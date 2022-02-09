Elegant and battle-tested validation library for type-safe input data for TypeScript and Flow.
Data entering your application from the outside world should not be trusted without
validation and often is of the
any type, effectively disabling your type checker around
input values. It's an industry good practice to validate your expectations right at your
program's boundaries. This has two benefits: (1) your inputs are getting validated, and
(2) you can now statically know for sure the shape of the incoming data. Decoders help
solve both of these problems at once.
import { array, iso8601, number, object, optional, string } from 'decoders';
//
// Incoming data at runtime
//
const externalData = {
id: 123,
name: 'Alison Roberts',
createdAt: '1994-01-11T12:26:37.024Z',
tags: ['foo', 'bar'],
};
//
// Write the decoder (= what you expect the data to look like)
//
const userDecoder = object({
id: number,
name: string,
createdAt: optional(iso8601),
tags: array(string),
});
//
// Call .verify() on the incoming data
//
const user = userDecoder.verify(externalData);
// ^^^^
// TypeScript can automatically infer this type now:
//
// {
// id: number;
// name: string;
// createdAt?: Date;
// tags: string[];
// }
//
Documentation can be found on https://decoders.cc.
(Old v1 documentation can still be found here.)