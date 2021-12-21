Validates email addresses based on regex, common typos, disposable email blacklists, DNS records and SMTP server response.
Comaptible with nodejs only. Not browser ready.
Install like so
npm i deep-email-validator --save
or with yarn
yarn add deep-email-validator
Use like so
import validate from 'deep-email-validator'
const main = async () => {
let res = await validate('asdf@gmail.com')
// {
// "valid": false,
// "reason": "smtp",
// "validators": {
// "regex": {
// "valid": true
// },
// "typo": {
// "valid": true
// },
// "disposable": {
// "valid": true
// },
// "mx": {
// "valid": true
// },
// "smtp": {
// "valid": false,
// "reason": "Mailbox not found.",
// }
// }
// }
// Can also be called with these default options
await validate({
email: 'name@example.org',
sender: 'name@example.org',
validateRegex: true,
validateMx: true,
validateTypo: true,
validateDisposable: true,
validateSMTP: true,
})
}