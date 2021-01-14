deemon

Utility to run a process in the background and attach to it

Usage

npx deemon COMMAND [ARGS]

Example

npx deemon /bin/bash -c "while true; do date; sleep 1; done"

Ctrl C will stop the current session and leave the process running in the background. Simply run the same command again to attach to it:

npx deemon /bin/bash -c "while true; do date; sleep 1; done"

Ctrl D will stop the current session and the background process. You can also simply kill the background process with the --kill flag:

npx deemon -- kill /bin/bash -c "while true; do date; sleep 1; done"

Or you can force a restart of the background process and attach to that with the --restart flag: