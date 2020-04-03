🌈 Nyan CSS

Best of both worlds. Nyan CSS lets you write plain CSS while reaping benefits of CSS-in-JS.

Write a universal design system. You can reuse the same code anywhere starting from static HTML+CSS and ending with React and Vue.js without actually changing the CSS.

Minimalistic. BEM-inspired Nyan CSS convention consists just of 3 rules but it as bulletproof as BEM.

Use modern CSS. CoffeeScript long gone from the radars, yet we all loved it ;-) Stick to the platform to ensure the longevity of your code.

Installation

See installation instructions for webpack.

Demo

CSS

.Header , .Text { font-family : monospace; } .Header { font-size : 2rem ; } .Header-size-large { font-size : 2.2rem ; } .Text-italic { font-style : italic; }

React code

See other options:

import React from 'react' import { Header, Text } from './style.css' function Announcement ( ) { return ( <> < Header tag = "h1" size = "large" > Welcome Nyan CSS! </ Header > < Text tag = "marquee" italic > Please, welcome Nyan CSS! </ Text > </> ) }

Result

Other options

Show all options Plain HTML < h1 class = "Header Header-size-large" > Welcome Nyan CSS! </ h1 > < marquee class = "Text Text-italic" > Please, welcome Nyan CSS! </ marquee > Vue.js import Vue from 'vue' import { Header, Text } from './style.css' const Announcement = { components : { 'custom-header' : Header, 'custom-text' : Text }, template : ` <main> <custom-header tag='h1' size='large'>Welcome Nyan CSS!!</custom-header> <custom-text tag='marquee' italic='true'>Please, welcome Nyan CSS!</custom-text> </main> ` } Preact import { h } from 'preact' import { Header, Text } from './style.css' function Announcement ( ) { return ( <> < Header tag = "h1" size = "large" > Welcome Nyan CSS! </ Header > < Text tag = "marquee" italic > Please, welcome Nyan CSS! </ Text > </> ) } Class names import { Header, Text } from './style.css' function Announcement ( ) { return ` <h1 class=' ${Header({ size: 'large' } )}'>Welcome Nyan CSS!</h1> <marquee class=' ${Text({ italic: true } )}'>Please, welcome Nyan CSS!</marquee> ` }

Convention

Component

.Component is a component class.

The name must be in ClassCase, e.g. .FormInput or .UI .

In this example, .Button represents <Button /> .

.Button { color : white; }

Boolean prop

.Component-disabled is a boolean prop class.

The name extension must be in camelCase, e.g. .FormInput-autoFocus or .UI-dev .

.Button-disabled { opacity : 0.5 ; }

In the example, .Button-disabled is applied to the component when its disabled prop is truthy:

<Button tag= "button" disabled> Whatever < /Button>

Enum prop

.ComponentName-color-gray is an enum prop class.

The name extensions must be in camelCase, e.g. .FormInput-borderColor-lightGray or .UI-env-dev .

.Button-color-red { background : red; } .Button-color-green { background : green; }

.Button-color-red is applied to the component when its color prop equals "red" :

<Button tag= "button" color= "red" > Click Me < /Button>

Related packages

@nyancss/css-modules-loader - the webpack loader for CSS Modules.

@nyancss/css-modules - the package used to convert CSS Modules to Nyan CSS.

@nyancss/react - the package used to convert Nyan CSS to React/Preact components.

@nyancss/vue - the package used to convert Nyan CSS to Vue.js components.

@nyancss/class-names - the package used to convert Nyan CSS to class names functions.

Changelog

See the changelog.

License

MIT © Sasha Koss