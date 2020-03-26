The new multiplayer Deck of Cards is released at https://deck.of.cards, but will have it's cards library open sourced soon here!
Pure vanilla JS (+ CSS3) – no dependencies, by Juha Lindstedt & contributors.
Install from Google Chrome Web Store
Frontside card graphics are slightly modified from Chris Aguilar's awesome Vector Playing Card Graphics Set.
LGPL if you use Chris Aguilar's vector playing cards. Otherwise MIT.
npm install deck-of-cards
Then add in your html file
<head>:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/deck-of-cards/example/example.css">
<body>:
<script src="node_modules/deck-of-cards/dist/deck.min.js"></script>
<html>
<head>
<title>Cards</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/deck-of-cards/example/example.css">
</head>
<body>
<script src="node_modules/deck-of-cards/dist/deck.min.js"></script>
<div id="container"></div>
<script>
var $container = document.getElementById('container');
// create Deck
var deck = Deck();
// add to DOM
deck.mount($container);
deck.cards.forEach(function (card, i) {
card.setSide(Math.random() < 0.5 ? 'front' : 'back');
// explode
card.animateTo({
delay: 1000 + i * 2, // wait 1 second + i * 2 ms
duration: 500,
ease: 'quartOut',
x: Math.random() * window.innerWidth - window.innerWidth / 2,
y: Math.random() * window.innerHeight - window.innerHeight / 2
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Available on JsFiddle: http://jsfiddle.net/x0gjood1/
// Instantiate a deck
var deck = Deck();
// display it in a html container
var $container = document.getElementById('container');
deck.mount($container);
Deck example: http://jsfiddle.net/ec4kcx1k/
// Flip all cards in deck
deck.flip();
// Sort cards
deck.sort();
// Shuffle
deck.shuffle();
// Display fan
deck.fan();
// Remove deck from html container, hide it
deck.unmount();
Shuffle cards and fan: http://jsfiddle.net/favbdkta/
Deck with jokers:
// Instanciate a deck with jokers
var deck = Deck(true);
// Select the first card
var card = deck.cards[0];
// Add it to an html container
card.mount($container);
// Allow to move/drag it
card.enableDragging();
card.disableDragging();
// Allow to flip it
card.enableFlipping();
card.disableFlipping();
// Flip card
card.flip();
// Display card front or back
card.setSide('front');
card.setSide('back');
Draggable and flippable card: http://jsfiddle.net/cgz9mjts/
Remove a card from a deck
var deck = Deck();
// Remove 10 cards starting from the 6th
var removedCards = deck.cards.splice(5, 10);
removedCards.forEach(function (removedCard) {
removedCard.unmount();
});
Deck without Clubs: http://jsfiddle.net/L25facxj/
npm install
npm start
(starts watching for changes..)
css/ - CSS source (stylus + nib) of the example
chrome/ - Chrome Web Store app source
dist/ - deck.js & deck.min.js
example/ - https://deck-of-cards.js.org
lib/ - JS (ES6) source of dist/deck.js - deck.js is also the main file
views/ - HTML source of the example