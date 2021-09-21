Decco

Project Status

I'm no longer using Reason, and thus am not actively making updates to Decco. PRs will still be accepted and are appreciated. Thanks!

What is it?

A Bucklescript PPX which generates JSON serializers and deserializers for user-defined types.

Example:

/* Define types */ [@decco] type variant('a) = A | B(int) | C(int, 'a); type dict = Js.Dict.t(string); [@decco] type mytype = { s: string, i: int, o: option(int), complex: array(option(list(variant(string)))), [@decco.default 1.0] f: float, [@decco.key "other_key"] otherKey: string, magic: [@decco.codec Decco.Codecs.magic] dict, }; /* Use <typename>_encode to encode */ let encoded = mytype_encode({ s: "hello", i: 12, o: None, complex: [| Some([ C(25, "bullseye") ]) |], f: 13., otherKey: "other", magic: Js.Dict.fromArray([|("key","value")|]), }); Js.log(Js.Json.stringifyWithSpace(encoded, 2)); /* { "s": "hello", "i": 12, "o": null, "complex": [ [ ["C", 25, "bullseye"] ] ], "f": 13, "other_key": "other", "magic": { "key": "value" } } */ /* Use <typename>_decode to decode */ let { s, i, o, complex, f, otherKey, magic } = mytype_decode(encoded) |> Belt.Result.getExn;

What state is it in?

Working fine in active production code.

How do I install it?

Install package

npm i decco

Update your bsconfig.json

{ ..., "bs-dependencies" : [ "decco" ], "ppx-flags" : [ "decco/ppx" ], ... }

Adding decco/ppx to ppx-flags will enable the PPX. Adding decco to bs-dependencies is required because the code generated by the PPX references the Decco module.

Note: If you need to use decco with BuckleScript 5, install @ryb73/decco version ^0.1.0 by following the old ReadMe here.

How do I use it?

See test.re for some examples.

Reference

Attributes

Applies to: type declarations, type signatures

Indicates that an encoder and decoder should be generated for the given type.

Applies to: type declarations, type signatures

Indicates than an encoder (but no decoder) should be generated for the given type.

Applies to: type declarations, type signatures

Indicates than an decoder (but no encoder) should be generated for the given type.

Applies to: type expressions

Specifies custom encoders and decoders for the type. Note that both an encoder and decoder must be specified, even if the type expression is within a type for which [@decco.encode] or [@decco.decode] was specified.

[@decco] type t = [@decco.codec (fancyEncoder, fancyDecoder)] fancyType;

Applies to: record fields

By default, Reason record fields map to JS object fields of the same name. Use [@decco.key] to specify a custom JS field name. Useful if the JS field name is invalid as a Reason record field name.

[@decco] type record = { [@decco.key "other_key"] otherKey: string, };

Applies to: record fields Default: Js.Json.null

When decoding a record, the default value will be used for keys that are missing from the JSON object being decoded.

[@decco] type record = { [@decco.default "def"] s: string, }; let {s} = Js.Json.parseExn("{}") |> record_decode |> Belt.Result.getExn; Js.log(s); /* def */

Contributing

Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md