This CLI provides tooling/commands to assist you in the scenes development process. Some of the commands will help you scaffold a new scene project, locally start and visualize the scene in order to test it and deploy it to a content server to be incorporated in your Decentraland parcel.
To install the latest version of
dcl (Decentraland CLI), run this command:
npm install -g decentraland
To learn what you can do with the CLI run the following command:
dcl --help
See more details at Decentraland docs.
For details on how to use Decentraland developer tools, check our documentation site
npm install.
npm run build.
npm link. The
dcl command should now be available.
npm test
NOTE: you can set the environment variable
DEBUG=true to see all debugging info
Just update the version on the
package.json file and merge to master.
dcl can be configured in several ways to adapt it to another environment other than the default one. To do this you have to either set environment variables or change your
~/.dclinfo file:
|Variable name
|Enviroment variable
~/.dclinfo
|Provider
|RPC_URL
|-
|MANA Token Contract
|MANA_TOKEN
|MANAToken
|LAND Registry Contract
|LAND_REGISTRY
|LANDRegistry
|Estate Registry Contract
|ESTATE_REGISTRY
|EstateRegistry
|Content Server URL
|CONTENT_URL
|contentUrl
|Segment API key
|SEGMENT_KEY
|segmentKey
This repository is protected with a standard Apache 2 license. See the terms and conditions in the LICENSE file.