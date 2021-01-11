Extract files from a ZIP archive
Extracts the contents of the ZIP archive
file.
Returns an EventEmitter with two possible events -
error on an error, and
extract when the extraction has completed. The value passed to the
extract event is a basic log of each file and how it was compressed.
Options
.)
false)
null)
--strip-components for tar.
options.path. Setting to
false has significant security implications if you are extracting untrusted data. (default
true)
var DecompressZip = require('decompress-zip');
var unzipper = new DecompressZip(filename)
unzipper.on('error', function (err) {
console.log('Caught an error');
});
unzipper.on('extract', function (log) {
console.log('Finished extracting');
});
unzipper.on('progress', function (fileIndex, fileCount) {
console.log('Extracted file ' + (fileIndex + 1) + ' of ' + fileCount);
});
unzipper.extract({
path: 'some/path',
filter: function (file) {
return file.type !== "SymbolicLink";
}
});
If
path does not exist, decompress-zip will attempt to create it first.
Much like extract, except:
list
var DecompressZip = require('decompress-zip');
var unzipper = new DecompressZip(filename)
unzipper.on('error', function (err) {
console.log('Caught an error');
});
unzipper.on('list', function (files) {
console.log('The archive contains:');
console.log(files);
});
unzipper.list();
MIT © Bower team