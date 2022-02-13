openbase logo
decentralized-internet

by Lonero-Team
5.3.5 (see all)

A SDK/library for decentralized web and distributing computing projects

50

GitHub Stars

450

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Decentralized Internet 💻

npm FOSSA Status | Crates.io | Discord | Gitter | Read the Docs

Why? 🙋

Currently, the internet as it stands is monopolized primarily towards central authorities, and relies heavily on outdated infrastructure such as telecom towers, routing systems, switches, etc. It is about time for an upgrade.

What? 😕

This repo is for an SDK and library for building decentralized web and distributed computing projects. Currently, we are trying to make a pipeline for a P2P Data transfer and syndication protocol. Currently, the main distribution method for this software is through NPM, and we have developed extensions, plugins, and capability for multiple other platforms as well.

Features 📋

Currently this can be utilized to:

  • Build an offline centered network
  • Setup your own blockchain infrastructure
  • Setup services and micro-applications running on parallel processing instances
  • Create a cryptocurrency sidechain utilizing Lotion or Tendermint consensus protocols

The NPM library is a collection of the following repos made for the purpose of building decentralized web projects:

lotion | bitcoin-peg | clusterpost | gridbee-framework | Reinvent-the-Internet

Also special thanks to: The Lonero Dev Team

  • May need some updates in Seed Migration for some of the org repos

Papers worth checking out: Lonero Whitepaper (Original) | CrowdCoin Scientific Whitepaper

This NPM library/package is being mantained by the folks here

This project was created in order to support a new internet. One that is more open, free, and censorship-resistant in comparison to the old internet. An internet that eventually wouldn't need to rely on telecom towers, an outdated grid, or all these other "old school" forms of tech. We believe P2P compatibility is an important part of the future of the net. Grid Computing also plays a role in having a better means of transferring information in a speedy, more cost-efficient and reliable manner.

UsageHeader

InstallHeader

App to add GitHub metrics tracking to select repos here | BitBucket | Learning Lab
See original compatibility status update here | See NPM v.Updates

For Mac Users:

MAC

Sketch Plugin: wget https://git.io/Jv2pk
Latest Git Release Package here

Gitpod ready-to-code

License

FOSSA Status

