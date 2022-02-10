Decentraland dApps

Common modules for our dApps

Table of Contents

Modules

Common redux modules for dApps

Wallet

This module takes care of connecting to MetaMask/Ledger, and insert in the state some useful information like address, network, mana and derivationPath.

Usage

You can use the following selectors importing them from decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/selectors :

getData = (state: State) => BaseWallet getError = (state: State) => string getNetwork = (state: State) => 'mainnet' | 'ropsten' | 'rinkeby' | 'kovan' | 'localhost' getAddress = (state: State) => string isConnected = (state: State) => boolean isConnecting = (state: State) => boolean

Also you can hook to the following actions from your reducers/sagas by importing them from decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/actions :

CONNECT_WALLET_REQUEST CONNECT_WALLET_SUCCESS CONNECT_WALLET_FAILURE

Also you can import types for those actions from that same file:

ConnectWalletRequestAction ConnectWalletSuccessAction ConnectWalletFailureAction

This is an example of how you can wait for the CONNECT_WALLET_SUCCESS action to trigger other actions:

// modules/something/sagas.ts import { CONNECT_WALLET_SUCCESS, ConnectWalletSuccessAction } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/actions' import { fetchSomethingRequest } from './actions' export function* saga() { yield takeLatest(CONNECT_WALLET_SUCCESS, handleConnectWalletSuccess) } function* handleConnectWalletSuccess(action: ConnectWalletSuccessAction) { yield put(fetchSomethingRequest()) }

Installation

In order to install this module you will need to add a provider, a reducer and a saga to your dapps.

Provider:

Add the <WalletProvider> as a child of your redux provider. If you use react-router-redux or connected-react-router make sure the <ConnectedRouter> is a child of the <WalletProvider> and not the other way around, like this:

import * as React from 'react' import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { Provider } from 'react-redux' import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-react-router' import WalletProvider from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/providers/WalletProvider' import { store, history } from './store' ReactDOM.render( <Provider store={store}> <WalletProvider> <ConnectedRouter history={history}>{/* Your App */}</ConnectedRouter> </WalletProvider> </Provider>, document.getElementById('root') )

Reducer:

Import the walletReducer and add it at the root level of your dApp's reducer as wallet , like this:

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import { walletReducer as wallet } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/reducer' export const rootReducer = combineReducers({ wallet })

Saga:

You will need to create a walletSaga and add it to your rootSaga :

import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects' import { walletSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/sagas' export function * rootSaga ( ) { yield all([ walletSaga() ]) }

Advanced Usage

You'll need to supply in which chain you're going to work. It won't affect wallets like Metamask, where you can choose which network to use on the wallet itself, but's necesary for things like email/phone based wallets. If you're using the Navbar container, this chain will determine in which chain the user must be. If they're on the incorrect chain (using a network picker with Metamask for example), a modal will pop up blocking the dapp until the state changes.

Remember that the chain id is the number that represents a particular network, 1 being mainnet , 3 being ropsten , etc.

Learn More Instead of importing walletSaga , use createWalletSaga : Saga: import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects' import { createWalletSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/sagas' const walletSaga = createWalletSaga({ CHAIN_ID: process.env.chainId }) export function * rootSaga ( ) { yield all([ walletSaga() ]) } Actions: If you want to hook a callback to connect the wallet, there're two things to keep in mind. The process of connecting a wallet consists in two steps, first enabling it and then properly connecting it. The set of actions to keep in mind are the following (all from decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/actions ): enableWalletRequest enableWalletSuccess enableWalletFailure With it's corresponding actions and types from the same file: ENABLE_WALLET_REQUEST ENABLE_WALLET_SUCCESS ENABLE_WALLET_FAILURE EnableWalletRequestAction EnableWalletSuccessAction EnableWalletFailureAction The wallet saga will listen for ENABLE_WALLET_SUCCESS and automatically call CONNECT_WALLET_REQUEST . If you use connect wallet without enabling first it will only work if you enabled first and it'll stop working once the user disconnects the wallet from the site (if she ever does). All of this is handled by SignInPage behind the scenes, so you can just use that instead. Remember to add .

Storage

The storage module allows you to save parts of the redux store in localStorage to make them persistent and migrate it from different versions without loosing it. This module is required to use other modules like Transaction , Translation and Wallet .

Installation

You need to add a middleware and two reducers to your dApp.

Middleware:

You will need to create a storageMiddleware and add apply it along with your other middlewares:

import { applyMiddleware, compose, createStore } from 'redux' import { createStorageMiddleware } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/storage/middleware' import { migrations } from './migrations' const composeEnhancers = ( window as any ).__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ || compose const { storageMiddleware, loadStorageMiddleware } = createStorageMiddleware({ storageKey: 'storage-key' paths: [] actions: [] migrations: migrations }) const middleware = applyMiddleware( storageMiddleware ) const enhancer = composeEnhancers(middleware) const store = createStore(rootReducer, enhancer) loadStorageMiddleware(store)

Migrations:

migrations looks like

migrations.ts :

export const migrations = { 2 : migrateToVersion2(data), 3 : migrateToVersion3(data) }

Where every key represent a migration and every method should return the new localstorage data:

function migrateToVersion2 ( data ) { return omit(data, 'translations' ) }

You don't need to care about updating the version of the migration because it will be set automatically.

Reducer:

You will need to add storageReducer as storage to your rootReducer and then wrap the whole reducer with storageReducerWrapper

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import { storageReducer as storage, storageReducerWrapper } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/storage/reducer' export const rootReducer = storageReducerWrapper( combineReducers({ storage }) )

Advanced Usage

This module is necessary to use other modules like Transaction , Translation and Wallet , but you can also use it to make other parts of your dApp's state persistent

Learn More The first parameter of createStorageMiddleware is the key used to store the state data in localStorage (required). The second parameter is an array of paths from the state that you want to be stored, ie: const paths = [[ 'invites' ][( 'user' , 'name' )]] That will make state.invites and state.user.name persistent. This parameter is optional and you don't have to configure it to use the Transaction and/or Translation modules. The third parameter is an array of action types that will trigger a SAVE of the state in localStorage, ie: const actionTypes = [SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS] This parameter is optional and is and you don't have to configure it to use the Transaction and/or Translation modules.

Transaction

The transaction module allows you to watch for pending transactions and keep track of the transaction history.

Dependencies

This module requires you to install the Storage module in order to work.

Usage

When you have an action that creates a transaction and you want to watch it, you can do with buildTransactionPayload :

import { action } from 'typesafe-actions' import { buildTransactionPayload } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/utils' export const SEND_INVITE_REQUEST = '[Request] Send Invite' export const SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS = '[Success] Send Invite' export const SEND_INVITE_FAILURE = '[Failure] Send Invite' export const sendInvitesRequest = ( address: string ) => action(SEND_INVITE_REQUEST, { address }) export const sendInvitesSuccess = ( txHash: string , address: string ) => action(SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS, { ...buildTransactionPayload(txHash, { address }), address }) export const sendInvitesFailure = ( address: string , errorMessage: string ) => action(SEND_INVITE_FAILURE, { address, errorMessage }) export type SendInvitesRequestAction = ReturnType< typeof sendInvitesRequest> export type SendInvitesSuccessAction = ReturnType< typeof sendInvitesSuccess> export type SendInvitesFailureAction = ReturnType< typeof sendInvitesFailure>

Or buildTransactionWithReceiptPayload if you need the tx event logs

export const sendInvitesSuccess = ( txHash: string , address: string ) => action(SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS, { ...buildTransactionWithReceiptPayload(txHash, { address }), address })

It will save the event logs inside { receipt: { logs: [] } } after the tx was confirmed

Then you can use the selectors getPendingTransactions and getTransactionHistory from decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/selectors to get the list of pending transactions and the transaction history.

Installation

You need to add a middleware, a reducer and a saga to use this module.

Middleware:

Create the transactionMiddleware and apply it

import { createTransactionMiddleware } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/middleware' const transactionMiddleware = createTransactionMiddleware() const middleware = applyMiddleware( transactionMiddleware )

Reducer:

Add transactionReducer as transaction to your rootReducer

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import { transactionReducer as transaction } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/reducer' export const rootReducer = combineReducers({ transaction })

Saga:

Add transactionSaga to your rootSaga

import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects' import { transactionSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/sagas' export function * rootSaga ( ) { yield all([ transactionSaga() ]) }

Advanced Usage

You can make your reducers listen to confirmed transactions and update your state accordingly

Learn More Taking the example of the SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS action type shown in the Usage section above, let's say we want to decrement the amount of available invites after the transaction is mined, we can do so by adding the FETCH_TRANSACTION_SUCCESS action type in our reducer: // modules/invite/reducer import { AnyAction } from 'redux' import { loadingReducer } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/loading/reducer' import { FETCH_INVITES_REQUEST, FETCH_INVITES_SUCCESS, FETCH_INVITES_FAILURE, FetchInvitesSuccessAction, FetchInvitesFailureAction, FetchInvitesRequestAction, + SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS } from './actions' + import { FETCH_TRANSACTION_SUCCESS, FetchTransactionSuccessAction } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/actions'; export type InviteState = { loading: AnyAction[] data: { [address: string]: number } error: null | string } export type InviteReducerAction = | FetchInvitesRequestAction | FetchInvitesSuccessAction | FetchInvitesFailureAction + | FetchTransactionSuccessAction export const INITIAL_STATE: InviteState = { loading: [], data: {}, error: null } export function invitesReducer( state: InviteState = INITIAL_STATE, action: InviteReducerAction ): InviteState { switch (action.type) { case FETCH_INVITES_REQUEST: { return { ...state, loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action) } } case FETCH_INVITES_SUCCESS: { return { loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action), data: { ...state.data, [action.payload.address]: action.payload.amount }, error: null } } case FETCH_INVITES_FAILURE: { return { ...state, loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action), error: action.payload.errorMessage } } + case FETCH_TRANSACTION_SUCCESS: { + const { transaction } = action.payload + switch (transaction.actionType) { + case SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS: { + const { address } = (transaction as any).payload + return { + ...state, + data: { + ...state.data, + [address]: state.data[address] - 1 + } + } + } + default: + return state + } + } default: { return state } } }

Authorization

This module allows you to grant/revoke approvals to a token. It works for both allowance and approval for all.

Dependencies

This module depends on the wallet and the transactions module

Usage

After installing the module, you'll need to initialize the authorizations you want to query using the following action:

fetchAuthorizationsRequest(authorizations: Authorization[])

That action will query the blockchain for each authorization and update the state so you can check it later. You can hook to:

FETCH_AUTHORIZATIONS_REQUEST FETCH_AUTHORIZATIONS_SUCCESS FETCH_AUTHORIZATIONS_FAILURE

Once you have this hooked up, you can either grant or revoke a token by using:

grantTokenRequest(authorization: Authorization) revokeTokenRequest(authorization: Authorization)

You can hook to the following actions:

GRANT_TOKEN_REQUEST GRANT_TOKEN_SUCCESS GRANT_TOKEN_FAILURE REVOKE_TOKEN_REQUEST REVOKE_TOKEN_SUCCESS REVOKE_TOKEN_FAILURE

Keep in mind that each of these actions send a transaction, so if you wan't to check if they're done, check the action type of the FETCH_TRANSACTION_SUCCESS action. More info on the transactions module

Installation

Reducer

Add the authorizationReducer as authorization to your rootReducer :

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import { authorizationReducer as authorization } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/authorization/reducer' export const rootReducer = combineReducers({ authorization })

Sagas

Add the authorizationSaga to the rootSaga :

import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects' import { authorizationSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/authorization/sagas' export function * rootSaga ( ) { yield all([ authorizationSaga() ]) }

Translation

This module allows you to do i18n.

