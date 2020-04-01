Extracting archives made easy
See decompress-cli for the command-line version.
$ npm install decompress
const decompress = require('decompress');
decompress('unicorn.zip', 'dist').then(files => {
console.log('done!');
});
Returns a Promise for an array of files in the following format:
{
data: Buffer,
mode: Number,
mtime: String,
path: String,
type: String
}
Type:
string
Buffer
File to decompress.
Type:
string
Output directory.
Type:
Function
Filter out files before extracting. E.g:
decompress('unicorn.zip', 'dist', {
filter: file => path.extname(file.path) !== '.exe'
}).then(files => {
console.log('done!');
});
Note that in the current implementation,
filter is only applied after fully reading all files from the archive in memory. Do not rely on this option to limit the amount of memory used by
decompress to the size of the files included by
filter.
decompress will read the entire compressed file into memory regardless.
Type:
Function
Map files before extracting: E.g:
decompress('unicorn.zip', 'dist', {
map: file => {
file.path = `unicorn-${file.path}`;
return file;
}
}).then(files => {
console.log('done!');
});
Type:
Array
Default:
[decompressTar(), decompressTarbz2(), decompressTargz(), decompressUnzip()]
Array of plugins to use.
Type:
number
Default:
0
Remove leading directory components from extracted files.
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson