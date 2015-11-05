Simple decimal arithmetic for the browser and node.js!
Why don’t my numbers, like 0.1 + 0.2 add up to a nice round 0.3,
and instead I get a weird result like 0.30000000000000004?
Because internally, computers use a format (binary floating-point)
that cannot accurately represent a number like 0.1, 0.2 or 0.3 at all.
Source : http://floating-point-gui.de/
I wrote this because I needed to do simple computation in the browser and I couldn't find a lightweight library to do it.
<script src="lib/decimal.js"></script>
npm install decimal
then in your program
var Decimal = require('decimal');
>>> 1.1 + 2.2
3.3000000000000003
>>> Decimal('1.1').add('2.2').toNumber()
3.3
>>> 4.01 * 2.01
8.060099999999998
>>> Decimal('4.01').mul('2.01').toNumber()
8.0601
>>> Decimal.mul('4.01', '2.01').toNumber()
8.0601
Of course you can, I suck at math, and this implementation is very naive. If you are a math Guru and you see something wrong or a way to simplify things you can send in a pull request.
Create a new
Decimal from
n.
n can be a string, integer, or
another
Decimal.
Returns the
Decimal instance as a string.
Turn a
Decimal into a
Number.
Return a new
Decimal containing the instance value plus
n.
Return a new
Decimal containing the instance value minus
n.
Return a new
Decimal containing the instance value multiplied by
n.
Return a new
Decimal containing the instance value integrally divided by
n.