Dependencies

This module has an optional dependency on Storage module to cache translations and boot the application faster. To learn more read the Advanced Usage section of this module.

Usage

Using the helper t() you can add translations to your dApp

import * as React from 'react' import { t } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/translation/utils' export default class BuyButton extends React.PureComponent { render() { return <button>{t('but_page.buy_button')}</button> } }

Then you just have to provide locale files like this:

en.json

{ "buy_page" : { "buy_button" : "Buy" } }

es.json

{ "buy_page" : { "buy_button" : "Comprar" } }

Yon can dispatch the changeLocale(locale: string) action from decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/translation/actions to change the language

Installation

You will need to add a provider, a reducer and a saga to use this module

Provider:

Add the <TranslationProvider> as a child of your redux provider, passing the locales that you want to support. If you use react-router-redux or connected-react-router make sure the <ConnectedRouter> is a child of the <TranslationProvider> and not the other way around, like this:

import * as React from 'react' import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { Provider } from 'react-redux' import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-react-router' import TranslationProvider from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/providers/TranslationProvider' import { store, history } from './store' ReactDOM.render( <Provider store={store}> <TranslationProvider locales={['en', 'es', 'ko', 'zh']}> <ConnectedRouter history={history}>{/* Your App */}</ConnectedRouter> </TranslationProvider> </Provider>, document.getElementById('root') )

Reducer:

Add the translationReducer as translation to your rootReducer :

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import { translationReducer as translation } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/translation/reducer' export const rootReducer = combineReducers({ translation })

Saga:

Create a translationSaga and add it to your rootSaga . You need to provide an object containing all the translations, or a function that takes the locale and returns a Promise of the translations for that locale (you can use that to fetch the translations from a server instead of bundling them in the app). Here are examples for the two options:

Bundling the translations in the dApp:

en.json

{ "buy_page" : { "buy_button" : "Buy" } }

es.json

{ "buy_page" : { "buy_button" : "Comprar" } }

translations.ts

const en = require ( './en.json' ) const es = require ( './es.json' ) export { en, es }

sagas.ts

import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects' import { createTranslationSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/translation/sagas' import * as translations from './translations' export const translationSaga = createTranslationSaga({ translations }) export function * rootSaga ( ) { yield all([ translationSaga() ]) }

Fetching translations from server

sagas.ts

import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects' import { createTranslationSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/translation/sagas' import { api } from 'lib/api' export const translationSaga = createTranslationSaga({ getTranslation: locale => api.fetchTranslations(locale) }) export function * rootSaga ( ) { yield all([ translationSaga() ]) }

Read the Advanced Usage section below to learn how to cache translations and make your application boot faster.

Advanced Usage

You can use the Storage module to cache translations (read 2. Fetching translations from server above).

Learn More After installing the Storage module you can persist the translations by adding 'translation' to your storage middleware paths: const { storageMiddleware, loadStorageMiddleware } = createStorageMiddleware({ storageKey: 'my-dapp-storage' , paths: [ 'translation' ] }) This will store the translation module in localStorage , so next time your application is started it will boot with all the translations populated before even fetching them from the server.

Analytics

The analytics module let's integrate Segment into your dApp.

You need to have the Wallet module installed in order to send identify events.

This module will import the segment snippet into your dApp. Be aware that the middleware must be loaded before using segment methods.

To send track events, add an analytics.ts file and require it from your entry point, and use the add() helper to add actions that you want to track:

import { add } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/analytics/utils' import { CREATE_VOTE_SUCCESS, CreateVoteSuccessAction } from 'modules/vote/actions' add(CREATE_VOTE_SUCCESS, 'Vote' , ( action: CreateVoteSuccessAction ) => ({ poll_id: action.payload.vote.poll_id, option_id: action.payload.vote.option_id, address: action.payload.wallet.address }))

The first parameter is the action type that you want to track (required).

The second parameter is the event name for that action (it will show up with that name in Segment). If none provided the action type will be used as the event name.

The third parameter is a function that takes the action and returns the data that you want to associate with that event (it will be sent to Segment). If none is provided the whole action will be sent.

Installation

You need to apply a middleware and a saga to use this module

Middleware:

import { createAnalyticsMiddleware } from '@dapps/modules/analytics/middleware' const analyticsMiddleware = createAnalyticsMiddleware( 'SEGMENT WRITE KEY' ) const middleware = applyMiddleware( analyticsMiddleware ) const enhancer = composeEnhancers(middleware) const store = createStore(rootReducer, enhancer)

Saga:

import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects' import { analyticsSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/analytics/sagas' export function * rootSaga ( ) { yield all([ analyticsSaga() ]) }

This uses by default the '@@router/LOCATION_CHANGE' action type to track page changes. If you need to use a different action type, you can do the following:

import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects' import { createAnalyticsSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/analytics/sagas' const analyticsSaga = createAnalyticsSaga({ LOCATION_CHANGE: 'custom action type' }) export function * rootSaga ( ) { yield all([ analyticsSaga() ]) }

Advanced Usage

You can use the same redux action type to generate different Segment events if you pass a function as the second parameter instead of a string:

add(AUTHORIZE_LAND_SUCCESS, action => action.isAuthorized ? 'Authorize LAND' : 'Unauthorize LAND' )

Loading

The loading module is used to keep track of async actions in the state.

Usage

You can use the selectors isLoading(state) and isLoadingType(state, ACTION_TYPE) from decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/loading/selectors to know if a domain has pending actions or if a specific action is still pending

In order to use these selectors you need to use the loadingReducer within your domain reducers, here is an example:

import { loadingReducer, LoadingState } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/loading/reducer' import { FETCH_INVITES_REQUEST, FETCH_INVITES_SUCCESS, FETCH_INVITES_FAILURE, FetchInvitesSuccessAction, FetchInvitesFailureAction, FetchInvitesRequestAction } from './actions' export type InviteState = { loading: LoadingState data: { [address: string ]: number } error: null | string } export const INITIAL_STATE: InviteState = { loading: [], data: {}, error: null } export type InviteReducerAction = | FetchInvitesRequestAction | FetchInvitesSuccessAction | FetchInvitesFailureAction export function invitesReducer ( state: InviteState = INITIAL_STATE, action: InviteReducerAction ): InviteState { switch (action.type) { case FETCH_INVITES_REQUEST: { return { ...state, loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action) } } case FETCH_INVITES_SUCCESS: { return { loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action), data: { ...state.data, [action.payload.address]: action.payload.amount }, error: null } } case FETCH_INVITES_FAILURE: { return { ...state, loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action), error: action.payload.errorMessage } } default : { return state } } }

Now we can for example use the selector isLoadingType(state.invite.loading, FETCH_INVITES_REQUEST) to know if that particular action is still pending, or isLoading(states.invite) to know if there's any pending action for that domain.

Also, all the pending actions are stored in an array in state.invite.loading so we can use that information in the UI if needed (i.e. disable a button)

Modal

Leverages redux state and provides actions to open and close each modal by name. It provides a few simple actions:

openModal(name: string , metadata: any = null ) closeModal(name: string ) closeAllModals() toggleModal(name: sgtring)

It also provides a selector to get the open modals:

getOpenModals (state) : ModalState

Installation

In order to use this module you need to add a reducer and a provider.

