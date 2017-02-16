openbase logo
decouple

by Guille Paz
1.0.1 (see all)

Decouple the DOM events from expensive functions.

Decouple the DOM events from expensive functions.

Installation

$ npm install decouple

$ bower install decouple

$ spm install decouple

$ component install pazguille/decouple

Usage

function foo(event) {
  console.log('foo');

  // The function receive the scroll event as parameter.
  console.log(event);

  // The function context is the given node.
  console.log(this.scrollTop);
}

function bar() {
  console.log('bar');
}

decouple(document.querySelector('#box'), 'scroll', foo);

API

decouple(node, event, listener)

Decouple the DOM event from the listener on give node. Returns the listener handler.

  • node {HTMLElement} - A given HTMLElement.
  • event {String} - A given DOM event.
  • listener {Function} - A given listener to execute when the given event is fired.
decouple(window, 'scroll', fn);

License

MIT license. Copyright © 2016.

