decouple

Decouple the DOM events from expensive functions.

Installation

npm install decouple bower install decouple spm install decouple component install pazguille/decouple

Usage

function foo ( event ) { console .log( 'foo' ); console .log(event); console .log( this .scrollTop); } function bar ( ) { console .log( 'bar' ); } decouple( document .querySelector( '#box' ), 'scroll' , foo);

API

Decouple the DOM event from the listener on give node . Returns the listener handler.

node {HTMLElement} - A given HTMLElement .

{HTMLElement} - A given . event {String} - A given DOM event .

{String} - A given DOM . listener {Function} - A given listener to execute when the given event is fired.

decouple( window , 'scroll' , fn);

With ❤ by

Guille Paz (Front-end developer | Web standards lover)

E-mail: guille87paz@gmail.com

Twitter: @pazguille

Web: https://pazguille.me

License

MIT license. Copyright © 2016.