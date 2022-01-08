decamelize

Convert a camelized string into a lowercased one with a custom separator\ Example: unicornRainbow → unicorn_rainbow

If you use this on untrusted user input, don't forget to limit the length to something reasonable.

Install

npm install decamelize

Usage

import decamelize from 'decamelize' ; decamelize( 'unicornRainbow' ); decamelize( 'unicornRainbow' , { separator : '-' }); decamelize( 'testGUILabel' , { preserveConsecutiveUppercase : true }); decamelize( 'testGUILabel' , { preserveConsecutiveUppercase : false });

API

input

Type: string

options

Type: object

separator

Type: string \ Default: '_'

Character or string inserted to separate words in string .

import decamelize from 'decamelize' ; decamelize( 'unicornRainbow' ); decamelize( 'unicornRainbow' , { separator : '-' });

preserveConsecutiveUppercase

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Preserve sequences of uppercase characters.

import decamelize from 'decamelize' ; decamelize( 'testGUILabel' ); decamelize( 'testGUILabel' , { preserveConsecutiveUppercase : true });

