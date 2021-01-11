Extract files from a ZIP archive

Usage

Extracts the contents of the ZIP archive file .

Returns an EventEmitter with two possible events - error on an error, and extract when the extraction has completed. The value passed to the extract event is a basic log of each file and how it was compressed.

Options

path String - Path to extract into (default . )

String - Path to extract into (default ) follow Boolean - If true, rather than create stored symlinks as symlinks make a shallow copy of the target instead (default false )

Boolean - If true, rather than create stored symlinks as symlinks make a shallow copy of the target instead (default ) filter Function - A function that will be called once for each file in the archive. It takes one argument which is an object containing details of the file. Return true for any file that you want to extract, and false otherwise. (default null )

Function - A function that will be called once for each file in the archive. It takes one argument which is an object containing details of the file. Return true for any file that you want to extract, and false otherwise. (default ) strip Number - Remove leading folders in the path structure. Equivalent to --strip-components for tar.

Number - Remove leading folders in the path structure. Equivalent to for tar. restrict Boolean - If true, will restrict files from being created outside options.path . Setting to false has significant security implications if you are extracting untrusted data. (default true )

var DecompressZip = require ( 'decompress-zip' ); var unzipper = new DecompressZip(filename) unzipper.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'Caught an error' ); }); unzipper.on( 'extract' , function ( log ) { console .log( 'Finished extracting' ); }); unzipper.on( 'progress' , function ( fileIndex, fileCount ) { console .log( 'Extracted file ' + (fileIndex + 1 ) + ' of ' + fileCount); }); unzipper.extract({ path : 'some/path' , filter : function ( file ) { return file.type !== "SymbolicLink" ; } });

If path does not exist, decompress-zip will attempt to create it first.

Much like extract, except:

the success event is list

the data for the event is an array of paths

no files are actually extracted

there are no options

var DecompressZip = require ( 'decompress-zip' ); var unzipper = new DecompressZip(filename) unzipper.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'Caught an error' ); }); unzipper.on( 'list' , function ( files ) { console .log( 'The archive contains:' ); console .log(files); }); unzipper.list();

License

MIT © Bower team