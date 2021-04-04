This Node.js module implements a Decision Tree using the ID3 Algorithm
npm install decision-tree
var DecisionTree = require('decision-tree');
var training_data = [
{"color":"blue", "shape":"square", "liked":false},
{"color":"red", "shape":"square", "liked":false},
{"color":"blue", "shape":"circle", "liked":true},
{"color":"red", "shape":"circle", "liked":true},
{"color":"blue", "shape":"hexagon", "liked":false},
{"color":"red", "shape":"hexagon", "liked":false},
{"color":"yellow", "shape":"hexagon", "liked":true},
{"color":"yellow", "shape":"circle", "liked":true}
];
var test_data = [
{"color":"blue", "shape":"hexagon", "liked":false},
{"color":"red", "shape":"hexagon", "liked":false},
{"color":"yellow", "shape":"hexagon", "liked":true},
{"color":"yellow", "shape":"circle", "liked":true}
];
var class_name = "liked";
var features = ["color", "shape"];
var dt = new DecisionTree(class_name, features);
dt.train(training_data);
Alternately, you can also create and train the tree when instantiating the tree itself:
var dt = new DecisionTree(training_data, class_name, features);
var predicted_class = dt.predict({
color: "blue",
shape: "hexagon"
});
var accuracy = dt.evaluate(test_data);
var treeJson = dt.toJSON();
var preTrainedDecisionTree = new DecisionTree(treeJson);
Alternately, you can also import a previously trained model on an existing tree instance, assuming the features & class are the same:
dt.import(treeJson);