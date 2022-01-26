openbase logo
decentraland-ui

by decentraland
3.20.0 (see all)

🦄 Decentraland UI

Readme

Decentraland UI CircleCI semantic-release

This is basically semantic-ui-react themed with Decentrland's look & feel + some of our own components

See: ui.decentraland.org

Usage

Install it:

npm install --save decentraland-ui

Import Decentraland UI's styles in your App's entry point

import 'decentraland-ui/lib/styles.css'

Now you can use Decentraland UI's components

import React from 'react'
import { Button } from 'decentraland-ui'

export class MyApp extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <Button>Sabe</Button>
  }
}

Without React

You can also use decentraland-ui as a CSS framework just by adding this tag in your <head>:

<link href="https://ui.decentraland.org/styles.css" rel="stylesheet" />

And then using Semantic UI classes like this:

<button class="ui button">Sabe</button>

🏌

Minimizing bundle size

You can import just the essential component and reduce the size of your bundles, like this:

// import css
import 'semantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css'
import 'balloon-css/balloon.min.css'
import 'decentraland-ui/dist/themes/base-theme.css'
import 'decentraland-ui/dist/themes/alternative/light-theme.css'
// or import 'decentraland-ui/dist/themes/alternative/dark-theme.css'

// Then import just the components you will use
import Grid from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/commonjs/collections/Grid/Grid'
import { Button } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Button/Button'
import { Card } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Card/Card'

Alternative themes

You can use one of our alternative themes by importing in after Decentraland UI's styles, like this:

import 'decentraland-ui/lib/styles.css'
import 'decentraland-ui/lib/dark-theme.css'

Or you can create your own theme like this:

/* my-theme.css */
:root {
  /* global */
  --background: #ffffff;
  --danger: #ffa900;
  --error: #ff0000;

  /* buttons */
  --primary: #ff2d55;
  --secondary: #f3f2f5;
  --primary-hover: #ff3d61;
  --secondary-hover: #ecebed;

  /* on modals */
  --secondary-on-modal: #f3f2f5;
  --secondary-on-modal-hover: #ecebed;
  --card-on-modal: #ffffff;

  /* text */
  --text: #16141a;
  --secondary-text: #676370;
  --text-on-primary: #ffffff;
  --text-on-secondary: #16141a;

  /* ui */
  --divider: #67637033;
  --dropdown: #ffffff;
  --dropdown-hover: #f3f2f5;
  --popup: #16141a;
  --popup-text: #ffffff;
  --navbar-popup: #ffffff;
  --navbar-popup-hover: #f3f2f5;
  --card: #ffffff;
  --outline: 1px solid #00000005;
  --toast: #16141a;
  --toast-text: #ffffff;
  --modal: #ffffff;
  --dimmer: #ffffffdd;

  /* shadows */
  --shadow-1: 0px 2px 4px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.08);
  --shadow-2: 0px 10px 20px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.12);
  --shadow-3: 0px 16px 32px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.16);

  --shadow-color-1: 0px 2px 4px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.16);
  --shadow-color-2: 0px 10px 20px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
  --shadow-color-3: 0px 16px 32px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.24);

  /* svgs */
  --brightness: brightness(0.1); /* black svgs */
}

Development

Install dependencies and start Storybook

$ npm install
$ npm start

CI/CD

We deploy automatically to ui.decentraland.org and release a new version via semantic-release

