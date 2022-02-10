Common modules for our dApps
Common redux modules for dApps
This module takes care of connecting to MetaMask/Ledger, and insert in the state some useful information like address, network, mana and derivationPath.
You can use the following selectors importing them from
decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/selectors:
getData = (state: State) => BaseWallet
getError = (state: State) => string
getNetwork = (state: State) =>
'mainnet' | 'ropsten' | 'rinkeby' | 'kovan' | 'localhost'
getAddress = (state: State) => string
isConnected = (state: State) => boolean
isConnecting = (state: State) => boolean
Also you can hook to the following actions from your reducers/sagas by importing them from
decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/actions:
CONNECT_WALLET_REQUEST
CONNECT_WALLET_SUCCESS
CONNECT_WALLET_FAILURE
Also you can import types for those actions from that same file:
ConnectWalletRequestAction
ConnectWalletSuccessAction
ConnectWalletFailureAction
This is an example of how you can wait for the
CONNECT_WALLET_SUCCESS action to trigger other actions:
// modules/something/sagas.ts
import {
CONNECT_WALLET_SUCCESS,
ConnectWalletSuccessAction
} from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/actions'
import { fetchSomethingRequest } from './actions'
export function* saga() {
yield takeLatest(CONNECT_WALLET_SUCCESS, handleConnectWalletSuccess)
}
function* handleConnectWalletSuccess(action: ConnectWalletSuccessAction) {
yield put(fetchSomethingRequest())
}
In order to install this module you will need to add a provider, a reducer and a saga to your dapps.
Provider:
Add the
<WalletProvider> as a child of your
redux provider. If you use
react-router-redux or
connected-react-router make sure the
<ConnectedRouter> is a child of the
<WalletProvider> and not the other way around, like this:
import * as React from 'react'
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-react-router'
import WalletProvider from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/providers/WalletProvider'
import { store, history } from './store'
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider store={store}>
<WalletProvider>
<ConnectedRouter history={history}>{/* Your App */}</ConnectedRouter>
</WalletProvider>
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
Reducer:
Import the
walletReducer and add it at the root level of your dApp's reducer as
wallet, like this:
import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { walletReducer as wallet } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/reducer'
export const rootReducer = combineReducers({
wallet
// your other reducers
})
Saga:
You will need to create a
walletSaga and add it to your
rootSaga:
import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { walletSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/sagas'
export function* rootSaga() {
yield all([
walletSaga()
// your other sagas here
])
}
You'll need to supply in which chain you're going to work. It won't affect wallets like Metamask, where you can choose which network to use on the wallet itself, but's necesary for things like email/phone based wallets. If you're using the Navbar container, this chain will determine in which chain the user must be. If they're on the incorrect chain (using a network picker with Metamask for example), a modal will pop up blocking the dapp until the state changes.
Remember that the chain id is the number that represents a particular network, 1 being
mainnet, 3 being
ropsten, etc.
Instead of importing
walletSaga, use
createWalletSaga:
Saga:
import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { createWalletSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/sagas'
const walletSaga = createWalletSaga({ CHAIN_ID: process.env.chainId })
export function* rootSaga() {
yield all([
walletSaga()
// your other sagas here
])
}
Actions:
If you want to hook a callback to connect the wallet, there're two things to keep in mind. The process of connecting a wallet consists in two steps, first
enabling it and then properly connecting it. The set of actions to keep in mind are the following (all from
decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/actions):
enableWalletRequest
enableWalletSuccess
enableWalletFailure
With it's corresponding actions and types from the same file:
ENABLE_WALLET_REQUEST
ENABLE_WALLET_SUCCESS
ENABLE_WALLET_FAILURE
EnableWalletRequestAction
EnableWalletSuccessAction
EnableWalletFailureAction
The wallet saga will listen for
ENABLE_WALLET_SUCCESS and automatically call
CONNECT_WALLET_REQUEST. If you use
connect wallet without enabling first it will only work if you enabled first and it'll stop working once the user disconnects the wallet from the site (if she ever does).
All of this is handled by SignInPage behind the scenes, so you can just use that instead. Remember to add .
The storage module allows you to save parts of the redux store in localStorage to make them persistent and migrate it from different versions without loosing it.
This module is required to use other modules like
Transaction,
Translation and
Wallet.
You need to add a middleware and two reducers to your dApp.
Middleware:
You will need to create a
storageMiddleware and add apply it along with your other middlewares:
// store.ts
import { applyMiddleware, compose, createStore } from 'redux'
import { createStorageMiddleware } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/storage/middleware'
import { migrations } from './migrations'
const composeEnhancers =
(window as any).__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ || compose
const { storageMiddleware, loadStorageMiddleware } = createStorageMiddleware({
storageKey: 'storage-key' // this is the key used to save the state in localStorage (required)
paths: [] // array of paths from state to be persisted (optional)
actions: [] // array of actions types that will trigger a SAVE (optional)
migrations: migrations // migration object that will migrate your localstorage (optional)
})
const middleware = applyMiddleware(
// your other middlewares
storageMiddleware
)
const enhancer = composeEnhancers(middleware)
const store = createStore(rootReducer, enhancer)
loadStorageMiddleware(store)
Migrations:
migrations looks like
migrations.ts:
export const migrations = {
2: migrateToVersion2(data),
3: migrateToVersion3(data)
}
Where every
key represent a migration and every
method should return the new localstorage data:
function migrateToVersion2(data) {
return omit(data, 'translations')
}
You don't need to care about updating the version of the migration because it will be set automatically.
Reducer:
You will need to add
storageReducer as
storage to your
rootReducer and then wrap the whole reducer with
storageReducerWrapper
import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
import {
storageReducer as storage,
storageReducerWrapper
} from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/storage/reducer'
export const rootReducer = storageReducerWrapper(
combineReducers({
storage
// your other reducers
})
)
This module is necessary to use other modules like
Transaction,
Translation and
Wallet, but you can also use it to make other parts of your dApp's state persistent
The first parameter of
createStorageMiddleware is the key used to store the state data in localStorage (required).
The second parameter is an array of paths from the state that you want to be stored, ie:
const paths = [['invites'][('user', 'name')]]
That will make
state.invites and
state.user.name persistent. This parameter is optional and you don't have to configure it to use the
Transaction and/or
Translation modules.
The third parameter is an array of action types that will trigger a SAVE of the state in localStorage, ie:
const actionTypes = [SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS]
This parameter is optional and is and you don't have to configure it to use the
Transaction and/or
Translation modules.
The transaction module allows you to watch for pending transactions and keep track of the transaction history.
This module requires you to install the Storage module in order to work.
When you have an action that creates a transaction and you want to watch it, you can do with
buildTransactionPayload:
import { action } from 'typesafe-actions'
import { buildTransactionPayload } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/utils'
// Send Invite
export const SEND_INVITE_REQUEST = '[Request] Send Invite'
export const SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS = '[Success] Send Invite'
export const SEND_INVITE_FAILURE = '[Failure] Send Invite'
export const sendInvitesRequest = (address: string) =>
action(SEND_INVITE_REQUEST, {
address
})
export const sendInvitesSuccess = (txHash: string, address: string) =>
action(SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS, {
...buildTransactionPayload(txHash, {
address
}),
address
})
export const sendInvitesFailure = (address: string, errorMessage: string) =>
action(SEND_INVITE_FAILURE, {
address,
errorMessage
})
export type SendInvitesRequestAction = ReturnType<typeof sendInvitesRequest>
export type SendInvitesSuccessAction = ReturnType<typeof sendInvitesSuccess>
export type SendInvitesFailureAction = ReturnType<typeof sendInvitesFailure>
Or
buildTransactionWithReceiptPayload if you need the tx event logs
export const sendInvitesSuccess = (txHash: string, address: string) =>
action(SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS, {
...buildTransactionWithReceiptPayload(txHash, {
address
}),
address
})
It will save the event logs inside
{ receipt: { logs: [] } } after the tx was confirmed
Then you can use the selectors
getPendingTransactions and
getTransactionHistory from
decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/selectors to get the list of pending transactions and the transaction history.
You need to add a middleware, a reducer and a saga to use this module.
Middleware:
Create the
transactionMiddleware and apply it
// store.ts
import { createTransactionMiddleware } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/middleware'
const transactionMiddleware = createTransactionMiddleware()
const middleware = applyMiddleware(
// your other middlewares
transactionMiddleware
)
Reducer:
Add
transactionReducer as
transaction to your
rootReducer
import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { transactionReducer as transaction } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/reducer'
export const rootReducer = combineReducers({
transaction
// your other reducers
})
Saga:
Add
transactionSaga to your
rootSaga
import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { transactionSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/sagas'
export function* rootSaga() {
yield all([
transactionSaga()
// your other sagas
])
}
You can make your reducers listen to confirmed transactions and update your state accordingly
Taking the example of the
SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS action type shown in the
Usage section above, let's say we want to decrement the amount of available invites after the transaction is mined, we can do so by adding the
FETCH_TRANSACTION_SUCCESS action type in our reducer:
// modules/invite/reducer
import { AnyAction } from 'redux'
import { loadingReducer } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/loading/reducer'
import {
FETCH_INVITES_REQUEST,
FETCH_INVITES_SUCCESS,
FETCH_INVITES_FAILURE,
FetchInvitesSuccessAction,
FetchInvitesFailureAction,
FetchInvitesRequestAction,
+ SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS
} from './actions'
+ import { FETCH_TRANSACTION_SUCCESS, FetchTransactionSuccessAction } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/transaction/actions';
export type InviteState = {
loading: AnyAction[]
data: {
[address: string]: number
}
error: null | string
}
export type InviteReducerAction =
| FetchInvitesRequestAction
| FetchInvitesSuccessAction
| FetchInvitesFailureAction
+ | FetchTransactionSuccessAction
export const INITIAL_STATE: InviteState = {
loading: [],
data: {},
error: null
}
export function invitesReducer(
state: InviteState = INITIAL_STATE,
action: InviteReducerAction
): InviteState {
switch (action.type) {
case FETCH_INVITES_REQUEST: {
return {
...state,
loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action)
}
}
case FETCH_INVITES_SUCCESS: {
return {
loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action),
data: {
...state.data,
[action.payload.address]: action.payload.amount
},
error: null
}
}
case FETCH_INVITES_FAILURE: {
return {
...state,
loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action),
error: action.payload.errorMessage
}
}
+ case FETCH_TRANSACTION_SUCCESS: {
+ const { transaction } = action.payload
+ switch (transaction.actionType) {
+ case SEND_INVITE_SUCCESS: {
+ const { address } = (transaction as any).payload
+ return {
+ ...state,
+ data: {
+ ...state.data,
+ [address]: state.data[address] - 1
+ }
+ }
+ }
+ default:
+ return state
+ }
+ }
default: {
return state
}
}
}
This module allows you to grant/revoke approvals to a token. It works for both allowance and approval for all.
This module depends on the wallet and the transactions module
After installing the module, you'll need to initialize the authorizations you want to query using the following action:
fetchAuthorizationsRequest(authorizations: Authorization[])
That action will query the blockchain for each authorization and update the state so you can check it later. You can hook to:
FETCH_AUTHORIZATIONS_REQUEST
FETCH_AUTHORIZATIONS_SUCCESS
FETCH_AUTHORIZATIONS_FAILURE
Once you have this hooked up, you can either grant or revoke a token by using:
grantTokenRequest(authorization: Authorization)
revokeTokenRequest(authorization: Authorization)
You can hook to the following actions:
GRANT_TOKEN_REQUEST
GRANT_TOKEN_SUCCESS
GRANT_TOKEN_FAILURE
REVOKE_TOKEN_REQUEST
REVOKE_TOKEN_SUCCESS
REVOKE_TOKEN_FAILURE
Keep in mind that each of these actions send a transaction, so if you wan't to check if they're done, check the action type of the
FETCH_TRANSACTION_SUCCESS action. More info on the transactions module
Reducer
Add the
authorizationReducer as
authorization to your
rootReducer:
import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { authorizationReducer as authorization } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/authorization/reducer'
export const rootReducer = combineReducers({
authorization
// your other reducers
})
Sagas
Add the
authorizationSaga to the
rootSaga:
import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { authorizationSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/authorization/sagas'
export function* rootSaga() {
yield all([
authorizationSaga()
// your other sagas
])
}
This module allows you to do i18n.
This module has an optional dependency on Storage module to cache translations and boot the application faster. To learn more read the
Advanced Usage section of this module.
Using the helper
t() you can add translations to your dApp
import * as React from 'react'
import { t } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/translation/utils'
export default class BuyButton extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
return <button>{t('but_page.buy_button')}</button>
}
}
Then you just have to provide locale files like this:
en.json
{
"buy_page": {
"buy_button": "Buy"
}
}
es.json
{
"buy_page": {
"buy_button": "Comprar"
}
}
Yon can dispatch the
changeLocale(locale: string) action from
decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/translation/actions to change the language
You will need to add a provider, a reducer and a saga to use this module
Provider:
Add the
<TranslationProvider> as a child of your
redux provider, passing the
locales that you want to support. If you use
react-router-redux or
connected-react-router make sure the
<ConnectedRouter> is a child of the
<TranslationProvider> and not the other way around, like this:
import * as React from 'react'
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-react-router'
import TranslationProvider from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/providers/TranslationProvider'
import { store, history } from './store'
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider store={store}>
<TranslationProvider locales={['en', 'es', 'ko', 'zh']}>
<ConnectedRouter history={history}>{/* Your App */}</ConnectedRouter>
</TranslationProvider>
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
Reducer:
Add the
translationReducer as
translation to your
rootReducer:
import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { translationReducer as translation } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/translation/reducer'
export const rootReducer = combineReducers({
translation
// your other reducers
})
Saga:
Create a
translationSaga and add it to your
rootSaga. You need to provide an object containing all the translations, or a function that takes the
locale and returns a
Promise of the translations for that locale (you can use that to fetch the translations from a server instead of bundling them in the app). Here are examples for the two options:
en.json
{
"buy_page": {
"buy_button": "Buy"
}
}
es.json
{
"buy_page": {
"buy_button": "Comprar"
}
}
translations.ts
const en = require('./en.json')
const es = require('./es.json')
export { en, es }
sagas.ts
import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { createTranslationSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/translation/sagas'
import * as translations from './translations'
export const translationSaga = createTranslationSaga({
translations
})
export function* rootSaga() {
yield all([
translationSaga()
// your other sagas
])
}
sagas.ts
import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { createTranslationSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/translation/sagas'
import { api } from 'lib/api'
export const translationSaga = createTranslationSaga({
getTranslation: locale => api.fetchTranslations(locale)
})
export function* rootSaga() {
yield all([
translationSaga()
// your other sagas
])
}
Read the
Advanced Usage section below to learn how to cache translations and make your application boot faster.
You can use the Storage module to cache translations (read
2. Fetching translations from server above).
After installing the Storage module you can persist the translations by adding
'translation' to your storage middleware paths:
// store.ts
const { storageMiddleware, loadStorageMiddleware } = createStorageMiddleware({
storageKey: 'my-dapp-storage',
paths: ['translation']
})
This will store the translation module in
localStorage, so next time your application is started it will boot with all the translations populated before even fetching them from the server.
The analytics module let's integrate Segment into your dApp.
You need to have the
Wallet module installed in order to send
identify events.
This module will import the segment snippet into your dApp. Be aware that the middleware must be loaded before using segment methods.
To send
track events, add an
analytics.ts file and require it from your entry point, and use the
add() helper to add actions that you want to track:
// analytics.ts
import { add } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/analytics/utils'
import {
CREATE_VOTE_SUCCESS,
CreateVoteSuccessAction
} from 'modules/vote/actions'
add(CREATE_VOTE_SUCCESS, 'Vote', (action: CreateVoteSuccessAction) => ({
poll_id: action.payload.vote.poll_id,
option_id: action.payload.vote.option_id,
address: action.payload.wallet.address
}))
The first parameter is the action type that you want to track (required).
The second parameter is the event name for that action (it will show up with that name in Segment). If none provided the action type will be used as the event name.
The third parameter is a function that takes the action and returns the data that you want to associate with that event (it will be sent to Segment). If none is provided the whole action will be sent.
You need to apply a middleware and a saga to use this module
Middleware:
// store.ts
import { createAnalyticsMiddleware } from '@dapps/modules/analytics/middleware'
const analyticsMiddleware = createAnalyticsMiddleware('SEGMENT WRITE KEY')
const middleware = applyMiddleware(
// your other middlewares
analyticsMiddleware
)
const enhancer = composeEnhancers(middleware)
const store = createStore(rootReducer, enhancer)
Saga:
import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { analyticsSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/analytics/sagas'
export function* rootSaga() {
yield all([
analyticsSaga()
// your other sagas
])
}
This uses by default the
'@@router/LOCATION_CHANGE' action type to track page changes. If you need to use a different action type, you can do the following:
import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { createAnalyticsSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/analytics/sagas'
const analyticsSaga = createAnalyticsSaga({
LOCATION_CHANGE: 'custom action type'
})
export function* rootSaga() {
yield all([
analyticsSaga()
// your other sagas
])
}
You can use the same redux action type to generate different Segment events if you pass a function as the second parameter instead of a string:
add(AUTHORIZE_LAND_SUCCESS, action =>
action.isAuthorized ? 'Authorize LAND' : 'Unauthorize LAND'
)
The loading module is used to keep track of async actions in the state.
You can use the selectors
isLoading(state) and
isLoadingType(state, ACTION_TYPE) from
decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/loading/selectors to know if a domain has pending actions or if a specific action is still pending
In order to use these selectors you need to use the
loadingReducer within your domain reducers, here is an example:
import {
loadingReducer,
LoadingState
} from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/loading/reducer'
import {
FETCH_INVITES_REQUEST,
FETCH_INVITES_SUCCESS,
FETCH_INVITES_FAILURE,
FetchInvitesSuccessAction,
FetchInvitesFailureAction,
FetchInvitesRequestAction
} from './actions'
export type InviteState = {
loading: LoadingState
data: {
[address: string]: number
}
error: null | string
}
export const INITIAL_STATE: InviteState = {
loading: [],
data: {},
error: null
}
export type InviteReducerAction =
| FetchInvitesRequestAction
| FetchInvitesSuccessAction
| FetchInvitesFailureAction
export function invitesReducer(
state: InviteState = INITIAL_STATE,
action: InviteReducerAction
): InviteState {
switch (action.type) {
case FETCH_INVITES_REQUEST: {
return {
...state,
loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action)
}
}
case FETCH_INVITES_SUCCESS: {
return {
loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action),
data: {
...state.data,
[action.payload.address]: action.payload.amount
},
error: null
}
}
case FETCH_INVITES_FAILURE: {
return {
...state,
loading: loadingReducer(state.loading, action),
error: action.payload.errorMessage
}
}
default: {
return state
}
}
}
Now we can for example use the selector
isLoadingType(state.invite.loading, FETCH_INVITES_REQUEST) to know if that particular action is still pending, or
isLoading(states.invite) to know if there's any pending action for that domain.
Also, all the pending actions are stored in an array in
state.invite.loading so we can use that information in the UI if needed (i.e. disable a button)
Leverages redux state and provides actions to open and close each modal by name. It provides a few simple actions:
openModal(name: string, metadata: any = null)
closeModal(name: string)
closeAllModals()
toggleModal(name: sgtring)
It also provides a selector to get the open modals:
getOpenModals(state): ModalState
In order to use this module you need to add a reducer and a provider.
Provider:
Add the
<ModalProvider> as a parent of your routes. It takes an object of
{ {modalName: string]: React.Component } as a prop (
components). It'll use it to render the appropiate modal when you call
openModal(name: string)
import * as React from 'react'
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-react-router'
import ModalProvider from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/providers/ModalProvider'
import * as modals from 'components/Modals'
import { store, history } from './store'
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider store={store}>
<ModalProvider components={modals}>
<ConnectedRouter history={history}>{/* Your App */}</ConnectedRouter>
</ModalProvider>
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
where
modals could look like this:
// components/Modals/index.ts
export { default as HelpModal } from './HelpModal'
Each modal will receive the properties defined on the
ModalComponent type, found on
modules/modal/types, so for example:
import { Modal } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Modal/Modal'
import { ModalProps } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/modal/types'
type HelpModalProps = ModalProps & {
// Some custom props, maybe from a container
}
export default class HelpModal extends React.Component<HelpModalProps> {
render() {
const { name, metadata, onClose } = this.props
// The Modal component here can be whatever you like, just make sure to call onClose when you want to close it, to update the state
// For more examples check the advanced usage
return <Modal open={true} className={name} onClose={onClose} />
}
}
If want to use decentraland-ui's Modal but you don't want to repeat the
open,
className and
onClose props, you can use this module's Modal
Reducer:
Add the
modalReducer as
modal to your
rootReducer:
import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { modalReducer as modal } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/modal/reducer'
export const rootReducer = combineReducers({
modal
// your other reducers
})
You can have add more strict typing to the actions:
The modal actions allow for a generic type for the name. So say you want to type the name of your available modals, you can create a `modal` module in your dApp and add the following files:
Types:
// modules/types/actions.ts
import * as modals from 'components/Modals' // same import as the one use for <ModalProvider />
export ModalName = keyof typeof modals
Actions:
// modules/modal/actions.ts
import { getModalActions } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/modal/actions'
import { ModalName } from './types'
const { openModal, closeModal, toggleModal } = getModalActions<ModalName>()
export * from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/modal/actions'
export { openModal, closeModal, toggleModal }
Leverages redux state and provides actions to show and hide toasts. It provides a few simple actions:
showToast(toast: Omit<Toast, 'id'>)
hideToast(id: number)
You can check the properties a toast has here. It extends the props already defined on decentraland-ui's toast
It also provides a selector to get the open toasts:
getToasts(state): Toast[]
In order to use this module you need to add a reducer, a provider and a saga.
Provider:
Add the
<ToastProvider> as a parent of your routes. It takes an optional
position param to set where you want the toasts to appear. It'll default to
top left
import * as React from 'react'
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-react-router'
import ToastProvider from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/providers/ToastProvider'
import * as modals from 'components/Modals'
import { store, history } from './store'
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider store={store}>
<ToastProvider position="bottom right">
<ConnectedRouter history={history}>{/* Your App */}</ConnectedRouter>
</ToastProvider>
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
Reducer:
Add the
toastReducer as
toast to your
rootReducer:
import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { toastReducer as toast } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/toast/reducer'
export const rootReducer = combineReducers({
toast
// your other reducers
})
Saga:
You will need to create a
toastSaga and add it to your
rootSaga:
import { all } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { toastSaga } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/wallet/sagas'
export function* rootSaga() {
yield all([
toastSaga()
// your other sagas here
])
}
Toasts themselves do not do any async action, but this is needed to render each toast properly, without overloading the redux state with unnecesary information.
Leverages the redux state and provides actions and selectors to work with profiles.
The module exposes the following actions:
The
loadProfileRequest action will trigger a profile fetch through the profile sagas that will result, if successful, in the profile metadata being loaded. The success and failure actions of the request action are also included and will be used to signal a successful or a failing request.
The
setProfileAvatarDescriptionRequest action will trigger a change in the first avatar of the user's profile, that will result in a new entity being deployed for that profile, with the description of the avatar changed for the one specified in the action. The success and failure actions of the request action are also included and will be used to signal a successful or a failing request.
The
clearProfileError action will clear any profile request errors from the store.
To install the profile module, just import it and add it to the store by combining the existing reducers with the one provided in the profile module.
import { profileReducer as profile } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/modules/profile/reducer'
export const createRootReducer = (history: History) =>
combineReducers({
profile,
otherReducer
})
export type RootState = ReturnType<ReturnType<typeof createRootReducer>>
Common libraries for dApps
The
BaseAPI class can be extended to make requests and it handles the unwrapping of responses by
decentraland-server
// lib/api
import { BaseAPI } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/lib/api'
const URL = 'http://localhost/api'
export class API extends BaseAPI {
fetchSomething() {
return this.request('get', '/something', {})
}
}
export const api = new API(URL)
Ethereum helpers
Get user's connected provider without being wrapped by any library
import { getConnectedProvider } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/lib/eth'
async function wrapProviderToEthers() {
const provider = await getConnectedProvider()
if (provider) {
return new etheres.providers.Web3Provider(provider)
}
}
Get an Eth instance with your lib of choice
import { Eth } from 'web3x/eth'
import { getConnectedProvider } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/lib/eth'
async function doSomething() {
const provider = await getConnectedProvider()
if (!provider) throw new Error()
// web3x
const eth = new Eth(provider) // or new Eth(new LegacyProviderAdapter(provider))
// ethers
const eth = new ethers.providers.Web3Provider(provider)
}
isCucumberProvider: Check if the provider is a
cucumberProvider.
isCoinbaseProvider: Check if the provider is a
coinbaseProvider.
isDapperProvider: Check if the provider is a dapper's provider.
isValidChainId: Check if the chain id is valid.
The entities library provides a set of methods to retrieve or deploy entities.
The
deployEntity method does everything needed to deploy an entity that doesn't have new files. It pre-procceses the entity to prepare it for the deployment, it creates the auth chain and asks the user to sign the deployment of the entity and then deploys it.
// lib/entities
import { EntitesOperator } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/lib/entities'
const URL = 'http://localhost/api'
const profileEntity = { ... }
const entitiesOperator = new EntitesOperator(URL)
await entitiesOperator.deployEntityWithoutNewFiles(
entity,
EntityTypes.PROFILE,
anAddress
)
The
getProfileEntity gets the first profile of all the profiles an address has.
// lib/entities
import { EntitesOperator } from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/lib/entities'
const URL = 'http://localhost/api'
const entitiesOperator = new EntitesOperator(URL)
await entitiesOperator.getProfile(anAddress)
Common containers for dApps
The
<Navbar> container can be used in the same way as the
<Navbar> component from decentraland-ui but it's already connected to the redux store. You can override any
NavbarProp if you want to connect differently, and you can pass all the regular
NavbarProps to it.
This container requires you to install the Wallet. It also has support for i18n out of the box if you include the Translation module.
This is an example of a
SomePage component that uses the
<Navbar> container:
import * as React from 'react'
import { Container } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Container/Container'
import Navbar from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/containers/Navbar'
import './SomePage.css'
export default class SomePage extends React.PureComponent {
static defaultProps = {
children: null
}
render() {
const { children } = this.props
return (
<>
<Navbar />
<div className="SomePage">
<Container>{children}</Container>
</div>
</>
)
}
}
This
<Navbar> will show the user's blockie and mana balance because it is connected to the store.
If you are using the Translation module, the
Navbar contatiner comes with support for the 6 languages supported by the library.
You can override any of the default translations for any locale if you need to
Say you want to override some translations in English, just include any or all of the following translations in your
en.json locale file:
{
"@dapps": {
"navbar": {
"account": {
"connecting": "Connecting...",
"signIn": "Sign In"
},
"menu": {
"agora": "Agora",
"blog": "Blog",
"docs": "Docs",
"marketplace": "Marketplace"
}
}
}
}
The
<Footer> container can be used in the same way as the
<Footer> component from decentraland-ui but it's already connected to the redux store. You can override any
FooterProps if you want to connect differently, and you can pass all the regular
FooterProps to it.
The
<Footer> container has support for i18n out of the box if you include the Translation module.
This is an example of a
SomePage component that uses the
<Footer> container:
import * as React from 'react'
import { Container } from 'decentraland-ui/dist/components/Container/Container'
import Navbar from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/containers/Navbar'
import './SomePage.css'
export default class SomePage extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
const { children } = this.props
return (
<>
<div className="SomePage">
<Container>{children}</Container>
</div>
<Footer locales={['en', 'es']} />
</>
)
}
}
This
<Footer> will show only English and Spanish as the options in the language dropdown. If you don't provide any it will use only English.
If you are using the Translation module, the
Footer contatiner comes with support for the 6 languages supported by the library.
You can override any of the default translations for any locale if you need to
Say you want to override some translations in English, just include any or all of the following translations in your
en.json locale file:
{
"@dapps": {
"footer": {
"dropdown": {
"en": "English",
"es": "Spanish",
"fr": "French",
"ja": "Japanese",
"ko": "Korean",
"zh": "Chinese"
},
"links": {
"content": "Content Policy",
"ethics": "Code of Ethics",
"home": "Home",
"privacy": "Privacy Policy",
"terms": "Terms of Use"
}
}
}
}
The
<SignInPage> container can be used in the same way as the
<SignIn> component from decentraland-ui but it's already connected to the redux store. You can override any
SignInProp if you want to connect differently, and you can pass all the regular
SignInProps to it.
This container requires you to install the Wallet. It also has support for i18n out of the box if you include the Translation module.
You can import the
<SignInPage> container and use it on your routes:
import * as React from 'react'
import { Switch, Route } from 'react-router-dom'
import SignInPage from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/containers/SignInPage'
//...
<Switch>
<Route exact path='/' component={...} />
{/* your dapps routes... */}
<Route exact path='/sign-in' component={SignInPage} />
</Switch>
If you are using the Translation module, the
SignInPage contatiner comes with support for the 6 languages supported by the library.
You can override any of the default translations for any locale if you need to
Say you want to override some translations in English, just include any or all of the following translations in your
en.json locale file:
{
"@dapps": {
"sign_in": {
"connect": "Connect",
"connected": "Connected",
"connecting": "Connecting...",
"error": "Could not connect to wallet.",
"get_started": "Get Started",
"options": {
"desktop": "You can use the {metamask_link} extension or a hardware wallet like {ledger_nano_link}.",
"mobile": "You can use mobile browsers such as {coinbase_link} or {imtoken_link}."
}
}
}
}
The
<Modal> it's a shorthand for some common features used by modals provided to ModalProvider.
import * as React from 'react'
import Modal from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/containers/Modal'
export default class MyComponent extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
return (
const { name } = this.props
<Modal name={name} {/* Other Modal props from decentraland ui */>
<Modal.Header>
</Modal.Header>
<Modal.Description>
</Modal.Description>
</Modal>
)
}
}
Behind the scenes Modal is setting the following properties:
open = { true }
className = { name }
size = 'small'
onClose = {
/*close the modal by name*/
}
The
<TransactionLink> can be used to link a transaction hash to Etherscan.io, and it connects to the redux store to know on which network the user is on.
This container requires you to install the Wallet module
import * as React from 'react'
import TransactionLink from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/containers/TransactionLink'
export default class MyComponent extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
return (
<p>
You sent an <TransactionLink txHash={'0x...'}>invite</TransactionLink>
</p>
)
}
}
Common Components for dApps
The
<Intercom> will add an intercom widget to your app.
import * as React from 'react'
import Intercom from 'decentraland-dapps/dist/components/Intercom'
export default class MyComponent extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
return (
<div>
{/* (...) */}
<Intercom
appId={YOUR_APP_ID}
data={/*optional data sent to intercom */}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
