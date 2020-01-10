openbase logo
dj

dedent-js

by Martin Kolárik
1.0.1 (see all)

Remove indentation from multiline strings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46.9K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

dedent-js

Removes indentation from multiline strings. Works with both tabs and spaces.

Using Babel? Here's a Babel plugin that removes indentation during compile time.

Installation

$ npm install dedent-js

Usage

// Dedent can be also used as a function.
expect(dedent`Line #1
    Line #2
    Line #3`).to.equal('Line #1\nLine #2\nLine #3');

// Leading/trailing line break is removed.
expect(
    dedent`
    Line #1
    Line #2
    Line #3
    `
).to.equal('Line #1\nLine #2\nLine #3');

// No more than one leading/trailing line break is removed.
expect(
    dedent`

    Line #1
    Line #2
    Line #3

    `
).to.equal('\nLine #1\nLine #2\nLine #3\n');

// Only the "base" indentation is removed.
expect(
    dedent`
    Line #1
        Line #2
            Line #3
    `
).to.equal('Line #1\n\tLine #2\n\t\tLine #3');

// The last line is ignored if it doesn't contain anything else than whitespace.
expect(
    function () {
        return dedent`
            Line #1
            Line #2
            Line #3
        `;
    }()
).to.equal('Line #1\nLine #2\nLine #3');

// Escaped characters are NOT ignored.
expect(
    dedent`
    \tLine #1
    \tLine #2
    \tLine #3
    `
).to.equal('Line #1\nLine #2\nLine #3');

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Martin Kolárik. Released under the MIT license.

