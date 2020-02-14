A ES6 decorator for wrapping classes or class methods with you own custom code. You can also edit the parameters!
With it you can easily make:
Please see tests for more examples
Should also work in frontend code if you use babel with es7.decorators enabled.
$ npm install --save decorator-wrap
| parameters | description |
|------------|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------|
| callback | The actual method/class. REMEBER TO INVOKE THIS METHOD AND RETURN THE VALUE |
| args | The arguments passed into the original method/class |
| name | The method name of the method/class that is invoked |
| type | The object type where the decorator is placed (class or function) |
// ES2016 style
import {wrap} from 'decorator-wrap'
// CommonJS style
let wrap = require('decorator-wrap').wrap;
var log = (callback, args, name, type) => {
console.log('Starting ', type, name);
var result = callback();
console.log('Ended: ', name);
return result;
};
@wrap(log)
class SuperNiceClass {
constructor(){
//some business here....
console.log('hello from class');
//some business here....
}
@wrap(log)
bar(a,b) {
//some business here....
console.log('hello from bar method');
//some business here....
}
}
new SuperNiceClass().bar(1,2);
Starting class SuperNiceClass
hello from class
Ended: SuperNiceClass
Starting function bar
hello from bar method
Ended: bar
You can easily make plugins to this module by simply doing this
// ------------ log.js -------------
var wrap = require('decorator-wrap').wrap;
var log = function (callback, args, name, type){
console.log('Starting ', type, name);
var result = callback();
console.log('Ended: ', name);
return result;
};
module.exports = function(target, key, descriptor) {
return wrap(log)(target, key, descriptor);
}
// ------------- FooBar.js ------------
var require('./log');
@log
class FooBar{
@log
foo() {
//some business here....
}
@log
bar(){
//some business here....
}
}
You need to run babel with the option 'es7.decorators' enabled.
MIT © Christian Martin