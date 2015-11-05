Decimal

Simple decimal arithmetic for the browser and node.js!

Why don’t my numbers, like 0.1 + 0.2 add up to a nice round 0.3 , and instead I get a weird result like 0.30000000000000004 ? Because internally, computers use a format (binary floating- point ) that cannot accurately represent a number like 0.1 , 0.2 or 0.3 at all .

Source : http://floating-point-gui.de/

I wrote this because I needed to do simple computation in the browser and I couldn't find a lightweight library to do it.

How to use?

In the browser

< script src = "lib/decimal.js" > </ script >

In node

npm install decimal

then in your program

var Decimal = require ( 'decimal' );

Examples

>>> 1 .1 + 2 .2 3 .3000000000000003 >>> Decimal ( '1.1' ) .add ( '2.2' ) .toNumber () 3 .3 >>> 4 .01 * 2 .01 8 .060099999999998 >>> Decimal ( '4.01' ) .mul ( '2.01' ) .toNumber () 8 .0601 >>> Decimal .mul ( '4.01' , '2.01' ) .toNumber () 8 .0601

Can I help?

Of course you can, I suck at math, and this implementation is very naive. If you are a math Guru and you see something wrong or a way to simplify things you can send in a pull request.

Methods

Create a new Decimal from n . n can be a string, integer, or another Decimal .

Returns the Decimal instance as a string.

Turn a Decimal into a Number .

Return a new Decimal containing the instance value plus n .

Return a new Decimal containing the instance value minus n .

Return a new Decimal containing the instance value multiplied by n .