Declarative arguments-resolver

Overview

Decree is a declarative arguments-resolver. It saves you time and code when you need to do arguments validation and disambiguation in your APIs.

Simply declare the conditions your arguments should hold, such as their types, whether they are optional and their default values. Decree will take care of the rest, and provide you with clean and disambiguated arguments.

If the user provided an illegal combination of arguments, Decree will tell you where was the problem.

Install

To use in Node, install with npm: npm install decree To use in the browser, install with bower: bower install decree

On the browser Decree loads as an AMD module (see examples/amd ).

Example

Let's say you have a function which takes 4 arguments, some are optional. Inside the function you need to:

Verify the types of the arguments. Detect which of the arguments were provided and which were omitted. Disambiguate and assign default values to omitted arguments.

Without Decree:

function makeCoffee ( sugars, flavor, size, callback ) { if ( ){ callback( 'Coffee is ready!' ); } else { throw Error ( 'Invalid arguments!' ); } }

With Decree:

Simply decalare the properties of your arguments:

var decs = [{ name : 'sugars' , type : 'nn-number' , optional : true , default : 1 }, { name : 'flavor' , type : 'string' , optional : true , default : 'bitter' }, { name : 'size' , types : [ 'string' , 'p-int' ], optional : true , default : 'large' }, { name : 'callback' , type : 'function' }];

Let Decree do the rest:

function makeCoffee ( ) { decree(decs)( arguments , function ( sugars, flavor, size, callback ) { callback( 'Coffee is ready!' ); }); };

Now use your function as usual:

makeCoffee( 1.5 , function ( msg ) { console .log(msg); });

How to use

Decree needs to know what you expect. Simply build an array to describe your arguments expectations.

var decs = [{ }, { }, { }, ...];

Each item in the array is an object which describes an argument. See declaration structure.

When finished declaring your expectations, use Decree to resolve an array of arguments. Calling decree(...) will construct a function which receives an array of arguments and disambiguates it.

var judge = decree(decs);

The constructed judge function has the following signature:

function judge(args, callback, errCallback)

args {Array} - The array of arguments to disambiguate. callback {Function} - an optional callback function which is called with the disambiguated arguments. errCallback {Function} - an optional callback to handle arguments errors. This function is called with the error, if there was an error disambiguating the arguments array.

Note:

If errCallback is omitted, and there is an error, an exception will be thrown.

is omitted, and there is an error, an exception will be thrown. If callback is omitted as well, judge will return the array of disambiguated arguments.

var decree = require ( 'decree' ); var decs = [ ]; var judge = decree(decs); function foo ( ) { judge( arguments , function ( arg1, arg2, arg3, ... ) { }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); throw err; }); } foo( ... );

Declaration structure

When declaring an argument, tell Decree:

name {String} : Optional. Will be used to identify the argument in error messages. type {String} / types{Array[String]} : Required. See built-in types or custom types. optional {Boolean} : Optional. Is this argument optional? Defaults to false . default : Optional. If the argument is optional, this default value will be assigned if no value is provided.

{ name : ..., types : [ ... ], optional : ..., default : ... }

Note: If an optional argument has no default value, and that argument is omitted by the user, decree will assign this argument undefined .

Errors

When there is a problem with the arguments Decree can provide a detailed explanation of what went wrong. By default, an error object will be thrown, unless you provide a second callback which is called with the error.

var decree = require ( 'decree' ); function foo ( ) { try { decree( )( arguments , function ( /* args */ ) { }); } catch (err) { } } function foo ( ) { decree( )( arguments , function ( /* args */ ) { }, function ( err ) { }); }

Built-in types

Decree supports several argument types:

* : Argument matches any type.

: Argument matches any type. array

function

hash : Argument is a simple key-value object.

: Argument is a simple key-value object. string

regexp : Argument is a regular expression.

: Argument is a regular expression. boolean

date : Argument is a Date object.

: Argument is a Date object. number

n-number : Argument is a negative number

: Argument is a negative number p-number : Argument is a positive number

: Argument is a positive number nn-number : Argument is a non-negative number

: Argument is a non-negative number np-number : Argument is a non-positive number

: Argument is a non-positive number int : Argument is an integer

: Argument is an integer n-int : Argument is a negative integer

: Argument is a negative integer p-int : Argument is a positive integer

: Argument is a positive integer nn-int : Argument is a non-negative integer

: Argument is a non-negative integer np-int : Argument is a non-positive integer

Custom types

Register a custom type with:

decree.resigter(name, validator)

name {String} - The name of the new type. validator {Function} - A validation function. Receives a value and should return true or false .

Example: