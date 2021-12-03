= DeckTape Antonin Stefanutti https://github.com/astefanutti[@astefanutti] // Meta :description: DeckTape is a high-quality PDF exporter for HTML presentation frameworks. :decktape-version: 3.0.0 // Settings :idprefix: :idseparator: - // Aliases :bullet: • ifdef::env-github[] :note-caption: ℹ️ :icon-ban: 🚫 :icon-check: ✅ :icon-clock: 🕙 :icon-exclamation: ❗ :icon-exclamation-dim: ❕ :icon-edit: ✏️ endif::[] ifndef::env-github[] :icons: font :icon-ban: icon:ban[fw,role=red] :icon-check: icon:check-square-o[fw,role=green] :icon-clock: icon:clock-o[fw,role=silver] :icon-exclamation: icon:exclamation[fw,role=red] :icon-exclamation-dim: icon:exclamation[fw,role=silver] :icon-edit: icon:pencil[fw] endif::[] // URIs :uri-badge-npm: https://img.shields.io/npm/v/decktape.svg :uri-badge-node: https://img.shields.io/node/v/decktape.svg :uri-decktape-npm: https://www.npmjs.com/package/decktape :uri-decktape-release: https://github.com/astefanutti/decktape/releases/latest
{description}
DeckTape is built on top of {uri-puppeteer}[Puppeteer] which relies on Google Chrome for laying out and rendering Web pages and provides a headless Chrome instance scriptable with a JavaScript API.
DeckTape currently supports the following presentation frameworks out of the box:
{uri-bespokejs}[Bespoke.js]{bullet} {uri-deckjs}[deck.js]{bullet} {uri-dzslides}[DZSlides]{bullet} {uri-flowtimejs}[Flowtime.js]{bullet} {uri-impressjs}[impress.js]{bullet} {uri-inspire}[Inspire.js]{bullet} {uri-nuedeck}[NueDeck]{bullet} {uri-remark}[remark]{bullet} {uri-revealjs}[reveal.js]{bullet} {uri-rise}[RISE]{bullet} {uri-shower}[Shower]{bullet} {uri-slidy}[Slidy]{bullet} {uri-webslides}[WebSlides]
DeckTape also provides a <<generic,generic command>> that works by emulating the end-user interaction, allowing it to be used to convert presentations from virtually any kind of framework. The generic mode is particularly useful for supporting HTML presentation frameworks that don't expose an API or accessible state.
DeckTape's plugin-based architecture exposes an extension API, making it possible to add support for other frameworks or to tailor existing plugins to your specific needs.
DeckTape can optionally be used to capture screenshots of your slide decks in various resolutions (similar to {uri-pageres}[pageres]). That can be useful to make sure your presentations are responsive or to create handouts for them.
You can browse some slide deck <<examples,examples>> below that have been exported with DeckTape.
== Install
=== NPM
Install DeckTape globally and run it:
$ npm install -g decktape
$ decktape
Or locally:
$ npm install decktape
$ `npm bin`/decktape
See the <<faq,FAQ>> for troubleshooting / alternatives.
== Usage
$ decktape -h
Usage: decktape [options][command] decktape version
command one of: automatic, bespoke, deck, dzslides, flowtime, generic, impress, inspire, nuedeck, remark, reveal, shower, slidy, webslides url URL of the slides deck filename Filename of the output PDF file
Options: -s , --size Size of the slides deck viewport: x (e.g. '1280x720') -p , --pause Duration in milliseconds before each slide is exported [1000] --load-pause Duration in milliseconds between the page has loaded and starting to export slides [0] --screenshots Capture each slide as an image [false] --screenshots-directoryScreenshots output directory [screenshots] --screenshots-size Screenshots resolution, can be repeated [--size] --screenshots-format Screenshots image format, one of [jpg, png][png] --slides Range of slides to be exported, a combination of slide indexes and ranges (e.g. '1-3,5,8') --chrome-path Path to the Chromium or Chrome executable to run instead of the bundled Chromium --chrome-arg Additional argument to pass to the Chrome instance, can be repeated
Defaults to the automatic command. Iterates over the available plugins, picks the compatible one for presentation at the
In addition to the general options listed above, command specific options can be displayed the following way:
$ decktape -h
== Commands
[#automatic]
===
automatic
Iterates over the available link:plugins[], picks the compatible one for presentation at the specified
url and uses it to export and write the PDF into the specified
filename.
[#generic]
===
generic
Emulates the end-user interaction by pressing the key with the specified
--key option and iterates over the presentation as long as:
[loweralpha]
. Any change to the DOM is detected by observing mutation events targeting the body element and its subtree nor
. the number of slides exported has reached the specified
--max-slides option.
The
--key value must be one of the {uri-w3c-uievents-key}[UI events
KeyboardEvent key values] and defaults to
ArrowRight, e.g.:
$ decktape generic --key=ArrowDown
== Options
===
--screenshots
Captures each slide as an image at the
--screenshots-size resolution, exports it to the
--screenshots-format image format and writes the output into the
--screenshots-directory directory.
The
--screenshots-size option can be set multiple times. For example:
$ decktape --screenshots --screenshots-size=400x300 --screenshots-size=800x600
===
--slides
Exports only the slides specified as a series of slides indexes and ranges, e.g.:
$ decktape --slides 1
$ decktape --slides 1,3,5
$ decktape --slides 1-10
The rendering stops and the file written out after the largest numbered slide is exported.
== Examples
The following slide deck examples have been exported using DeckTape:
[cols="1v,1v,1v"] |=== |HTML5 Presentation |Framework |Exported PDF
|https://revealjs.com/demo/[Reveal.js Demo] |reveal.js |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/reveal-js-demo.pdf[reveal-js-demo.pdf] (2.0MB)
|https://tdd.github.io/devoxx-es6-maintenant/[ES6+ maintenant !] |reveal.js |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/devoxx-es6-maintenant.pdf[devoxx-es6-maintenant.pdf] (2.3MB)
|https://github.com/hakimel/reveal.js/blob/360bc940062711db9b8020ce4e848f6c37014481/test/examples/math.html[reveal.js MathJax example] |reveal.js |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/reveal-js-mathjax.pdf[reveal-js-mathjax.pdf] (0.3MB)
|https://artificer.jboss.org/slides/general/opensource-getting-involved.html[Getting Involved in Open Source] |reveal.js |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/opensource-getting-involved.pdf[opensource-getting-involved.pdf] (0.6MB)
|http://astefanutti.github.io/further-cdi[Going Further with CDI] |Asciidoctor + DZSlides |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/going-further-with-cdi.pdf[going-further-with-cdi.pdf] (2.4MB)
|http://imakewebthings.com/deck.js[Deck.js Modern HTML Presentations] |deck.js |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/deck-js-presentation.pdf[deck-js-presentation.pdf] (0.5MB)
|https://remarkjs.com[The Official Remark Slideshow] |remark |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/remark-js-slideshow.pdf[remark-js-slideshow.pdf] (0.15MB)
|https://joshbode.github.io/remark/ansi.html[Coloured Terminal Listings in Remark] |remark |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/remark-js-coloured-terminal.pdf[remark-js-coloured-terminal.pdf] (0.12MB)
|https://www.w3.org/Talks/Tools/Slidy[HTML Slidy: Slide Shows in HTML and XHTML] |Slidy |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/html-slidy-presentation.pdf[html-slidy-presentation.pdf] (0.5MB)
|https://inspirejs.org[Inspire.js: Lean, hackable, extensible slide deck framework] |Inspire.js |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/inspirejs-sample-slideshow.pdf[inspirejs-sample-slideshow.pdf] (1.9MB)
|https://shwr.me[Shower Presentation Engine] |Shower |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/shower-presentation-engine.pdf[shower-presentation-engine.pdf] (0.6MB)
|http://mikemaccana.github.io/rejectjs2013[Welcome our new ES5 Overloards] |Bespoke.js |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/new-es5-overloards.pdf[new-es5-overloards.pdf] (0.2MB)
|https://formidable.com/open-source/spectacle/[Spectacle: A ReactJS Presentation Library] |Spectacle |https://astefanutti.github.io/decktape/examples/spectacle-reactjs-presentation.pdf[spectacle-reactjs-presentation.pdf] (1.2MB) |===
== Docker
DeckTape can be executed within a Docker container from the command-line using the {uri-docker-image}[
astefanutti/decktape] Docker image available on {uri-docker-hub}[Docker Hub]:
$ docker run astefanutti/decktape -h
For example:
To convert an online HTML presentation and have it exported into the working directory under the
slides.pdf filename:
[source,shell,subs=attributes+]
$ docker run --rm -t -v
pwd:/slides astefanutti/decktape https://revealjs.com/demo/ slides.pdf
Or, to convert an HTML presentation that's stored on the local file system in the
home directory:
[source,shell]
$ docker run --rm -t -v
pwd:/slides -v ~:/home/user astefanutti/decktape /home/user/slides.html slides.pdf
Or, to convert an HTML presentation that's deployed on the local host:
[source,shell]
$ docker run --rm -t --net=host -v
pwd:/slides astefanutti/decktape http://localhost:8000 slides.pdf
host.docker.internal instead of
localhost on macOS and Windows.
You may want to specify a tag corresponding to a released version of DeckTape for the Docker image, e.g.
astefanutti/decktape:{decktape-version}.
Besides, it is recommended to use the following options from the {uri-docker-ref}/run[
docker run] command:
{uri-docker-ref}/run/#clean-up-rm[
--rm]:: DeckTape is meant to be run as a short-term foreground process so that it's not necessary to have the container's file system persisted after DeckTape exits,
{uri-docker-ref}/commandline/run/#mount-volume-v-read-only[
-v]:: to mount a data volume so that DeckTape can directly write to the local file system.
Alternatively, you can use the {uri-docker-ref}/commandline/cp[
docker cp] command, e.g.:
$ docker run astefanutti/decktape {uri-revealjs} slides.pdf
$ docker cp
docker ps -lq:slides/slides.pdf .
docker ps -lq
If your presentation relies on fonts installed on the host system, but not in the base Docker container, you can mount your fonts directory as a volume, e.g. for macOS:
[source] $ docker run -v "${HOME}/Library/Fonts:/home/node/.local/share/fonts" ...
== FAQ
=== Install
=== Usage
--chrome-arg option, e.g.:
$ decktape ... \ --chrome-arg=--proxy-server="proxy:8080" \
=== Troubleshooting
--chrome-arg=--no-sandbox as a CLI option.
--disable-web-security flag option, e.g.:
-s option. The value of
-s 1024x768 has generally worked well in such situations.
?print-pdf or load the print stylesheets in any other way when using Decktape.
