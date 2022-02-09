



Elegant and battle-tested validation library for type-safe input data for TypeScript and Flow.

Motivation

Data entering your application from the outside world should not be trusted without validation and often is of the any type, effectively disabling your type checker around input values. It's an industry good practice to validate your expectations right at your program's boundaries. This has two benefits: (1) your inputs are getting validated, and (2) you can now statically know for sure the shape of the incoming data. Decoders help solve both of these problems at once.

Example

import { array, iso8601, number , object, optional, string } from 'decoders' ; const externalData = { id: 123 , name: 'Alison Roberts' , createdAt: '1994-01-11T12:26:37.024Z' , tags: [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], }; const userDecoder = object({ id: number , name: string , createdAt: optional(iso8601), tags: array( string ), }); const user = userDecoder.verify(externalData);

Documentation

Documentation can be found on https://decoders.cc.

(Old v1 documentation can still be found here.)