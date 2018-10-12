decko

A concise implementation of the three most useful decorators:

@bind : make the value of this constant within a method

: make the value of constant within a method @debounce : throttle calls to a method

: throttle calls to a method @memoize : cache return values based on arguments

Decorators help simplify code by replacing the noise of common patterns with declarative annotations. Conversely, decorators can also be overused and create obscurity. Decko establishes 3 standard decorators that are immediately recognizable, so you can avoid creating decorators in your own codebase.

💡 Tip: decko is particularly well-suited to Preact Classful Components. 💫 Note: For Babel 6+, be sure to install babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy.

For Typescript, be sure to enable {"experimentalDecorators": true} in your tsconfig.json.

Installation

Available on npm:

npm i -S decko

Usage

Each decorator method is available as a named import.

import { bind, memoize, debounce } from 'decko' ;

class Example { @bind foo() { return this ; } } let e = new Example(); assert.equal(e.foo.call( null ), e);

Cache values returned from the decorated function. Uses the first argument as a cache key. Cache keys are always converted to strings. Options: caseSensitive: false - Makes cache keys case-insensitive cache: {} - Presupply cache storage, for seeding or sharing entries

class Example { @memoize expensive(key) { let start = Date .now(); while ( Date .now()-start < 500 ) key++; return key; } } let e = new Example(); let one = e.expensive( 1 ); let two = e.expensive( 1 ); let three = e.expensive( 2 );

Throttle calls to the decorated function. To debounce means "call this at most once per N ms". All outward function calls get collated into a single inward call, and only the latest (most recent) arguments as passed on to the debounced function. Options: delay: 0 - The number of milliseconds to buffer calls for.

class Example { @debounce foo() { return this ; } } let e = new Example(); for ( let i= 1000 ; i--) e.foo();

License

MIT