openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dec

decay

by Eirik A
1.0.12 (see all)

Famous sorting algorithms based on vote popularity and time implemented for nodejs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

195

GitHub Stars

365

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Sorting

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

decay

npm status build status dependency status coverage status

This library houses 3 popularity estimating algorithms employed by bigger news sites used to sort for best content:

  1. wilsonScore - Reddit's best comment scoring system
  2. redditHot - Reddit's hot post scoring system for news posts
  3. hackerHot - Hackernews' scoring system

Wilson score equation

Algorithms may cause scores to decay based on distance to post time.

1. Decaying algorithms

Algorithms that are designed to decay based on time needs continual recomputation of scores. An example of doing so would be keeping track of, and periodically computing the score(s) required in a node process on a set of suitable candidates:

var decay = require('decay')
  , hotScore = decay.redditHot();

setInterval(function () {
  candidates = []; // perhaps get recent posts saved in db here
  candidates.forEach(function (c) {
    c.score = hotScore(c.upVotes, c.dnVotes, c.date);
    // save so that next GET /entry/ gets an updated ordering
    save(c);
  });
}, 1000 * 60 * 5); // run every 5 minutes, say

2. Non-decaying algorithms

Algorithms that produce a time agnostic popularity score is typically good for comments. For best results, simply recompute the score at every new vote:

var decay = require('decay')
  , wilsonScore = decay.wilsonScore();

// assume req.entry is the item being voted on
app.post('/entry/upvote', middleWare, function (req, res) {
  // call wilsonScore with ups, downs to recompute
  req.entry.score = wilsonScore(req.entry.upVotes + 1, req.entry.dnVotes);

  // save new score in database so that new pageviews sort
  save(req.entry);
});

Usage

Decay exports 3 scoring function factories.

Two of these algorithms decay with time, and the other is based purely on statistical popularity.

// 1. zero decay
var wilsonScore = decay.wilsonScore(zScore);
var score = wilsonScore(upVotes, downVotes);

// 2. decays
var redditHotScore = decay.redditHot(halflife);
var score = redditHotScore(upVotes, downVotes, date);

// 3. decays
var hackerHotScore = decay.hackerHot(gravity);
var score = hackerHotScore(upVotes, date);

Parameter Explanation

1. Wilson Score

AKA Reddit's Best comment sorting system. Source

Statistically, it is the lower bound of the Wilson Score interval at the alpha level based on supplied Z score.

The optional zScore parameter can be passed as to the exported wilsonScore factory. The Z score is a statistical value which roughly means how many standard deviations of safety you want, so it maps directly onto the confidence level of the Wilson Score interval.

It will default to z=1.96 if left out, representing a 95% confidence level in the lower bound. Otherwise, values through 1.0 (69%), to 3.3 (99.9%) good alternatives.

2. Reddit Hot Sort

Based on the difference between ups/downs, and decays with time. Causes hive mind effects in large crowds.

An optional halflife parameter can be passed to the exported redditHot factory. The half-life defaults to 45000 [s]. For info on the effects on this parameter read the original blog post about it. See also the canonical reddit source version.

3. HackerNews Hot Sort

Based on simply the amount of upvotes, and decays with time. Prone to advertising abuse.

An optional gravity parameter (defaulting to 1.8) can be passed to the exported hackerHot factory. For info on the effects of this parameter read the original blog post about it.

Installation

$ npm install decay

License

MIT-Licensed. See LICENSE file for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ms
match-sorterSimple, expected, and deterministic best-match sorting of an array in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
muuriInfinite responsive, sortable, filterable and draggable layouts
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
lj
list.jsThe perfect library for adding search, sort, filters and flexibility to tables, lists and various HTML elements. Built to be invisible and work on existing HTML.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
ps
postcss-sortingPostCSS plugin to keep rules and at-rules content in order.
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
1M
tim
timsortTim Sort implementation for Node.js
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
9M
jss
json-stable-stringifydeterministic JSON.stringify() with custom sorting to get deterministic hashes from stringified results
GitHub Stars
621
Weekly Downloads
7M
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial