A ES6 decorator for wrapping classes or class methods with you own custom code. You can also edit the parameters!

With it you can easily make:

logger functions

edit the input parameters to a method

edit the output from a method

do something extra with the result (ie write to file)

skip calling the method

do what you want...

Please see tests for more examples

Should also work in frontend code if you use babel with es7.decorators enabled.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Make a function that have 4 parameters:

| parameters | description | | | callback | The actual method / class . REMEBER TO INVOKE THIS METHOD AND RETURN THE VALUE | | args | The arguments passed into the original method / class | | name | The method name of the method / class that is invoked | | type | The object type where the decorator is placed ( class or function ) |

Here is an example:

import {wrap} from 'decorator-wrap' let wrap = require ( 'decorator-wrap' ).wrap; var log = ( callback, args, name, type ) => { console .log( 'Starting ' , type , name); var result = callback(); console .log( 'Ended: ' , name); return result; }; (log) class SuperNiceClass { constructor ( ){ console .log( 'hello from class' ); } (log) bar(a,b) { console .log( 'hello from bar method' ); } } new SuperNiceClass().bar( 1 , 2 );

Result

Starting class SuperNiceClass hello from class Ended: SuperNiceClass Starting function bar hello from bar method Ended: bar

For more examples see test/wrap.test.js

Plugins

You can easily make plugins to this module by simply doing this

var wrap = require ( 'decorator-wrap' ).wrap; var log = function ( callback, args, name, type ) { console .log( 'Starting ' , type, name); var result = callback(); console .log( 'Ended: ' , name); return result; }; module .exports = function ( target, key, descriptor ) { return wrap(log)(target, key, descriptor); }

var require ( './log' ); @ log class FooBar { @log foo() { } @log bar(){ } }

Available plugins

decorator-promise - Transforms your classmethods to promises

decorator-performance - A ES6 decorator for logging out performance.

Note

You need to run babel with the option 'es7.decorators' enabled.

License

MIT © Christian Martin