Decking aims to simplify the creation, organsation and running of clusters
of Docker containers in a way which is familiar to developers; by reading
information from a
decking.json package file on a project by
project basis.
[sudo] npm install -g decking
While the project is under development the best place to find the most up-to-date documentation is decking.io.
--as CLI option to suport arbitrary group aliases
ready container parameter to signal when service has started
--tag CLI option when building images
context image parameter to allow arbitrary build context directories
--context CLI option to allow arbitrary runtime build context directories
decking create no longer starts then stops containers (much faster)
decking attach
decking destroy to remove clusters
