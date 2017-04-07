Render UI via pure functions and virtual DOM
Decca allows you to compose DOM structures with reuseable Components in a functional way. It is a drop-in replacement for Deku, which takes much inspiration from React and other functional-style view libraries.
Decca is available via npm for Browserify and Webpack. (Don't use npm? Get the standalone build from brcdn.org.)
npm install --save --save-exact decca
Components are mere functions or objects (not classes!) that at least implement a
render() function. See components documentation for more information.
/* @jsx element */
import { dom, element } from 'decca'
function Message ({ props }) {
return <div>Hello there, {props.name}</div>
}
// Render the app tree
const render = dom.createRenderer(document.body)
render(<Message name='Rico S.' />)
Try out Decca in codepen.io.
See the API reference and Deku's documentation. Also see a comparison with Deku.
Decca takes blatant inspiration from Deku by the amazing Anthony Short and friends.
decca © 2015+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).
