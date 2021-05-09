openbase logo
decaffeinate-parser

by decaffeinate
22.5.15 (see all)

A better AST for CoffeeScript, inspired by CoffeeScriptRedux.

Readme

decaffeinate-parser CircleCI package version

This project uses the official CoffeeScript parser to parse CoffeeScript source code, then maps the AST generated by the parser to one more suitable for the decaffeinate project (based on the AST generated by CoffeeScriptRedux).

This project might be useful to anyone who wants to work with a CoffeeScript AST and prefers working with a saner AST.

Install

# via yarn
$ yarn add decaffeinate-parser
# via npm
$ npm install decaffeinate-parser

Usage

This example gets the names of the parameters in the add function:

import { parse } from 'decaffeinate-parser';

const program = parse('add = (a, b) -> a + b');
const assignment = program.body.statements[0];
const fn = assignment.expression;

console.log(fn.parameters.map((param) => param.data)); // [ 'a', 'b' ]

