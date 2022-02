dedupe

removes duplicates from your array.

Installation

$ npm install dedupe

Usage

primitive types

var dedupe = require ( 'dedupe' ) var a = [ 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 ] var b = dedupe(a) console .log(b)

complex types

Here the string representation of the object is used for comparism. Internal JSON.stringify is used for serialization. That means that {} is considered egal to {} .

var dedupe = require ( 'dedupe' ) var aa = [{ a : 2 }, { a : 1 }, { a : 1 }, { a : 1 }] var bb = dedupe(aa) console .log(bb)

complex types types with custom hasher

You can use a custom hasher to overwrite the default behaviour.