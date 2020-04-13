Decode
.ico icons
npm install --save decode-ico
const decodeIco = require('decode-ico')
const fs = require('fs')
const source = fs.readFileSync('favicon.ico')
const images = decodeIco(source)
console.log(images[0])
//=> { width: 16, height: 16, type: 'bmp', data: Uint8Array(...), bpp: 32, hotspot: null }
console.log(images[1])
//=> { width: 32, height: 32, type: 'bmp', data: Uint8Array(...), bpp: 32, hotspot: null }
decodeIco(source: ArrayBuffer | Buffer) => Image[]
Decodes the
.ico file in the given buffer, and returns an array of images.
Each image has the following properties:
width: Number - The width of the image, in pixels
height: Number - The height of the image, in pixels
type: String - The type of image, will be one of
bmp or
png
bpp: Number - The color depth of the image as the number of bits used per pixel
data: Uint8Array - The data of the image, format depends on
type, see below
hotspot: null | Hotspot - If the image is a cursor (
.cur), this is the hotspot
The format of the
data parameter depends on the type of image. When the image is of type
bmp, the
data array will hold raw pixel data in the RGBA order, with integer values between 0 and 255 (included). When the type is
png, the array will be png data.
The
hotspot property will either be
null, or an object with an
x and
y property.
💡 The
png data can be written to a file with the
.png extension directly, or be decoded by node-lodepng which will give you the same raw format as the
bmp type.