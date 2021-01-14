Utility to run a process in the background and attach to it
npx deemon COMMAND [ARGS]
npx deemon /bin/bash -c "while true; do date; sleep 1; done"
Ctrl C will stop the current session and leave the process running in the background. Simply run the same command again to attach to it:
npx deemon /bin/bash -c "while true; do date; sleep 1; done"
Ctrl D will stop the current session and the background process. You can also simply kill the background process with the
--kill flag:
npx deemon --kill /bin/bash -c "while true; do date; sleep 1; done"
Or you can force a restart of the background process and attach to that with the
--restart flag:
npx deemon --restart /bin/bash -c "while true; do date; sleep 1; done"