DecorateThis

Simple, vanilla JS type checking through ES7 decorators ...and a few other decorators, to boot.

If you like this project, be sure to check out FluxThis, the immutable Flux framework by AddThis.

Type Validation

Throw errors when unexpected types are provided or returned from class or object functions. For more details, see the Type Validator API.

import {param, returns} from 'decorate-this' ; class Point { constructor () { this .x = 0 ; this .y = 0 ; } @param(Point) @returns( Number ) distanceTo(point) { let squaredDistance = (point.x - this .x) ** 2 + (point.y - this .y) ** 2 ; return Math .sqrt(squaredDistance); } @param( Number ) @param( Number ) addToDimensions(x, y) { this .x += x; this .y += y; } }

Memoization

Automatically memoize functions for greater efficiency

import memoize from 'decorate-this' ; let obj = { @memoize expensiveFunc(a, b) { return Math .sin( Math .sqrt(a ** b)); } };

Property descriptors

import {enumerable, writable, configurable} from 'decorate-this' ; class T { @configurable( false ) @enumerable( false ) @writable( false ) hiddenMethod() { } }

Currying

Build up long argument lists with currying

let obj = { @curry curriedAdd(a, b, c) { return a + b + c; } } let addToFive = obj.curriedAdd( 5 ); let addToFiveAndThree = addToFive( 3 ); let sum = addToFiveAndThree( 7 );

Debouncing

Rate-limit expensive or frequently called functions

let obj = { @debounce( 500 ) debouncedFn(event) { console .log(event.clientX, event.clientY); } }

Promises

Similar to returns , but validates the fulfillment value of a promise

let obj = { @promises(ArrayOf( Number )) getPoints() { return new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout( () => resolve([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]), 5000 ); }); } }

Incorporating in your project

npm install decorate- this