Removes indentation from multiline strings. Works with both tabs and spaces.
Using Babel? Here's a Babel plugin that removes indentation during compile time.
$ npm install dedent-js
// Dedent can be also used as a function.
expect(dedent`Line #1
Line #2
Line #3`).to.equal('Line #1\nLine #2\nLine #3');
// Leading/trailing line break is removed.
expect(
dedent`
Line #1
Line #2
Line #3
`
).to.equal('Line #1\nLine #2\nLine #3');
// No more than one leading/trailing line break is removed.
expect(
dedent`
Line #1
Line #2
Line #3
`
).to.equal('\nLine #1\nLine #2\nLine #3\n');
// Only the "base" indentation is removed.
expect(
dedent`
Line #1
Line #2
Line #3
`
).to.equal('Line #1\n\tLine #2\n\t\tLine #3');
// The last line is ignored if it doesn't contain anything else than whitespace.
expect(
function () {
return dedent`
Line #1
Line #2
Line #3
`;
}()
).to.equal('Line #1\nLine #2\nLine #3');
// Escaped characters are NOT ignored.
expect(
dedent`
\tLine #1
\tLine #2
\tLine #3
`
).to.equal('Line #1\nLine #2\nLine #3');
Copyright (c) 2015 Martin Kolárik. Released under the MIT license.