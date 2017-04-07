decca

Render UI via pure functions and virtual DOM

Decca allows you to compose DOM structures with reuseable Components in a functional way. It is a drop-in replacement for Deku, which takes much inspiration from React and other functional-style view libraries.

Documentation →

Playground →



Installation

Decca is available via npm for Browserify and Webpack. (Don't use npm? Get the standalone build from brcdn.org.)

npm install --save --save-exact decca

Components

Components are mere functions or objects (not classes!) that at least implement a render() function. See components documentation for more information.

import { dom, element } from 'decca' function Message ( { props } ) { return < div > Hello there, {props.name} </ div > } const render = dom.createRenderer( document .body) render( < Message name = 'Rico S.' /> )

Try out Decca in codepen.io.

Usage

See the API reference and Deku's documentation. Also see a comparison with Deku.

Acknowledgements

Decca takes blatant inspiration from Deku by the amazing Anthony Short and friends.

Thanks

decca © 2015+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).