Provider:

Add the <ModalProvider> as a parent of your routes. It takes an object of { {modalName: string]: React.Component } as a prop ( components ). It'll use it to render the appropiate modal when you call openModal(name: string)

import * as React from 'react' import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { Provider } from 'react-redux' import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-react-router' import ModalProvider from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/providers/ModalProvider' import * as modals from 'components/Modals' import { store, history } from './store' ReactDOM.render( <Provider store={store}> <ModalProvider components={modals}> <ConnectedRouter history={history}>{/* Your App */}</ConnectedRouter> </ModalProvider> </Provider>, document.getElementById('root') )

where modals could look like this:

export { default as HelpModal } from './HelpModal'

Each modal will receive the properties defined on the ModalComponent type, found on modules/modal/types , so for example:

import { Modal } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Modal/Modal' import { ModalProps } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/modal/types' type HelpModalProps = ModalProps & { // Some custom props, maybe from a container } export default class HelpModal extends React.Component<HelpModalProps> { render() { const { name, metadata, onClose } = this.props // The Modal component here can be whatever you like, just make sure to call onClose when you want to close it, to update the state // For more examples check the advanced usage return <Modal open={true} className={name} onClose={onClose} /> } }

If want to use decentraland-ui's Modal but you don't want to repeat the open , className and onClose props, you can use this module's Modal

Reducer:

Add the modalReducer as modal to your rootReducer :

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import { modalReducer as modal } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/modal/reducer' export const rootReducer = combineReducers({ modal })

Advanced Usage

You can have add more strict typing to the actions:

Learn More The modal actions allow for a generic type for the name. So say you want to type the name of your available modals, you can create a `modal` module in your dApp and add the following files: Types: import * as modals from 'components/Modals' export ModalName = keyof typeof modals Actions: import { getModalActions } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/modal/actions' import { ModalName } from './types' const { openModal, closeModal, toggleModal } = getModalActions<ModalName>() export * from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/modal/actions' export { openModal, closeModal, toggleModal }

Toasts

Leverages redux state and provides actions to show and hide toasts. It provides a few simple actions:

showToast(toast: Omit<Toast, 'id' >) hideToast(id: number )

You can check the properties a toast has here. It extends the props already defined on decentraland-ui's toast

It also provides a selector to get the open toasts:

getToasts (state) : Toast[]

Installation

In order to use this module you need to add a reducer, a provider and a saga.

Provider:

Add the <ToastProvider> as a parent of your routes. It takes an optional position param to set where you want the toasts to appear. It'll default to top left

import * as React from 'react' import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { Provider } from 'react-redux' import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-react-router' import ToastProvider from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/providers/ToastProvider' import * as modals from 'components/Modals' import { store, history } from './store' ReactDOM.render( <Provider store={store}> <ToastProvider position="bottom right"> <ConnectedRouter history={history}>{/* Your App */}</ConnectedRouter> </ToastProvider> </Provider>, document.getElementById('root') )

Reducer:

Add the toastReducer as toast to your rootReducer :

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import { toastReducer as toast } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/toast/reducer' export const rootReducer = combineReducers({ toast })

Saga:

You will need to create a toastSaga and add it to your rootSaga :

import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects' import { toastSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/sagas' export function * rootSaga ( ) { yield all([ toastSaga() ]) }

Toasts themselves do not do any async action, but this is needed to render each toast properly, without overloading the redux state with unnecesary information.

Profile

Leverages the redux state and provides actions and selectors to work with profiles.

Actions

The module exposes the following actions:

The loadProfileRequest action will trigger a profile fetch through the profile sagas that will result, if successful, in the profile metadata being loaded. The success and failure actions of the request action are also included and will be used to signal a successful or a failing request.

The setProfileAvatarDescriptionRequest action will trigger a change in the first avatar of the user's profile, that will result in a new entity being deployed for that profile, with the description of the avatar changed for the one specified in the action. The success and failure actions of the request action are also included and will be used to signal a successful or a failing request.

The clearProfileError action will clear any profile request errors from the store.

Installation

To install the profile module, just import it and add it to the store by combining the existing reducers with the one provided in the profile module.

import { profileReducer as profile } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/profile/reducer' export const createRootReducer = ( history: History ) => combineReducers({ profile, otherReducer }) export type RootState = ReturnType<ReturnType< typeof createRootReducer>>

Lib

Common libraries for dApps

API

The BaseAPI class can be extended to make requests and it handles the unwrapping of responses by decentraland-server

Usage

import { BaseAPI } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/lib/api' const URL = 'http://localhost/api' export class API extends BaseAPI { fetchSomething() { return this .request( 'get' , '/something' , {}) } } export const api = new API(URL)

ETH

Ethereum helpers

Pristine Provider

Get user's connected provider without being wrapped by any library

import { getConnectedProvider } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/lib/eth' async function wrapProviderToEthers ( ) { const provider = await getConnectedProvider() if (provider) { return new etheres.providers.Web3Provider(provider) } }

Eth instance

Get an Eth instance with your lib of choice

import { Eth } from 'web3x/eth' import { getConnectedProvider } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/lib/eth' async function doSomething ( ) { const provider = await getConnectedProvider() if (!provider) throw new Error () const eth = new Eth(provider) const eth = new ethers.providers.Web3Provider(provider) }

Helpers

isCucumberProvider : Check if the provider is a cucumberProvider .

: Check if the provider is a . isCoinbaseProvider : Check if the provider is a coinbaseProvider .

: Check if the provider is a . isDapperProvider : Check if the provider is a dapper's provider.

: Check if the provider is a dapper's provider. isValidChainId : Check if the chain id is valid.

Entities

The entities library provides a set of methods to retrieve or deploy entities.

Usage

The deployEntity method does everything needed to deploy an entity that doesn't have new files. It pre-procceses the entity to prepare it for the deployment, it creates the auth chain and asks the user to sign the deployment of the entity and then deploys it.

import { EntitesOperator } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/lib/entities' const URL = 'http://localhost/api' const profileEntity = { ... } const entitiesOperator = new EntitesOperator(URL) await entitiesOperator.deployEntityWithoutNewFiles( entity, EntityTypes.PROFILE, anAddress )

The getProfileEntity gets the first profile of all the profiles an address has.

import { EntitesOperator } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/lib/entities' const URL = 'http://localhost/api' const entitiesOperator = new EntitesOperator(URL) await entitiesOperator.getProfile(anAddress)

Containers

Common containers for dApps

The <Navbar> container can be used in the same way as the <Navbar> component from decentraland-ui but it's already connected to the redux store. You can override any NavbarProp if you want to connect differently, and you can pass all the regular NavbarProps to it.

Dependencies

This container requires you to install the Wallet. It also has support for i18n out of the box if you include the Translation module.

Usage

This is an example of a SomePage component that uses the <Navbar> container:

import * as React from 'react' import { Container } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Container/Container' import Navbar from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/containers/Navbar' import './SomePage.css' export default class SomePage extends React.PureComponent { static defaultProps = { children: null } render() { const { children } = this.props return ( <> <Navbar /> <div className="SomePage"> <Container>{children}</Container> </div> </> ) } }

This <Navbar> will show the user's blockie and mana balance because it is connected to the store.

i18n

If you are using the Translation module, the Navbar contatiner comes with support for the 6 languages supported by the library.

Advanced Usage

You can override any of the default translations for any locale if you need to

Learn More Say you want to override some translations in English, just include any or all of the following translations in your en.json locale file: { "@dapps" : { "navbar" : { "account" : { "connecting" : "Connecting..." , "signIn" : "Sign In" }, "menu" : { "agora" : "Agora" , "blog" : "Blog" , "docs" : "Docs" , "marketplace" : "Marketplace" } } } }

The <Footer> container can be used in the same way as the <Footer> component from decentraland-ui but it's already connected to the redux store. You can override any FooterProps if you want to connect differently, and you can pass all the regular FooterProps to it.

