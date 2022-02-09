openbase logo
decentraland

by decentraland
3.8.3

💻 Decentraland command-line interface

732

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

37

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Decentraland CLI Decentraland Logo

CI chat on Discord

This CLI provides tooling/commands to assist you in the scenes development process. Some of the commands will help you scaffold a new scene project, locally start and visualize the scene in order to test it and deploy it to a content server to be incorporated in your Decentraland parcel.

Usage

To install the latest version of dcl (Decentraland CLI), run this command:

npm install -g decentraland

To learn what you can do with the CLI run the following command:

dcl --help

See more details at Decentraland docs.

Documentation

For details on how to use Decentraland developer tools, check our documentation site

Contributing

  1. Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device.
  2. Install dependencies with npm install.
  3. Build the project by running npm run build.
  4. Link the CLI with: npm link. The dcl command should now be available.
  5. You can run tests with npm test

NOTE: you can set the environment variable DEBUG=true to see all debugging info

Releasing

Just update the version on the package.json file and merge to master.

Configuration

dcl can be configured in several ways to adapt it to another environment other than the default one. To do this you have to either set environment variables or change your ~/.dclinfo file:

Variable nameEnviroment variable~/.dclinfo
ProviderRPC_URL-
MANA Token ContractMANA_TOKENMANAToken
LAND Registry ContractLAND_REGISTRYLANDRegistry
Estate Registry ContractESTATE_REGISTRYEstateRegistry
Content Server URLCONTENT_URLcontentUrl
Segment API keySEGMENT_KEYsegmentKey

This repository is protected with a standard Apache 2 license. See the terms and conditions in the LICENSE file.

