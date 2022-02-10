openbase logo
deck.gl

by visgl
8.6.5 (see all)

WebGL2 powered visualization framework

Readme

version build downloads Coverage Status

deck.gl | Website

WebGL2-powered, highly performant large-scale data visualization

docs

deck.gl is designed to simplify high-performance, WebGL-based visualization of large data sets. Users can quickly get impressive visual results with minimal effort by composing existing layers, or leverage deck.gl's extensible architecture to address custom needs.

deck.gl maps data (usually an array of JSON objects) into a stack of visual layers - e.g. icons, polygons, texts; and look at them with views: e.g. map, first-person, orthographic.

deck.gl handles a number of challenges out of the box:

  • Performant rendering and updating of large data sets
  • Interactive event handling such as picking, highlighting and filtering
  • Cartographic projections and integration with major basemap providers
  • A catalog of proven, well-tested layers

Deck.gl is designed to be highly customizable. All layers come with flexible APIs to allow programmatic control of each aspect of the rendering. All core classes such are easily extendable by the users to address custom use cases.

Flavors

Script Tag

<script src="https://unpkg.com/deck.gl@latest/dist.min.js"></script>

NPM Module

npm install deck.gl

Pure JS

React

Python

pip install pydeck

Third-Party Bindings

Learning Resources

Contributing

deck.gl is part of vis.gl, a Urban Computing Foundation project. Read the contribution guidelines if you are intrested in contributing.

Attributions

Data sources

Data sources are listed in each example.

The deck.gl project is supported by

BrowserStack

100
Aldres98
October 16, 2020
October 16, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

Absolute champion if you need to visualize LARGE ammounts of geospatial data. It'll work smooth even with thousands of polygons, where other libraries would just give you freezes.

1
chefThomas

