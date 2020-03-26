HTML5 Deck of Cards

NEW VERSION COMING UP!

The new multiplayer Deck of Cards is released at https://deck.of.cards, but will have it's cards library open sourced soon here!

Old version

Pure vanilla JS (+ CSS3) – no dependencies, by Juha Lindstedt & contributors.

https://deck.of.cards/old

Install from Google Chrome Web Store

Frontside card graphics are slightly modified from Chris Aguilar's awesome Vector Playing Card Graphics Set.

License

LGPL if you use Chris Aguilar's vector playing cards. Otherwise MIT.

Download

Installation from npm

npm install deck-of-cards

Then add in your html file

In <head> :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/deck-of-cards/example/example.css" >

At the end of the <body> :

< script src = "node_modules/deck-of-cards/dist/deck.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Full example

< html > < head > < title > Cards </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/deck-of-cards/example/example.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "node_modules/deck-of-cards/dist/deck.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "container" > </ div > < script > var $container = document .getElementById( 'container' ); var deck = Deck(); deck.mount($container); deck.cards.forEach( function ( card, i ) { card.setSide( Math .random() < 0.5 ? 'front' : 'back' ); card.animateTo({ delay : 1000 + i * 2 , duration : 500 , ease : 'quartOut' , x : Math .random() * window .innerWidth - window .innerWidth / 2 , y : Math .random() * window .innerHeight - window .innerHeight / 2 }); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Available on JsFiddle: http://jsfiddle.net/x0gjood1/

Javascript API

Deck

var deck = Deck(); var $container = document .getElementById( 'container' ); deck.mount($container);

Deck example: http://jsfiddle.net/ec4kcx1k/

deck.flip(); deck.sort(); deck.shuffle(); deck.fan(); deck.unmount();

Shuffle cards and fan: http://jsfiddle.net/favbdkta/

Deck with jokers:

var deck = Deck( true );

Card

var card = deck.cards[ 0 ]; card.mount($container); card.enableDragging(); card.disableDragging(); card.enableFlipping(); card.disableFlipping(); card.flip(); card.setSide( 'front' ); card.setSide( 'back' );

Draggable and flippable card: http://jsfiddle.net/cgz9mjts/

Card in deck

Remove a card from a deck

var deck = Deck(); var removedCards = deck.cards.splice( 5 , 10 ); removedCards.forEach( function ( removedCard ) { removedCard.unmount(); });

Deck without Clubs: http://jsfiddle.net/L25facxj/

Build instructions

npm install npm start

(starts watching for changes..)

Latest changes

0.1.4 card.animateTo() -method added –> simplier modules! Simple example of usage

0.1.3 JS animations (instead of CSS transitions)

0.1.2 Backside graphics + setRankSuit (+ card.value -> card.rank!)

0.1.1 Better organized modules + Chrome app

0.1.0 Realistic face graphics, notice change of license for now..

0.0.4 winning mode, simpler shuffling, CSS box-shadow change

0.0.3 big refactoring – code now easier to follow and in smaller pieces

0.0.2 made intro shorter & added "poker"

0.0.1 initial version

css/ - CSS source (stylus + nib) of the example

chrome/ - Chrome Web Store app source

dist/ - deck.js & deck.min.js

example/ - https://deck-of-cards.js.org

lib/ - JS (ES6) source of dist/deck.js - deck.js is also the main file

views/ - HTML source of the example

Note to self: todo

Make z-index temporary by reordering DOM elements between actions

Enhance API, make more flexible

Featured on