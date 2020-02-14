openbase logo
decorator-wrap

by Christian Martin
1.2.4 (see all)

A ES6 decorator for wrapping classes or methods with you own custom code. You can easily edit the input and the output

Documentation
271

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status

decorator-wrap

A ES6 decorator for wrapping classes or class methods with you own custom code. You can also edit the parameters!

With it you can easily make:

  • logger functions
  • edit the input parameters to a method
  • edit the output from a method
  • do something extra with the result (ie write to file)
  • skip calling the method
  • do what you want...

Please see tests for more examples

Should also work in frontend code if you use babel with es7.decorators enabled.

Install

$ npm install --save decorator-wrap

Usage

Make a function that have 4 parameters:

| parameters | description                                                                 |
|------------|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------| 
| callback   | The actual method/class. REMEBER TO INVOKE THIS METHOD AND RETURN THE VALUE |
| args       | The arguments passed into the original method/class                                  |
| name       | The method name of the method/class that is invoked                         |
| type       | The object type where the decorator is placed (class or function)           |

Here is an example:

// ES2016 style
import {wrap} from 'decorator-wrap'

// CommonJS style
let wrap = require('decorator-wrap').wrap;

var log = (callback, args, name, type) => {
  console.log('Starting  ', type, name);
  var result = callback();
  console.log('Ended: ', name);
  return result;
};

@wrap(log)
class SuperNiceClass {
    constructor(){
        //some business here.... 
        console.log('hello from class');
        //some business here.... 
    }
    @wrap(log)
    bar(a,b) {
        //some business here.... 
        console.log('hello from bar method');
        //some business here.... 
    }
}

new SuperNiceClass().bar(1,2);

Result

Starting class SuperNiceClass
hello from class
Ended: SuperNiceClass
Starting function bar
hello from bar method
Ended: bar

For more examples see test/wrap.test.js

Plugins

You can easily make plugins to this module by simply doing this

log.js

// ------------ log.js -------------
var wrap = require('decorator-wrap').wrap;

var log = function (callback, args, name, type){
  console.log('Starting  ', type, name);
  var result = callback();
  console.log('Ended: ', name);
  return result;
};

module.exports = function(target, key, descriptor) {
    return wrap(log)(target, key, descriptor);
}

FooBar.js

// ------------- FooBar.js ------------
var require('./log');

@log
class FooBar{
    @log
    foo() {
        //some business here....
    }

    @log
    bar(){
        //some business here....
    }
}

Available plugins

Note

You need to run babel with the option 'es7.decorators' enabled.

License

MIT © Christian Martin

