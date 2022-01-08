openbase logo
dec

decamelize

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Convert a camelized string into a lowercased one with a custom separator: unicornRainbow → unicorn_rainbow

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.4M

GitHub Stars

208

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

decamelize

Convert a camelized string into a lowercased one with a custom separator\ Example: unicornRainbowunicorn_rainbow

If you use this on untrusted user input, don't forget to limit the length to something reasonable.

Install

npm install decamelize

Usage

import decamelize from 'decamelize';

decamelize('unicornRainbow');
//=> 'unicorn_rainbow'

decamelize('unicornRainbow', {separator: '-'});
//=> 'unicorn-rainbow'

decamelize('testGUILabel', {preserveConsecutiveUppercase: true});
//=> 'test_GUI_label'

decamelize('testGUILabel', {preserveConsecutiveUppercase: false});
//=> 'test_gui_label'

API

decamelize(input, options?)

input

Type: string

options

Type: object

separator

Type: string\ Default: '_'

Character or string inserted to separate words in string.

import decamelize from 'decamelize';

decamelize('unicornRainbow');
//=> 'unicorn_rainbow'

decamelize('unicornRainbow', {separator: '-'});
//=> 'unicorn-rainbow'
preserveConsecutiveUppercase

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Preserve sequences of uppercase characters.

import decamelize from 'decamelize';

decamelize('testGUILabel');
//=> 'test_gui_label'

decamelize('testGUILabel', {preserveConsecutiveUppercase: true});
//=> 'test_GUI_label'

See camelcase for the inverse.

Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

