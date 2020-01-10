Removes indentation from multiline strings. Works with both tabs and spaces.

Using Babel? Here's a Babel plugin that removes indentation during compile time.

Installation

npm install dedent-js

Usage

expect(dedent `Line #1 Line #2 Line #3` ).to.equal( 'Line #1

Line #2

Line #3' ); expect( dedent ` Line #1 Line #2 Line #3 ` ).to.equal( 'Line #1

Line #2

Line #3' ); expect( dedent ` Line #1 Line #2 Line #3 ` ).to.equal( '

Line #1

Line #2

Line #3

' ); expect( dedent ` Line #1 Line #2 Line #3 ` ).to.equal( 'Line #1

\tLine #2

\t\tLine #3' ); expect( function ( ) { return dedent ` Line #1 Line #2 Line #3 ` ; }() ).to.equal( 'Line #1

Line #2

Line #3' ); expect( dedent ` \tLine #1 \tLine #2 \tLine #3 ` ).to.equal( 'Line #1

Line #2

Line #3' );

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Martin Kolárik. Released under the MIT license.