⚡ A lightweight pure JavaScript TIFF decoder. 🎨

How to use it

With Node.js

npm i decode-tiff

The following example reads .tiff and converts to .png file using pngjs.

const { decode } = require ( "decode-tiff" ); const { PNG } = require ( "pngjs" ); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const { width, height, data } = decode(fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/lena_color.tiff" )); const png = new PNG({ width, height }); png.data = data; fs.writeFileSync(__dirname + "/lena.png" , PNG.sync.write(png));

With Browser

Download script file from dist/decode-tiff.min.js. Alternatively you can use Module Bundler, such as webpack, Browserify, and Rollup.

This example shows metadata of the dropped file. Working demonstration is here.

< html > < head > </ head > < body > < div id = "drop" > < p > Drop TIFF file here! </ p > </ div > < script src = "decode-tiff.min.js" > </ script > < script > const { decode } = window .decodeTiff; const elm = document .getElementById( "drop" ); elm.addEventListener( "dragenter" , e => e.preventDefault()); elm.addEventListener( "dragover" , e => e.preventDefault()); elm.addEventListener( "drop" , e => { e.preventDefault(); const file = e.dataTransfer.files[ 0 ]; const reader = new FileReader(); reader.addEventListener( "load" , e => { const arrayBuffer = e.target.result; const { width, height, ifdEntries } = decode(arrayBuffer); const metadata = JSON .stringify({ width, height, ifdEntries }, null , 2 ); elm.innerHTML = `<pre> ${metadata} </pre>` ; }); reader.readAsArrayBuffer(file); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

API

decode(buffer: ArrayBuffer | Buffer, options?: { singlePage?: boolean }): TiffImage | TiffImage[]

params buffer - Required - Buffer of the target TIFF image. Node.js Buffer and ECMA Script's ArrayBuffer are acceptable. options.singlePage - Optional (default: true ) - If true, this function returns a single TiffImage object. If the input has 2 or more pages, return value will be the first page.

returns TiffImage - An object. TiffImage.width - number - Width of the input image. TiffImage.height - number - Height of the input image. TiffImage.data - Uint8Array - Image pixel data. Every pixel consists 4 bytes: R, G, B, A (opacity) TiffImage.ifdEntries - {[key: string]: Array} - Each IFD entries of the input image.



Compatibility

Byte Order Little endian Big endian

Color resolusion 32bit Full Colors 24bit Full Colors 8bit Gray scale 4bit Gray scale Palette-Color Bilevel(white) Bilevel(black)

Compression No Compression CCITT Group 3 LZW Compression ZIP Packbits

Masking Transparency Mask



License

MIT. See LICENSE.txt.