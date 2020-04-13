Decode ICO

Decode .ico icons

Installation

npm install --save decode-ico

Usage

const decodeIco = require ( 'decode-ico' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const source = fs.readFileSync( 'favicon.ico' ) const images = decodeIco(source) console .log(images[ 0 ]) console .log(images[ 1 ])

API

decodeIco(source: ArrayBuffer | Buffer) => Image[]

Decodes the .ico file in the given buffer, and returns an array of images.

Each image has the following properties:

width: Number - The width of the image, in pixels

- The width of the image, in pixels height: Number - The height of the image, in pixels

- The height of the image, in pixels type: String - The type of image, will be one of bmp or png

- The type of image, will be one of or bpp: Number - The color depth of the image as the number of bits used per pixel

- The color depth of the image as the number of bits used per pixel data: Uint8Array - The data of the image, format depends on type , see below

- The data of the image, format depends on , see below hotspot: null | Hotspot - If the image is a cursor ( .cur ), this is the hotspot

The format of the data parameter depends on the type of image. When the image is of type bmp , the data array will hold raw pixel data in the RGBA order, with integer values between 0 and 255 (included). When the type is png , the array will be png data.

The hotspot property will either be null , or an object with an x and y property.