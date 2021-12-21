Email Validator

Validates email addresses based on regex, common typos, disposable email blacklists, DNS records and SMTP server response.

Validates email looks like an email i.e. contains an "@" and a "." to the right of it.

Validates common typos e.g. example@gmaill.com using mailcheck.

Validates email was not generated by disposable email service using disposable-email-domains.

Validates MX records are present on DNS.

Validates SMTP server is running.

Validates mailbox exists on SMTP server.

Native typescript support.

Getting Started

Comaptible with nodejs only. Not browser ready.

Install like so

npm i deep-email- validator

or with yarn

yarn add deep-email- validator

Use like so

import validate from 'deep-email-validator' const main = async () => { let res = await validate( 'asdf@gmail.com' ) await validate({ email: 'name@example.org' , sender: 'name@example.org' , validateRegex: true , validateMx: true , validateTypo: true , validateDisposable: true , validateSMTP: true , }) }

Default options can be found here