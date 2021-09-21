I'm no longer using Reason, and thus am not actively making updates to Decco. PRs will still be accepted and are appreciated. Thanks!
A Bucklescript PPX which generates JSON serializers and deserializers for user-defined types.
Example:
/* Define types */
[@decco] type variant('a) = A | B(int) | C(int, 'a);
type dict = Js.Dict.t(string);
[@decco] type mytype = {
s: string,
i: int,
o: option(int),
complex: array(option(list(variant(string)))),
[@decco.default 1.0] f: float,
[@decco.key "other_key"] otherKey: string,
magic: [@decco.codec Decco.Codecs.magic] dict,
};
/* Use <typename>_encode to encode */
let encoded = mytype_encode({
s: "hello",
i: 12,
o: None,
complex: [| Some([ C(25, "bullseye") ]) |],
f: 13.,
otherKey: "other",
magic: Js.Dict.fromArray([|("key","value")|]),
});
Js.log(Js.Json.stringifyWithSpace(encoded, 2));
/* {
"s": "hello",
"i": 12,
"o": null,
"complex": [ [ ["C", 25, "bullseye"] ] ],
"f": 13,
"other_key": "other",
"magic": { "key": "value" }
} */
/* Use <typename>_decode to decode */
let { s, i, o, complex, f, otherKey, magic } =
mytype_decode(encoded)
|> Belt.Result.getExn;
Working fine in active production code.
npm i decco
bsconfig.json
{
...,
"bs-dependencies": [ "decco" ],
"ppx-flags": [ "decco/ppx" ],
...
}
Adding
decco/ppx to
ppx-flags will enable the PPX. Adding decco to
bs-dependencies is required because the code generated by the PPX references the
Decco module.
Note: If you need to use decco with BuckleScript 5, install
@ryb73/decco version ^0.1.0 by following the old ReadMe here.
See
test.re for some examples.
Applies to: type declarations, type signatures
Indicates that an encoder and decoder should be generated for the given type.
Applies to: type declarations, type signatures
Indicates than an encoder (but no decoder) should be generated for the given type.
Applies to: type declarations, type signatures
Indicates than an decoder (but no encoder) should be generated for the given type.
Applies to: type expressions
Specifies custom encoders and decoders for the type. Note that both an encoder and decoder must be specified, even if the type expression is within a type for which [@decco.encode] or [@decco.decode] was specified.
[@decco] type t = [@decco.codec (fancyEncoder, fancyDecoder)] fancyType;
Applies to: record fields
By default, Reason record fields map to JS object fields of the same name. Use [@decco.key] to specify a custom JS field name. Useful if the JS field name is invalid as a Reason record field name.
[@decco]
type record = {
[@decco.key "other_key"] otherKey: string,
};
Applies to: record fields
Default:
Js.Json.null
When decoding a record, the default value will be used for keys that are missing from the JSON object being decoded.
[@decco] type record = {
[@decco.default "def"] s: string,
};
let {s} = Js.Json.parseExn("{}") |> record_decode |> Belt.Result.getExn;
Js.log(s); /* def */
Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md