Dependencies

The <Footer> container has support for i18n out of the box if you include the Translation module.

Usage

This is an example of a SomePage component that uses the <Footer> container:

import * as React from 'react' import { Container } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Container/Container' import Navbar from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/containers/Navbar' import './SomePage.css' export default class SomePage extends React.PureComponent { render() { const { children } = this.props return ( <> <div className="SomePage"> <Container>{children}</Container> </div> <Footer locales={['en', 'es']} /> </> ) } }

This <Footer> will show only English and Spanish as the options in the language dropdown. If you don't provide any it will use only English.

i18n

If you are using the Translation module, the Footer contatiner comes with support for the 6 languages supported by the library.

Advanced Usage

You can override any of the default translations for any locale if you need to

Learn More Say you want to override some translations in English, just include any or all of the following translations in your en.json locale file: { "@dapps" : { "footer" : { "dropdown" : { "en" : "English" , "es" : "Spanish" , "fr" : "French" , "ja" : "Japanese" , "ko" : "Korean" , "zh" : "Chinese" }, "links" : { "content" : "Content Policy" , "ethics" : "Code of Ethics" , "home" : "Home" , "privacy" : "Privacy Policy" , "terms" : "Terms of Use" } } } }

SignInPage

The <SignInPage> container can be used in the same way as the <SignIn> component from decentraland-ui but it's already connected to the redux store. You can override any SignInProp if you want to connect differently, and you can pass all the regular SignInProps to it.

Dependencies

This container requires you to install the Wallet. It also has support for i18n out of the box if you include the Translation module.

Usage

You can import the <SignInPage> container and use it on your routes:

import * as React from 'react' import { Switch, Route } from 'react-router-dom' import SignInPage from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/containers/SignInPage' //... <Switch> <Route exact path='/' component={...} /> {/* your dapps routes... */} <Route exact path='/sign-in' component={SignInPage} /> </Switch>

i18n

If you are using the Translation module, the SignInPage contatiner comes with support for the 6 languages supported by the library.

Advanced Usage

You can override any of the default translations for any locale if you need to

Learn More Say you want to override some translations in English, just include any or all of the following translations in your en.json locale file: { "@dapps" : { "sign_in" : { "connect" : "Connect" , "connected" : "Connected" , "connecting" : "Connecting..." , "error" : "Could not connect to wallet." , "get_started" : "Get Started" , "options" : { "desktop" : "You can use the {metamask_link} extension or a hardware wallet like {ledger_nano_link}." , "mobile" : "You can use mobile browsers such as {coinbase_link} or {imtoken_link}." } } } }

Modal

The <Modal> it's a shorthand for some common features used by modals provided to ModalProvider.

Usage

import * as React from 'react' import Modal from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/containers/Modal' export default class MyComponent extends React.PureComponent { render() { return ( const { name } = this.props <Modal name={name} {/* Other Modal props from decentraland ui */> <Modal.Header> </Modal.Header> <Modal.Description> </Modal.Description> </Modal> ) } }

Behind the scenes Modal is setting the following properties:

open = { true } className = { name } size = 'small' onClose = { }

TransactionLink

The <TransactionLink> can be used to link a transaction hash to Etherscan.io, and it connects to the redux store to know on which network the user is on.

Dependencies

This container requires you to install the Wallet module

Usage

import * as React from 'react' import TransactionLink from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/containers/TransactionLink' export default class MyComponent extends React.PureComponent { render() { return ( <p> You sent an <TransactionLink txHash={'0x...'}>invite</TransactionLink> </p> ) } }

Components

Common Components for dApps

Intercom

The <Intercom> will add an intercom widget to your app.

Usage

import * as React from 'react' import Intercom from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/components/Intercom' export default class MyComponent extends React.PureComponent { render() { return ( <div> {/* (...) */} <Intercom appId={YOUR_APP_ID} data={/*optional data sent to intercom */} /> </div> ) } }

.