn

yarn add deep-email-validator

Use like so

import validate from 'deep-email-validator'
const main = async () => {
  let res = await validate('asdf@gmail.com')
  // {
  //   "valid": false,
  //   "reason": "smtp",
  //   "validators": {
  //       "regex": {
  //         "valid": true
  //       },
  //       "typo": {
  //         "valid": true
  //       },
  //       "disposable": {
  //         "valid": true
  //       },
  //       "mx": {
  //         "valid": true
  //       },
  //       "smtp": {
  //         "valid": false,
  //         "reason": "Mailbox not found.",
  //       }
  //   }
  // }

  // Can also be called with these default options
  await validate({
    email: 'name@example.org',
    sender: 'name@example.org',
    validateRegex: true,
    validateMx: true,
    validateTypo: true,
    validateDisposable: true,
    validateSMTP: true,
  })
}

Default options can be found here

Alternatives

Tutorials

