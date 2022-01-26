Decentraland UI

This is basically semantic-ui-react themed with Decentrland's look & feel + some of our own components

See: ui.decentraland.org

Usage

Install it:

npm install --save decentraland-ui

Import Decentraland UI's styles in your App's entry point

import 'decentraland-ui/lib/styles.css'

Now you can use Decentraland UI's components

import React from 'react' import { Button } from 'decentraland-ui' export class MyApp extends React . Component { render() { return < Button > Sabe </ Button > } }

Without React

You can also use decentraland-ui as a CSS framework just by adding this tag in your <head> :

< link href = "https://ui.decentraland.org/styles.css" rel = "stylesheet" />

And then using Semantic UI classes like this:

< button class = "ui button" > Sabe </ button >

🏌

Minimizing bundle size

You can import just the essential component and reduce the size of your bundles, like this:

import 'semantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css' import 'balloon-css/balloon.min.css' import 'decentraland-ui/dist/themes/base-theme.css' import 'decentraland-ui/dist/themes/alternative/light-theme.css' import Grid from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/commonjs/collections/Grid/Grid' import { Button } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Button/Button' import { Card } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Card/Card'

Alternative themes

You can use one of our alternative themes by importing in after Decentraland UI's styles, like this:

import 'decentraland-ui/lib/styles.css' import 'decentraland-ui/lib/dark-theme.css'

Or you can create your own theme like this:

:root { --background : #ffffff ; --danger : #ffa900 ; --error : #ff0000 ; --primary : #ff2d55 ; --secondary : #f3f2f5 ; --primary-hover : #ff3d61 ; --secondary-hover : #ecebed ; --secondary-on-modal : #f3f2f5 ; --secondary-on-modal-hover : #ecebed ; --card-on-modal : #ffffff ; --text : #16141a ; --secondary-text : #676370 ; --text-on-primary : #ffffff ; --text-on-secondary : #16141a ; --divider : #67637033 ; --dropdown : #ffffff ; --dropdown-hover : #f3f2f5 ; --popup : #16141a ; --popup-text : #ffffff ; --navbar-popup : #ffffff ; --navbar-popup-hover : #f3f2f5 ; --card : #ffffff ; --outline : 1px solid #00000005 ; --toast : #16141a ; --toast-text : #ffffff ; --modal : #ffffff ; --dimmer : #ffffffdd ; --shadow-1 : 0px 2px 4px 0px rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.08); --shadow-2 : 0px 10px 20px 0px rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.12); --shadow-3 : 0px 16px 32px 0px rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.16); --shadow-color-1 : 0px 2px 4px 0px rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.16); --shadow-color-2 : 0px 10px 20px 0px rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.2); --shadow-color-3 : 0px 16px 32px 0px rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.24); --brightness : brightness (0.1); }

Development

Install dependencies and start Storybook

npm install npm start