DEEP Framework is a Full-Stack JavaScript Framework for building cloud-native web applications.
This framework is a core component of a larger ecosystem, called Digital Enterprise End-to-end Platform.
Using DEEP Framework, developers get out-of-the-box:
Amazon Web Services is the only supported cloud provider at the moment. Help needed to add support for Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and others.
Documentation is available as Developer Guide and API Guide.
Learn hands-on how to build and deploy cloud-native web applications from this blog post and this tutorial video.
deepify:
npm install deepify -g
If you want to use
deepifyon Windows, please follow the steps from Windows Configuration before running
npm install deepify -gand make sure all
npmand
deepifycommands are executed inside Git Bash.
deepify install github://MitocGroup/deep-microservices-helloworld ~/deep-microservices-helloworld
Path parameter in all
deepifycommands is optional and if not specified, assumes current working directory. Therefore you can skip
~/deep-microservices-helloworldby executing
mkdir ~/deep-microservices-helloworld && cd ~/deep-microservices-helloworldbefore
deepify install.
deepify server ~/deep-microservices-helloworld -o
When this step is finished, you can open in your browser the link http://localhost:8000 and enjoy the deep-microservices-helloworld running locally.
deepify deploy ~/deep-microservices-helloworld
Amazon CloudFront distribution takes up to 20 minutes to provision, therefore don’t worry if it returns an HTTP error in the first couple of minutes.
deepify undeploy ~/deep-microservices-helloworld
Amazon CloudFront distribution takes up to 20 minutes to unprovision. That's why
deepifycommand checks every 30 seconds if it's disabled and when successful, removes it from your account.
This code can be used under MPL v2.0 license:
See LICENSE for more details.