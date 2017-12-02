openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dec

declassify

by Jarrett Widman
2.1.0 (see all)

Remove any classes or IDs not found in CSS from HTML - modifies HTML, not CSS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

declassify

Remove any classes or IDs not found in CSS from HTML - modifies HTML, not CSS.

This only considers CSS contained in the HTML document inside <style> tags to be in use right now. Currently limited to modifying class and id attributes, so won't do anything with [data] or other attributes less commonly used in CSS.

npm install declassify

Example

var declassify = require('declassify');
var result = declassify.process(html);

Input:

<html>
    <head>
        <style>
            .used-class { color: red; }
            #used-id { color: blue; }
        </style>
    </head>
    <body class="unused" style="color: black;">
        <div class="used-class unused-class"></div>
        <div id="used-id"></div>
    </body>
</html>

Output:

<html>
    <head>
        <style>
            .used-class { color: red; }
            #used-id { color: blue; }
        </style>
    </head>
    <body style="color: black;"> // has removed class="unused"
        <div class="used-class"></div> // has removed unused-class
        <div id="used-id"></div>
    </body>
</html>

Options

var declassify = require('declassify');
var options = {
  ignore: [
    'ignored-class',
    /ignored-regex-class\-[0-9]+/,
    'ignored-id',
    /ignored-regex-id\-[0-9]+/
  ],
  attrs: ['id', 'class']
};
var result = declassify.process(html, options);

Input:

<html>
    <head>
        <style>
            .used-class { color: gray; }
        </style>
    </head>
    <body id="unused-id" class="unused-class">
        <div class="unused-class ignored-class ignored-regex-class-1"></div>
        <div class="used-class ignored-class ignored-regex-class-2"></div>
        <div id="ignored-id"></div>
        <div id="ignored-regex-id-1"></div>
    </body>
</html>

Output:

<html>
    <head>
        <style>
            .used-class { color: gray; }
        </style>
    </head>
    <body>
        <div class="ignored-class ignored-regex-class-1"></div>
        <div class="used-class ignored-class ignored-regex-class-2"></div>
        <div id="ignored-id"></div>
        <div id="ignored-regex-id-1"></div>
    </body>
</html>

There are some other methods exposed by the module which can be considered public and will be considered for versioning, but please see index.js if you think you might need to use any of them.

MIT Licensed

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial