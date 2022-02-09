decapi?
decapi is a set of decorators for creating GraphQL APIs in typescript. Write your types and GQL schema at once killing two birds with one stone.
Example below is able to resolve such query
query {
hello(name: "Bob") # will resolve to 'Hello, Bob!'
}
import { SchemaRoot, Query, compileSchema } from 'decapi'
@SchemaRoot()
class SuperSchema {
@Query()
hello(name: string): string {
return `Hello, ${name}!`
}
}
const compiledSchema = compileSchema(SuperSchema)
compiledSchema is a regular GQL executable schema compatible with
graphql-js library.
To use it with
express, you'd have to simply:
import express from 'express'
import graphqlHTTP from 'express-graphql'
const app = express()
app.use(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: compiledSchema,
graphiql: true
})
)
app.listen(3000, () =>
console.log('Graphql API ready on http://localhost:3000/graphql')
)
Although it is encouraged to prefer fastify as it is a bit faster when used with jit.
For now, our query field returned scalar (string). Let's return something more complex. Schema will look like:
mutation {
createProduct(name: "Chair", price: 99.99) {
name
price
isExpensive
}
}
Such query will have a bit more code and here it is:
import {
SchemaRoot,
Query,
ObjectType,
Field,
Mutation,
compileSchema
} from 'decapi'
@ObjectType({ description: 'Simple product object type' })
class Product {
@Field()
name: string
@Field()
price: number
@Field()
isExpensive() {
return this.price > 50
}
}
@SchemaRoot()
class SuperSchema {
@Mutation()
createProduct(name: string, price: number): Product {
const product = new Product()
product.name = name
product.price = price
return product
}
}
const compiledSchema = compileSchema(SuperSchema)
In previous examples,
decapi was able to determine the type of every field from typescript type definitions.
There are, however cases where we have to define them explicitly.
number type is
Float or
Int (
GraphQLFloat or
GraphQLInt) etc
Promise<SomeType> while field itself is typed as
SomeType
Reflect api is not able to guess type of single array item)
For major version 1.0.0 we will use https://github.com/rezonant/typescript-rtti so it will be able to determine all types directly from the TS type. This is WIP ATM.
Let's modify our
Product so it has additional
categories field that will return array of strings. For the sake of readability, let's ommit all fields we've defined previously.
@ObjectType()
class Product {
@Field({ type: [String] }) // note we can use any native type like GraphQLString!
categories(): string[] {
return ['Tables', 'Furniture']
}
}
We've added
{ type: [String] } as
@Field options. Type can be anything that is resolvable to
GraphQL type
String,
Number,
Boolean,
Date.
graphql eg.
GraphQLFloat or any type from external graphql library etc
@ObjectType
[String] or
[GraphQLFloat]
Every field function we write can be
async and return
Promise. Let's say, instead of hard-coding our categories, we want to fetch it from some external API:
@ObjectType()
class Product {
@Field({ type: [String] }) // note we can use any native type like GraphQLString!
async categories(): Promise<string[]> {
const categories = await api.fetchCategories()
return categories.map((cat) => cat.name)
}
}
There is a much more popular library with the same goals-so what makes decapi different? Decapi has smaller API surface-it only has hooks on top of the basic decorators for constructing schemas. Whereas type-graphql has authorization, middleware, guards.
I wanted to contribute to typegql and work on it together with @pie6k, but it soon became obvious that we both have something different in mind. Just to briefly summarise the differences:
@DuplexObjectType and
@DuplexField
castTo Field config
1.0.0
Before version
1.0.0 consider APIs of
decapi to be subject to change. We encourage you to try this library out and provide us feedback so we can polish it to be as usable and efficent as possible.
Please if you enjoy decapi, go and star repo with the proposal-decorators . That's a way to show the TC39 members that you are using decorators and you want to have them in the language.