Decision Tree for Node.js

This Node.js module implements a Decision Tree using the ID3 Algorithm

npm install decision-tree

Import the module

var DecisionTree = require ( 'decision-tree' );

Prepare training dataset

var training_data = [ { "color" : "blue" , "shape" : "square" , "liked" : false }, { "color" : "red" , "shape" : "square" , "liked" : false }, { "color" : "blue" , "shape" : "circle" , "liked" : true }, { "color" : "red" , "shape" : "circle" , "liked" : true }, { "color" : "blue" , "shape" : "hexagon" , "liked" : false }, { "color" : "red" , "shape" : "hexagon" , "liked" : false }, { "color" : "yellow" , "shape" : "hexagon" , "liked" : true }, { "color" : "yellow" , "shape" : "circle" , "liked" : true } ];

Prepare test dataset

var test_data = [ { "color" : "blue" , "shape" : "hexagon" , "liked" : false }, { "color" : "red" , "shape" : "hexagon" , "liked" : false }, { "color" : "yellow" , "shape" : "hexagon" , "liked" : true }, { "color" : "yellow" , "shape" : "circle" , "liked" : true } ];

Setup Target Class used for prediction

var class_name = "liked" ;

Setup Features to be used by decision tree

var features = [ "color" , "shape" ];

Create decision tree and train the model

var dt = new DecisionTree(class_name, features); dt.train(training_data);

Alternately, you can also create and train the tree when instantiating the tree itself:

var dt = new DecisionTree(training_data, class_name, features);

Predict class label for an instance

var predicted_class = dt.predict({ color: "blue" , shape: "hexagon" });

Evaluate model on a dataset

var accuracy = dt.evaluate(test_data);

Export underlying model for visualization or inspection

var treeJson = dt.toJSON();

Create a decision tree from a previously trained model

var treeJson = dt.toJSON(); var preTrainedDecisionTree = new DecisionTree(treeJson);

Alternately, you can also import a previously trained model on an existing tree instance, assuming the features & class are the same: