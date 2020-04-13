openbase logo
by Linus Unnebäck
0.4.0 (see all)

Decode `.ico` icons

Popularity

Downloads/wk

790

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Decode ICO

Decode .ico icons

Installation

npm install --save decode-ico

Usage

const decodeIco = require('decode-ico')
const fs = require('fs')

const source = fs.readFileSync('favicon.ico')
const images = decodeIco(source)

console.log(images[0])
//=> { width: 16, height: 16, type: 'bmp', data: Uint8Array(...), bpp: 32, hotspot: null }

console.log(images[1])
//=> { width: 32, height: 32, type: 'bmp', data: Uint8Array(...), bpp: 32, hotspot: null }

API

decodeIco(source: ArrayBuffer | Buffer) => Image[]

Decodes the .ico file in the given buffer, and returns an array of images.

Each image has the following properties:

  • width: Number - The width of the image, in pixels
  • height: Number - The height of the image, in pixels
  • type: String - The type of image, will be one of bmp or png
  • bpp: Number - The color depth of the image as the number of bits used per pixel
  • data: Uint8Array - The data of the image, format depends on type, see below
  • hotspot: null | Hotspot - If the image is a cursor (.cur), this is the hotspot

The format of the data parameter depends on the type of image. When the image is of type bmp, the data array will hold raw pixel data in the RGBA order, with integer values between 0 and 255 (included). When the type is png, the array will be png data.

The hotspot property will either be null, or an object with an x and y property.

💡 The png data can be written to a file with the .png extension directly, or be decoded by node-lodepng which will give you the same raw format as the bmp type.

