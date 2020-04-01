decompress

Extracting archives made easy

See decompress-cli for the command-line version.

Install

npm install decompress

Usage

const decompress = require ( 'decompress' ); decompress( 'unicorn.zip' , 'dist' ).then( files => { console .log( 'done!' ); });

API

Returns a Promise for an array of files in the following format:

{ data : Buffer, mode : Number , mtime : String , path : String , type : String }

input

Type: string Buffer

File to decompress.

output

Type: string

Output directory.

options

filter

Type: Function

Filter out files before extracting. E.g:

decompress( 'unicorn.zip' , 'dist' , { filter : file => path.extname(file.path) !== '.exe' }).then( files => { console .log( 'done!' ); });

Note that in the current implementation, filter is only applied after fully reading all files from the archive in memory. Do not rely on this option to limit the amount of memory used by decompress to the size of the files included by filter . decompress will read the entire compressed file into memory regardless.

map

Type: Function

Map files before extracting: E.g:

decompress( 'unicorn.zip' , 'dist' , { map : file => { file.path = `unicorn- ${file.path} ` ; return file; } }).then( files => { console .log( 'done!' ); });

plugins

Type: Array

Default: [decompressTar(), decompressTarbz2(), decompressTargz(), decompressUnzip()]

Array of plugins to use.

strip

Type: number

Default: 0

Remove leading directory components from extracted files.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson