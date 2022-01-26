This is basically
semantic-ui-react themed with Decentrland's look & feel + some of our own components
See: ui.decentraland.org
Install it:
npm install --save decentraland-ui
Import Decentraland UI's styles in your App's entry point
import 'decentraland-ui/lib/styles.css'
Now you can use Decentraland UI's components
import React from 'react'
import { Button } from 'decentraland-ui'
export class MyApp extends React.Component {
render() {
return <Button>Sabe</Button>
}
}
You can also use
decentraland-ui as a CSS framework just by adding this tag in your
<head>:
<link href="https://ui.decentraland.org/styles.css" rel="stylesheet" />
And then using Semantic UI classes like this:
<button class="ui button">Sabe</button>
🏌
You can import just the essential component and reduce the size of your bundles, like this:
// import css
import 'semantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css'
import 'balloon-css/balloon.min.css'
import 'decentraland-ui/dist/themes/base-theme.css'
import 'decentraland-ui/dist/themes/alternative/light-theme.css'
// or import 'decentraland-ui/dist/themes/alternative/dark-theme.css'
// Then import just the components you will use
import Grid from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/commonjs/collections/Grid/Grid'
import { Button } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Button/Button'
import { Card } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Card/Card'
You can use one of our alternative themes by importing in after Decentraland UI's styles, like this:
import 'decentraland-ui/lib/styles.css'
import 'decentraland-ui/lib/dark-theme.css'
Or you can create your own theme like this:
/* my-theme.css */
:root {
/* global */
--background: #ffffff;
--danger: #ffa900;
--error: #ff0000;
/* buttons */
--primary: #ff2d55;
--secondary: #f3f2f5;
--primary-hover: #ff3d61;
--secondary-hover: #ecebed;
/* on modals */
--secondary-on-modal: #f3f2f5;
--secondary-on-modal-hover: #ecebed;
--card-on-modal: #ffffff;
/* text */
--text: #16141a;
--secondary-text: #676370;
--text-on-primary: #ffffff;
--text-on-secondary: #16141a;
/* ui */
--divider: #67637033;
--dropdown: #ffffff;
--dropdown-hover: #f3f2f5;
--popup: #16141a;
--popup-text: #ffffff;
--navbar-popup: #ffffff;
--navbar-popup-hover: #f3f2f5;
--card: #ffffff;
--outline: 1px solid #00000005;
--toast: #16141a;
--toast-text: #ffffff;
--modal: #ffffff;
--dimmer: #ffffffdd;
/* shadows */
--shadow-1: 0px 2px 4px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.08);
--shadow-2: 0px 10px 20px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.12);
--shadow-3: 0px 16px 32px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.16);
--shadow-color-1: 0px 2px 4px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.16);
--shadow-color-2: 0px 10px 20px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
--shadow-color-3: 0px 16px 32px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.24);
/* svgs */
--brightness: brightness(0.1); /* black svgs */
}
Install dependencies and start Storybook
$ npm install
$ npm start
We deploy automatically to ui.decentraland.org and release a new version via
semantic-release