⚡ A lightweight pure JavaScript TIFF decoder. 🎨
npm i decode-tiff
The following example reads .tiff and converts to .png file using pngjs.
const { decode } = require("decode-tiff");
const { PNG } = require("pngjs");
const fs = require("fs");
const { width, height, data } = decode(fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/lena_color.tiff"));
const png = new PNG({ width, height });
png.data = data;
fs.writeFileSync(__dirname + "/lena.png", PNG.sync.write(png));
Download script file from dist/decode-tiff.min.js. Alternatively you can use Module Bundler, such as webpack, Browserify, and Rollup.
This example shows metadata of the dropped file. Working demonstration is here.
<html>
<head></head>
<body>
<div id="drop">
<p>Drop TIFF file here!</p>
</div>
<script src="decode-tiff.min.js"></script>
<script>
const { decode } = window.decodeTiff;
const elm = document.getElementById("drop");
elm.addEventListener("dragenter", e => e.preventDefault());
elm.addEventListener("dragover", e => e.preventDefault());
elm.addEventListener("drop", e => {
e.preventDefault();
const file = e.dataTransfer.files[0];
const reader = new FileReader();
reader.addEventListener("load", e => {
const arrayBuffer = e.target.result;
const { width, height, ifdEntries } = decode(arrayBuffer);
const metadata = JSON.stringify({ width, height, ifdEntries }, null, 2);
elm.innerHTML = `<pre>${metadata}</pre>`;
});
reader.readAsArrayBuffer(file);
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
decode(buffer: ArrayBuffer | Buffer, options?: { singlePage?: boolean }): TiffImage | TiffImage[]
buffer - Required - Buffer of the target TIFF image. Node.js Buffer and ECMA Script's ArrayBuffer are acceptable.
options.singlePage - Optional (default:
true) - If true, this function returns a single TiffImage object. If the input has 2 or more pages, return value will be the first page.
TiffImage - An object.
TiffImage.width - number - Width of the input image.
TiffImage.height - number - Height of the input image.
TiffImage.data - Uint8Array - Image pixel data. Every pixel consists 4 bytes: R, G, B, A (opacity)
TiffImage.ifdEntries - {[key: string]: Array} - Each IFD entries of the input image.
MIT. See LICENSE.txt.