Convert a camelized string into a lowercased one with a custom separator\ Example:
unicornRainbow→
unicorn_rainbow
If you use this on untrusted user input, don't forget to limit the length to something reasonable.
npm install decamelize
import decamelize from 'decamelize';
decamelize('unicornRainbow');
//=> 'unicorn_rainbow'
decamelize('unicornRainbow', {separator: '-'});
//=> 'unicorn-rainbow'
decamelize('testGUILabel', {preserveConsecutiveUppercase: true});
//=> 'test_GUI_label'
decamelize('testGUILabel', {preserveConsecutiveUppercase: false});
//=> 'test_gui_label'
Type:
string
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
'_'
Character or string inserted to separate words in
string.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Preserve sequences of uppercase characters.
See
camelcase for the inverse.