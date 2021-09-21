Goodbye CoffeeScript, hello JavaScript!
JavaScript is the future, in part thanks to CoffeeScript. Now that it has served its purpose, it's time to move on. Convert your CoffeeScript source to modern JavaScript with decaffeinate.
# via yarn
$ yarn global add decaffeinate
# via npm
$ npm install -g decaffeinate
$ decaffeinate input.coffee
input.coffee → input.js
# convert all files in directory and subdirectories
$ decaffeinate .
input.coffee → input.js
subfolder/input.coffee → subfolder/input.js
Alternatively, paste code into the online repl to immediately see the output.
For real-world use cases, you'll likely want to spend some time understanding the different options and nuances of the decaffeinate tool. You'll also likely want to run decaffeinate using the bulk-decaffeinate wrapper tool, or write your own wrapper script. See the Conversion Guide for more information and advice on running decaffeinate on real-world code, and see Cleanup suggestions after running decaffeinate for advice on cleaning up the converted JavaScript code and other things to keep in mind.
Feel free to join the gitter chat room to ask questions, or you can file an issue on the issues page:
Complete. The project is stable enough for production use, and has been used to convert hundreds of thousands (probably millions) of lines of production code. The conversion process has been extensively tested and there are few or no known correctness bugs, although no guarantees are made.
Here are some popular open source CoffeeScript projects and their current status when run through decaffeinate. Each project has a decaffeinate-specific fork that is re-created from the original repo once per day.
|Project
|Lines of CoffeeScript
|Conversion status
|Test status
|chroma.js
|3.3K
|hubot [1]
|3.7K
|autoprefixer [1]
|4.8K
|coffeelint
|8.8K
|vimium [2]
|11K
|coffeescript [2]
|17K
|coffeescript2 [2]
|17K
|atom [1]
|51K
|atom-org
|170K
|codecombat
|230K
Notes:
To contribute to this list, send a pull request to the decaffeinate-examples project.
In addition, decaffeinate has been used on private codebases within various companies, such as Square, Benchling, Bugsnag, and DataFox.
Some blog posts on using decaffeinate:
If you run into crashes or correctness issues, or you have suggestions on how decaffeinate could be improved, feel free to file an issue on the issues page.
--use-cs2: Treat the input as CoffeeScript 2 code. CoffeeScript 2 has some
small breaking changes and differences in behavior compared with CS1, so
decaffeinate assumes CS1 by default and allows CS2 via this flag.
--use-js-modules: Convert
require and
module.exports to
import and
export. Note that this may result in incorrect import statements because
decaffeinate does not know the export style used by the other file. To
generate correct imports, use bulk-decaffeinate and
enable the
useJSModules option.
--modernize-js: Treat the input as JavaScript and only run the
JavaScript-to-JavaScript transforms, modifying the file(s) in-place.
--literate: Treat the input file as Literate CoffeeScript.
--disable-suggestion-comment: Do not include a comment with followup
suggestions at the top of the output file.
--no-array-includes: Do not use
Array.prototype.includes in generated
code.
--use-optional-chaining: Use the upcoming
optional chaining syntax
for operators like
?. [NOTE: this is disabled and has no effect].
--safe-import-function-identifiers: Comma-separated list of function names
that may safely be in the
import/
require section of the file. All other
function calls will disqualify later
requires from being converted to
imports.
--prefer-let: Use
let instead of
const for most variables in output
code.
--loose: Enable all
--loose... options.
--loose-default-params: Convert CS default params to JS default params.
--loose-for-expressions: Do not wrap expression loop targets in
Array.from.
--loose-for-of: Do not wrap JS
for...of loop targets in
Array.from.
--loose-includes: Do not wrap in
Array.from when converting
in to
includes.
--loose-comparison-negation: Allow unsafe simplifications like
!(a > b) to
a <= b.
--loose-js-modules: Allow named exports when converting to JS modules.
--disallow-invalid-constructors: Give an error when constructors use
this
before
super or omit the
super call in a subclass.
--optional-chaining: Do not transpile optional chaining
For more usage details, see the output of
decaffeinate --help.
Say goodbye to Coffeescript with Decaffeinate. I used it to convert a large app made of many packages (xtralife-server) and it was a bliss. I encountered almost no issue that needed rewriting the result.