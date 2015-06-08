Simple, vanilla JS type checking through ES7 decorators ...and a few other decorators, to boot.
Throw errors when unexpected types are provided or returned from class or object functions. For more details, see the Type Validator API.
import {param, returns} from 'decorate-this';
class Point {
constructor() {
this.x = 0;
this.y = 0;
}
// The first param of this method takes a Point, and will throw
// a type error if a non-Point is passed
@param(Point)
// The method returns a Number. If it doesn't, a type error will
// be thrown before the value is returned.
@returns(Number)
distanceTo(point) {
let squaredDistance = (point.x - this.x) ** 2 +
(point.y - this.y) ** 2;
return Math.sqrt(squaredDistance);
}
// Two number args, no return value
@param(Number)
@param(Number)
addToDimensions(x, y) {
this.x += x;
this.y += y;
}
}
Automatically memoize functions for greater efficiency
import memoize from 'decorate-this';
let obj = {
// Results of the function are stored in a map, which maps arguments
// to the function's result. This expensive func is only run a single
// time for a given a/b pair.
@memoize
expensiveFunc(a, b) {
return Math.sin(Math.sqrt(a ** b));
}
};
import {enumerable, writable, configurable} from 'decorate-this';
class T {
@configurable(false)
@enumerable(false)
@writable(false)
hiddenMethod() {
/* ... */
}
}
Build up long argument lists with currying
let obj = {
@curry
curriedAdd(a, b, c) {
return a + b + c;
}
}
let addToFive = obj.curriedAdd(5); // Function
let addToFiveAndThree = addToFive(3); // Function
let sum = addToFiveAndThree(7); // 15
Rate-limit expensive or frequently called functions
let obj = {
@debounce(500) // call after 500ms of no further calls
debouncedFn(event) {
console.log(event.clientX, event.clientY);
}
}
Similar to
returns, but validates the fulfillment value of a promise
let obj = {
@promises(ArrayOf(Number))
getPoints() {
return new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => resolve([1, 2, 3]), 5000);
});
}
}
npm install decorate-this