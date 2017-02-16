Decouple the DOM events from expensive functions.
$ npm install decouple
$ bower install decouple
$ spm install decouple
$ component install pazguille/decouple
function foo(event) {
console.log('foo');
// The function receive the scroll event as parameter.
console.log(event);
// The function context is the given node.
console.log(this.scrollTop);
}
function bar() {
console.log('bar');
}
decouple(document.querySelector('#box'), 'scroll', foo);
Decouple the DOM
event from the
listener on give
node. Returns the listener handler.
node {HTMLElement} - A given
HTMLElement.
event {String} - A given DOM
event.
listener {Function} - A given
listener to execute when the given
event is fired.
decouple(window, 'scroll', fn);
