decking—simplified management for clusters of Docker containers

Decking aims to simplify the creation, organsation and running of clusters of Docker containers in a way which is familiar to developers; by reading information from a decking.json package file on a project by project basis.

Installation

[sudo] npm install -g decking

While the project is under development the best place to find the most up-to-date documentation is decking.io.

Latest Release: 0.4.0

Add --as CLI option to suport arbitrary group aliases

container parameter to signal when service has started Add --tag CLI option when building images

Fix bad image builds silently exiting leaving 'ghost' containers

Add context image parameter to allow arbitrary build context directories

no longer starts then stops containers (much faster) Add support for cpu shares container option

Add support for memory limit container option

Much better output for non TTY environments (e.g. CI)

Much better error handling

Fix crashing when containers go away while running decking attach

Add decking destroy to remove clusters

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (C) 2013-2015 by Nick Payne / Full Fat Finch Ltd nick@fullfatfinch.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE